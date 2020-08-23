IndyCar
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1
03 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Road America
11 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Iowa
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
12 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Gateway
28 Aug
Next event in
4 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
02 Oct
Next event in
39 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
IndyCar / Indy 500 / Breaking news

Rossi “had a car to win” Indy 500 before penalty and wreck

shares
comments
Rossi “had a car to win” Indy 500 before penalty and wreck
By:

Andretti Autosport’s Alexander Rossi says he “had a car to win” the 104th Indianapolis 500 before a penalty for pit lane contact with Takuma Sato put him back in the back of the pack, and he then crashed out with 66 laps remaining.

Rossi had been trading the lead with Ganassi’s Scott Dixon, as they proved to be the class of the field out front, but a dropped wheelnut on his right-rear corner during a pitstop meant he was late leaving his pits, and he banged wheels with Sato as he exited his pit.

The resulting penalty assessed by IndyCar stewards meant Rossi had to battle back from the rear of the field and was making good progress until he lost control at Turn 2 on Lap 144 while running 17th and slammed the wall.

“We were never planning on being that far back,” said Rossi. “We just lost it, there’s a lot of dirty air back there and it was tough in Turn 2 all day. The problem was, the #27 NAPA Andretti Honda was awesome, I thought we had a car to win, and I don’t even want to talk about the penalty right now, I’m going to have to have a long conversation with somebody about that.”

Rossi was then shown a replay of the pit lane incident with Sato by NBC, and when asked what he thought replied: “Obviously I can’t see anything, I just go on when I’m told, but Takuma has been moving in reaction at restarts and doesn’t get a penalty, so consistency is… we’ll talk about it.

“I don’t have an opinion right now, it’s obviously frustrating and there’s two sides to every story.”

Rahal: Firestone work will help make Indy 500 “an exciting show”

Previous article

Rahal: Firestone work will help make Indy 500 “an exciting show”

Next article

Dixon didn’t think Sato had enough fuel to make Indy 500 finish

Dixon didn’t think Sato had enough fuel to make Indy 500 finish
Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar
Event Indy 500
Drivers Alexander Rossi
Author Charles Bradley

Trending Today

Indy 500: Sato scores second win under yellow after huge crash
IndyCar IndyCar / Race report

Indy 500: Sato scores second win under yellow after huge crash

Vinales explains dramatic brake 'explosion' in Styria MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Vinales explains dramatic brake 'explosion' in Styria MotoGP

Dixon didn’t think Sato had enough fuel to make Indy 500 finish
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Dixon didn’t think Sato had enough fuel to make Indy 500 finish

Mir “angry” after Espargaro escapes track limits penalty
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Mir “angry” after Espargaro escapes track limits penalty

Styria MotoGP: Oliveira makes last-turn pass to win thriller
MotoGP MotoGP / Race report

Styria MotoGP: Oliveira makes last-turn pass to win thriller

What time and channel is the Indy 500 today?
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

What time and channel is the Indy 500 today?

Rossi “had a car to win” Indy 500 before penalty and wreck
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Rossi “had a car to win” Indy 500 before penalty and wreck

Cook stripped of Oulton Park BTCC victory
BTCC BTCC / Breaking news

Cook stripped of Oulton Park BTCC victory

Latest news

Indy 500: Sato scores second win under yellow after huge crash
IndyCar IndyCar / Race report

Indy 500: Sato scores second win under yellow after huge crash

Dixon didn’t think Sato had enough fuel to make Indy 500 finish
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Dixon didn’t think Sato had enough fuel to make Indy 500 finish

Rossi “had a car to win” Indy 500 before penalty and wreck
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Rossi “had a car to win” Indy 500 before penalty and wreck

Rahal: Firestone work will help make Indy 500 “an exciting show”
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Rahal: Firestone work will help make Indy 500 “an exciting show”

Trending

1
IndyCar

Indy 500: Sato scores second win under yellow after huge crash

24m
2
IndyCar

Dixon didn’t think Sato had enough fuel to make Indy 500 finish

28m
3
MotoGP

Vinales explains dramatic brake 'explosion' in Styria MotoGP

4
MotoGP

Mir “angry” after Espargaro escapes track limits penalty

5
MotoGP

Styria MotoGP: Oliveira makes last-turn pass to win thriller

Latest news

Indy 500: Sato scores second win under yellow after huge crash
IndyCar

Indy 500: Sato scores second win under yellow after huge crash

Dixon didn’t think Sato had enough fuel to make Indy 500 finish
IndyCar

Dixon didn’t think Sato had enough fuel to make Indy 500 finish

Rossi “had a car to win” Indy 500 before penalty and wreck
IndyCar

Rossi “had a car to win” Indy 500 before penalty and wreck

Rahal: Firestone work will help make Indy 500 “an exciting show”
IndyCar

Rahal: Firestone work will help make Indy 500 “an exciting show”

What time and channel is the Indy 500 today?
IndyCar

What time and channel is the Indy 500 today?

Latest videos

Indy500: Qualifying Day 2 Recap 02:03
IndyCar

Indy500: Qualifying Day 2 Recap

IndyCar: IMS Beauty and Updates 06:51
IndyCar

IndyCar: IMS Beauty and Updates

IndyCar: GMR Grand Prix Qualifying 03:02
IndyCar

IndyCar: GMR Grand Prix Qualifying

Learn more about the IndyCar Aeroscreen 01:25
IndyCar

Learn more about the IndyCar Aeroscreen

A Different Breed 00:51
IndyCar

A Different Breed

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.