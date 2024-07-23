All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global Global
IndyCar Toronto

How predatory Palou picked off title rivals to extend IndyCar points lead

After qualifying 18th due to a penalty for impeding a title rival, IndyCar’s points leader pulled off a staggering recovery drive to fourth – without even having to do much passing

Charles Bradley
Charles Bradley
Upd:
Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

IndyCar Series leader Alex Palou extended his points lead over almost all his title rivals in Toronto on Sunday, despite starting on the ninth row of the grid, as he bids to become a three-time champion.

Chip Ganassi Racing’s Palou, who entered the race with a 35-point lead over Team Penske’s Will Power, left Canada with an increased margin of 49 over the Australian.

Power damaged his own title hopes by crashing into his team-mate Scott McLaughlin and earning a late drive-through penalty when both were running ahead of the Spaniard.

Although Power remains in reach of Palou, McLaughlin’s exit into the wall puts him 83 points in arrears. That also allowed Toronto dominator Colton Herta of Andretti Global to jump to fourth in points, and he’s not ruling out a late run for the championship as he’s 57 behind.

Palou’s team-mate Scott Dixon leapt to third in the title chase, having charged from 15th to third position in Canada, but gained only four points on Palou overall. He is now 53 behind.

Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

Dixon admitted that such a net gain was “frustrating” given that Palou started from even further back in 18th after he was penalized for impeding Arrow McLaren’s Pato O’Ward in qualifying.

Although Palou didn’t make the headway that Dixon managed via his aggressive overcut strategy across the two rounds of pitstops, he ended up just seven tenths behind him at the finish after a sequence of late cautions for crashes, many of which gifted him track positions.

“We were just there and waiting for somebody else to make those mistakes,” said Palou of his stealthy drive to pick off positions. “So, I needed it, and they did (make mistakes) today.

“It was a shame that we had to start from 18th. The car was amazing, super-fast, super-easy to drive. So, we finished in the top four, three (Ganassi) cars in the top five for the team.”

When asked if he’d change his mindset for the title run-in – which comprises five races over the final four rounds at St Louis, Portland, Milwaukee (double-header) and Nashville after the Olympic break – he replied: “No, absolutely not.

“The goal is still the same, to win as many races as possible. There’s still a lot of points to play for, so we need to keep doing what we're doing. It’s going to be good to recharge the batteries a little bit now before we’re ready to push for the last couple of races.”

Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

Although Dixon’s fourth podium of the season improved his overall standing in relation to Palou, he pointed to outside circumstances that have hindered his own challenge.

“Some people cleared out of his way in the last 10 laps for him,” sighed Dixon, referring to the three spots Palou gained thanks to the intra-Penske clash and then O’Ward’s spin that led to a vicious accident and red flag.

“I wouldn't say it's good fortune. They do a hell of a job. That's why he's won two championships in the last three years. I don't want to take anything away from that. You create a lot of your own good luck. They do a good job of that.

“We'll keep fighting here. I think without our tire issue at Road America and the (hybrid problem) at Mid-Ohio, I think we would maybe be leading the championship.

“It's frustrating, but you can't do anything about those situations. It's out of your control. We'll keep our head down here. I think this time last year we were 120 points back, we closed it to 60 or 70 (by the end of the season).

“They're a tough team. I see all they do, and they do it well. But until we're out of it, we're never going to give up.”

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Exclusive: How sub-F1 giant Prema is gearing up for IndyCar in 2025

Top Comments

Charles Bradley
More from
Charles Bradley
Dixon explains overcut key to epic Toronto IndyCar podium charge

Dixon explains overcut key to epic Toronto IndyCar podium charge

IndyCar
Toronto
Dixon explains overcut key to epic Toronto IndyCar podium charge
Arrow McLaren IndyCar signing Lundgaard has “zero interest” in F1

Arrow McLaren IndyCar signing Lundgaard has “zero interest” in F1

IndyCar
Arrow McLaren IndyCar signing Lundgaard has “zero interest” in F1
How a Brazilian F1 pioneer lifted Lotus after Rindt's tragic loss

How a Brazilian F1 pioneer lifted Lotus after Rindt's tragic loss

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
How a Brazilian F1 pioneer lifted Lotus after Rindt's tragic loss
Scott Dixon
More from
Scott Dixon
Dixon’s IndyCar hybrid failure “could have happened to a lot of cars”

Dixon’s IndyCar hybrid failure “could have happened to a lot of cars”

IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
Dixon’s IndyCar hybrid failure “could have happened to a lot of cars”
Dixon’s IndyCar title hopes hurt by hybrid failure at Mid-Ohio

Dixon’s IndyCar title hopes hurt by hybrid failure at Mid-Ohio

IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
Dixon’s IndyCar title hopes hurt by hybrid failure at Mid-Ohio
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star
Team Penske
More from
Team Penske
McLaughlin: Power’s “low percentage move” gifted vital IndyCar points to Palou

McLaughlin: Power’s “low percentage move” gifted vital IndyCar points to Palou

IndyCar
Toronto
McLaughlin: Power’s “low percentage move” gifted vital IndyCar points to Palou
Why Iowa’s big winner could overhaul Palou in IndyCar title chase

Why Iowa’s big winner could overhaul Palou in IndyCar title chase

IndyCar
Toronto
Why Iowa’s big winner could overhaul Palou in IndyCar title chase
How Ferrari overcame multiple threats to defend its Le Mans crown

How Ferrari overcame multiple threats to defend its Le Mans crown

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
How Ferrari overcame multiple threats to defend its Le Mans crown

Latest news

Dixon explains overcut key to epic Toronto IndyCar podium charge

Dixon explains overcut key to epic Toronto IndyCar podium charge

Indy IndyCar
Toronto
Dixon explains overcut key to epic Toronto IndyCar podium charge
Alpine to race with Deadpool & Wolverine livery in latest F1 movie tie-up

Alpine to race with Deadpool & Wolverine livery in latest F1 movie tie-up

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP
Alpine to race with Deadpool & Wolverine livery in latest F1 movie tie-up
Why Red Bull’s latest upgrades will not run at the Belgian GP

Why Red Bull’s latest upgrades will not run at the Belgian GP

F1 Formula 1
Why Red Bull’s latest upgrades will not run at the Belgian GP
Mastercard returns to F1 with McLaren tie-up

Mastercard returns to F1 with McLaren tie-up

F1 Formula 1
Mastercard returns to F1 with McLaren tie-up

Prime

Discover prime content
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death

How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

Prime
Prime
WEC
By James Newbold
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Indy 500
By David Malsher-Lopez
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Kevin Turner
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global Global