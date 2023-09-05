Subscribe
Previous / Rosenqvist joins Meyer Shank Racing for 2024 IndyCar season, Pagenaud departs Next / Rahal rues lost IndyCar shot from Portland pole: “Wrong place, wrong time”
IndyCar News

Andretti Autosport rebrands entire operation to Andretti Global

Andretti Autosport, the American-based motorsports organization that races across the world in multiple championships, is to be rebranded Andretti Global for 2024.

Charles Bradley
By:
Andretti Global logo

The company, which is owned by former racing star Michael Andretti and Dan Towriss, the CEO and president of financial services company Group 1001, is making the move as it bids to join the Formula 1 grid in future in partnership with General Motors.

Andretti’s team currently operates in eight motorsports platforms, racing across six continents. A decision on its future F1 entry is expected from the FIA imminently.

The team stated that the rebranding exercise to the new Andretti Global name ‘will unite all aspects of the organization under a single identity, more closely aligning with the team’s already-established legacy’.

The current Andretti Autosport shield will be replaced with the Andretti Global logo.

Andretti Global logo

Andretti Global logo

Photo by: Andretti Autosport

Andretti Autosport is active in the IndyCar Series, Indy NXT and IMSA SportsCar Championship in its native US, as well as running entries in Formula E and Extreme E. It also has a stake in Australian Supercars and Super 2 outfit Walkinshaw Andretti United and operates in Mexico's Super Copa series.

“I’m proud of what Andretti Autosport has accomplished over the years, and all the memories that have come with so many special moments,” said Andretti. “Just as proud as I am of our past, I’m equally excited about our future.

“As we continue to expand and build a global racing institution, our goal is to be engrained in the culture of our fans, teams and partners. This rebrand is a major milestone in our team’s journey, but we are only getting started.

“We are determined to achieve success and confident that there are big things in store for Andretti Global.”

Towriss added: “The words Andretti and motorsports are synonymous, and I’m impressed and excited by the worldwide fanbase and reach of the Andretti name. I’m proud to be working with Michael and his team to build that name and legacy into an even stronger brand that reflects our ambitions and values.

“We are committed to excellence, and I believe our work will benefit our fans and partners around the globe.”

Andretti’s Formula E squad will be the first to race under the Andretti Global banner, as the reigning drivers’ world champion team kicks off season 10 in January next year.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Rosenqvist joins Meyer Shank Racing for 2024 IndyCar season, Pagenaud departs

Rahal rues lost IndyCar shot from Portland pole: “Wrong place, wrong time”
Charles Bradley More from
Charles Bradley
Ganassi confirms two-time champ Palou will “be in our car” in 2024

Ganassi confirms two-time champ Palou will “be in our car” in 2024

IndyCar
Portland

Ganassi confirms two-time champ Palou will “be in our car” in 2024 Ganassi confirms two-time champ Palou will “be in our car” in 2024

IndyCar Portland: Alex Palou wins to be crowned 2023 champion

IndyCar Portland: Alex Palou wins to be crowned 2023 champion

IndyCar
Portland

IndyCar Portland: Alex Palou wins to be crowned 2023 champion IndyCar Portland: Alex Palou wins to be crowned 2023 champion

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Andretti Autosport More from
Andretti Autosport
Grosjean tipped for IndyCar reunion with Dale Coyne Racing in 2024

Grosjean tipped for IndyCar reunion with Dale Coyne Racing in 2024

IndyCar

Grosjean tipped for IndyCar reunion with Dale Coyne Racing in 2024 Grosjean tipped for IndyCar reunion with Dale Coyne Racing in 2024

Herta shines despite brutal Portland IndyCar qualifying for Andretti

Herta shines despite brutal Portland IndyCar qualifying for Andretti

IndyCar
Portland

Herta shines despite brutal Portland IndyCar qualifying for Andretti Herta shines despite brutal Portland IndyCar qualifying for Andretti

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Prime
Prime
IndyCar

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Latest news

Norris: McLaren has made low-downforce F1 progress despite Monza struggles

Norris: McLaren has made low-downforce F1 progress despite Monza struggles

F1 Formula 1
Italian GP

Norris: McLaren has made low-downforce F1 progress despite Monza struggles Norris: McLaren has made low-downforce F1 progress despite Monza struggles

Myles Rowe lands Indy NXT ride at HMD Motorsports with Force Indy

Myles Rowe lands Indy NXT ride at HMD Motorsports with Force Indy

IndL Indy NXT

Myles Rowe lands Indy NXT ride at HMD Motorsports with Force Indy Myles Rowe lands Indy NXT ride at HMD Motorsports with Force Indy

Torrential rain forces WRC Acropolis Rally shakedown cancellation

Torrential rain forces WRC Acropolis Rally shakedown cancellation

WRC WRC
Rally Greece

Torrential rain forces WRC Acropolis Rally shakedown cancellation Torrential rain forces WRC Acropolis Rally shakedown cancellation

NASCAR 2023 Kansas II schedule, entry list, and how to watch

NASCAR 2023 Kansas II schedule, entry list, and how to watch

NAS NASCAR Cup
Kansas II

NASCAR 2023 Kansas II schedule, entry list, and how to watch NASCAR 2023 Kansas II schedule, entry list, and how to watch

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Indy 500
David Malsher-Lopez

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Charles Bradley

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star 2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe