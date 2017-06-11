Alonso says “why not?” to fulltime IndyCar switch

Two-time Formula 1 World Champion Fernando Alonso has said “why not?” when asked on an American telecast if he’d consider switching to the IndyCar Series fulltime in future.

Alonso – who led 27 laps on his first series start in this year’s Indianapolis 500 – agreed to dial in from Montreal, where he’s racing in F1 this weekend, to NBCSN’s live coverage of the Texas race.

When asked if he might consider a full-time switch to America’s premier open-wheel series, if a suitable F1 drive didn’t arise, Alonso replied: “Uh, why not?”

He added: “I mean, I'm very open to anything. I don't have a clear answer right now. I would be lying if I told you I know what would happen next year.”

Alonso appeared transfixed by the spectacle of the Texas race, which featured thrilling side-by-side racing from the start, and appeared enthused by the potential to race outside the Indy 500 in future.

"Watching now the race, these guys, they are the best guys,” he said. “I have to learn many things to do one race, I need to learn so many more to do the whole season.

“I'm more ready to do F1, try to find the best car possible out there. I would look at different options.

“Indy 500 would be the first priority for the triple crown, but full-season another time, why not?”

Additional reporting by Nick DeGroot