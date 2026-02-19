Alexander Rossi leads last session of Unser IndyCar Open Test

Alexander Rossi paced a rain-impacted last session for the Unser IndyCar Open Test at Phoenix Raceway on Wednesday afternoon.

The result gives a clean sweep to the day after the 34-year-old Californian also led the morning’s festivities. In the afternoon, he managed to run 19 laps despite the persistent start-stop nature of the session due to rain, and hit a best 174.542 mph (20.6254 seconds) around the 1-mile tri-oval.

“We got through everything we wanted, and obviously, when you can do that it’s a good day,” said Rossi, the 2016 Indianapolis 500 winner.

“Of course, the top is good, and the team car. Christian’s (Rasmussen) car is also strong, so there’s nothing more I could ask for.”

Rossi was closely trailed by his Ed Carpenter Racing teammate, Rasmussen, in second at 173.924 mph.

"We're pretty happy in the ECR camp,” Rasmussen said. “Going 1-2 here this afternoon, and Alex was P1 this morning. I was up there as well, even with a run where I had a bit of traffic. It's safe to say we're pretty excited about Phoenix."

Chip Ganassi Racing’s Alex Palou, the reigning and four-time IndyCar Series champion, was third with a pace of 173.625 mph. The Spaniard was followed by the No. 26 Andretti Global Honda of Will Power, who ended up fourth at 173.188 mph.

In fifth was the No. 66 Meyer Shank Racing Honda of Marcus Armstrong, who snuck in a quick lap of 172.940 mph as the session was coming to a close.

Six-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon (Chip Ganassi Racing) was sixth, ahead of Felix Rosenqvist (Meyer Shank Racing). Arrow McLaren’s Nolan Siegel ended up seventh, with Graham Rahal (Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing) ninth. The No. 76 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet of Rinus VeeKay took the final spot of the top 10.

Romain Grosjean (Dale Coyne Racing), rookie Caio Collet (AJ Foyt Racing), Pato O'Ward (Arrow McLaren), Marcus Ericsson (Andretti Global), and Kyle Kirkwood (Andretti Global) were 11th through 15th.

Two-time Indianapolis 500 winner Josef Newgarden (Team Penske) logged a session-most 85 laps, but was last in the session at 166.439 seconds.

Beyond the multiple cautions for the occasional drops of rain, the lone incident of the session belonged to Ericsson. The Swede was going through Turn 4 as the final hour began when the backend of his No. 28 Andretti Global Honda started to snap loose before the right side hit the outside wall. Fortunately, he was able to get out of the car without assistance.