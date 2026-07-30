Alex Palou, Alexander Rossi to give IndyCar’s IR-28 its first track test
The new-for-2028 car will run on the Indianapolis road course during a two-day validation test open to spectators this weekend
Alexander Rossi, Indianapolis 500 Hybrid Testing
Photo by: Penske Entertainment
Following the official unveiling of the next-generation IR-28 chassis, the IndyCar Series is taking its first major step into the future this weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Reigning four-time IndyCar champion Alex Palou and 2016 Indianapolis 500 winner Alexander Rossi will drive the car during its first validation test on Saturday, Aug. 1 and Sunday, Aug. 2. The shakedown will take place on IMS’s 2.439-mile, 14-turn road course layout.
Rossi is scheduled to drive from approximately 2-5pm ET on Saturday, with Palou taking over from 11am-2pm ET on Sunday.
Indycar 2028 race car
Photo by: IndyCar
The upcoming two-day session marks the first real-world validation test for the IR-28 package since its highly anticipated reveal on Tuesday. The redesigned chassis and powertrain package features revised aerodynamics and is intended to produce faster lap times and closer wheel-to-wheel racing.
Beyond sheer speed and agility, safety remains a central pillar of the new platform. The IR-28 is built to be the safest race car in the history of "The Fastest Racing on Earth," integrating state-of-the-art structural protections alongside advanced driver safeguards.
The extensive development program will continue through rigorous multi-track testing before the IR-28 makes its race debut at the beginning of the 2028 IndyCar season.
Race fans eager to catch an early glimpse of motorsport's next era won't have to wait long. The Turn 2 Viewing Mounds at Indianapolis Motor Speedway will be open to spectators during both days of testing, giving spectators a front-row seat as the new machine is put through its paces.
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