Alex Palou’s greatness is in a league of its own

Alex Palou.

For four of the last five seasons, that name has struck fear into the hearts of other competitors in the IndyCar Series. And not necessarily because the Spaniard is ruthless to go up against, but simply so unflappable he could easily be mistaken for a cyborg.

The only time Palou wasn’t among the frontrunners on the regular was during his rookie campaign with Dale Coyne Racing in 2020. It only took until the third race, though, for rivals to be put on notice after he earned a podium at Road America. Later that year during Indianapolis 500 qualifying, he drew the attention of team owner Chip Ganassi, along with his organization’s managing director Mike Hull, when he peddled Coyne’s Honda-powered machine to a seventh-place start despite suffering a broken weight jacker after the first lap — which was the fastest lap among the Fast Nine battling for pole that day.

When Felix Rosenqvist left Chip Ganassi Racing and signed with Arrow McLaren at the end of 2020, Palou became the candidate selected as his replacement. That decision came with an immediate return on investment after winning in his CGR debut at Barber Motorsports Park, and doing so by fending off two legends of the sport in Team Penske’s Will Power and Ganassi teammate Scott Dixon. Palou was nearly untouchable the rest of the way, concluding 2021 with three wins and eight podiums in 16 rounds en route to his maiden IndyCar title.

Then came the 2022 season, with so much captivating contract drama surrounding Palou that it continues to linger into the present day. In the midst of unsuccessfully defending the championship (ending the year with one win, six podiums and finishing fifth in the overall standings), he was thrust into what remains a bizarre and confusing situation when, on July 27, CGR announced a contract extension with Palou, only for him to rebuke the claim via social media hours later while also confirming his departure in favor of McLaren Racing at season’s end. McLaren then announced his arrival moments later, with no confirmation if he would be driving for its IndyCar branch — Arrow McLaren — or be put on the fast track to Formula 1. The scenario led to CGR filing a civil lawsuit against its driver, who continued to drive for the team. An agreement between all parties was reached by the middle of September, which allowed Palou to remain with Ganassi for 2023 while also being set in a reserve role with McLaren’s F1 outfit and testing its MCL35 before a full-time switch to the organization in 2024.

However, the deal fell apart in August of 2023 after Palou decided to back out of his contract with McLaren and sign a three-year extension to stay with Ganassi. The fallout from it led to McLaren Racing suing Palou for roughly $23 million — a number that has since escalated to $30 million — to recoup costs that included testing, finding a replacement and even an advanced salary of $400,000, among other notables. Palou’s reasoning for the breach of contract came down to feeling only a reserve role would be available to him in F1, especially with McLaren’s F1 lineup set with Lando Norris signed through 2025 and Oscar Piastri the end of 2026. In turn, the preference was to remain in IndyCar.

Through managing the mental and emotional toll of the contract and lawsuit spectacle, Palou went out to record one of the most dominant seasons in the history of North America’s premier open-wheel championship. He captured five wins, 10 podiums and 17 top eight finishes in 17 rounds to lock up the 2023 title in the penultimate round in Portland — a feat not accomplished since Sébastien Bourdais in 2007.

Alex Palou's overall stats

YEAR RACES WINS PODIUMS POLES LAPS LAPS LED CHAMPIONSHIP STANDING 2020 14/14 0 1 0 1581 1 16 2021 16/16 3 8 1 1710 137 1 2022 17/17 1 6 0 2246 173 5 2023 17/17 5 10 2 2258 379 1 2024 17/17 2 6 3 2446 263 1

Although this year Palou wasn’t quite as dominant, he still netted two wins and six podiums in 17 rounds to hoist another Astor Cup Trophy. He also won the $1 Million Challenge non-points exhibition at The Thermal Club.

The latest achievement has seen an astonishing list of accolades for Palou, including being one of only 13 drivers to win three or more IndyCar championships. He was also just the seventh to win three titles over a four-year span, and the first to capture back-to-back championships since Dario Franchitti — also with Ganassi — won three straight from 2009-11.

And at 27 years, five months and 14 days old, Palou became the second-youngest driver to win three IndyCar Championships. Only Sam Hornish Jr. was younger after claiming his third at 27 years, two months and eight days old in 2006.

While not a completely straightforward comparison due to how much the schedule has changed over the past two decades, Palou is a three-time series champion despite never having yet won on an oval, with all 11 victories coming on road and street circuits. Hornish, meanwhile, sports 19 career wins (23rd all-time) but all of those came on ovals, with his highest road course finish being a runner-up at Watkins Glen in 2007 - his last season in the series.

Perhaps the most remarkable feat thus far, though, is how Palou has accomplished so much despite being in IndyCar only five years. He only has 81 career starts, but has won in 13.58% of them and stood on the podium a whopping 38.27% of the time. Additionally, with 17 races on the schedule for 2025, it’s baffling to think he won’t even hit the century mark for career starts until 2026.

Roughly an hour after Palou captured his third and gave CGR its 16th title in Nashville, Ganassi was asked about his driver’s demeanor and if anyone compares.

“You want to make the obvious comparisons, but I don't know that you can,” Ganassi said. “At his age to be doing what he's doing, having the experience that he has, especially with the series the way it is today now with some ovals, these guys aren't exactly oval meisters that are excelling in the series today. There are some better oval racers out there. I'm sure he'll tell you that.

“So it's an interesting series now. It's an interesting mix.

“To have a guy like Alex on your team, I was saying to somebody, three championships in four years, I mean, I don't know how many guys have three championships, not that many. He's in pretty rarefied air right now, as they say. His name has to be among and certainly in the conversation of the great drivers. He's certainly in the conversation of the greatest.”

Ganassi didn’t shy away from admitting Palou has so far exceeded expectations. When Palou joined CGR, Dixon was fresh off adding to his own legend with a sixth series championship. Since the two have been teammates, though, Dixon’s legacy has been held in check while Palou continues to broaden his own.

“I had no idea what three of the next four years were going to be like,” Ganassi said, recalling the initial signing of Palou.

“If I told you I had any other idea or expectation, I'd be lying to you. I had no idea it would be this much fun and this successful.”

Neither did we, Chip.