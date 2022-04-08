Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Why the RRDC can help right a wrong about Rick Mears Next / IndyCar GP of Long Beach – facts, schedule, entry list
IndyCar / Long Beach Preview

Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach – the weekend schedule

The third rounds of 2022’s NTT IndyCar Series and IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship are being held this weekend in Long Beach, CA. Here’s the schedule for all the on-track competition.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach – the weekend schedule
Listen to this article
2021 Long Beach winners: IMSA (ABOVE) Whelen Engineering Action Express Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R of Felipe Nasr & Pipo Derani. IndyCar (TOP) - Colton Herta, Andretti Autosport-Honda.

2021 Long Beach winners: IMSA (ABOVE) Whelen Engineering Action Express Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R of Felipe Nasr & Pipo Derani. IndyCar (TOP) - Colton Herta, Andretti Autosport-Honda.

All times local (Pacific)

Friday, April 8

7.45-8.25am – Porsche Carrera Cup first practice
9.15-10.15am – IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship first practice
10.30-10.50am – Historic Motor Sports Association IMSA GTP Challenge first practice
11.05-11.35am – Porsche Carrera Cup second practice
12.40-1.00pm – Stadium Super Trucks practice / qualifying
1.15-3.00pm – IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship second practice
3.15-4.15pm – NTT IndyCar Series first practice
4.30-5.00pm – Porsche Carrera Cup qualifying
5.10-5.55pm – IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship qualifying
6.30-6.50pm – Formula D Super Drift Challenge practice
7.00-8.30pm – Formula D Super Drift Challenge Competition 1

Saturday, April 09

8.45-9.45am – NTT IndyCar Series second practice
9.55-10.15am – Historic Motor Sports Association IMSA GTP cars qualifying
10.45-11.25am – Porsche Carrera Cup RACE 1
12.05-1.20pm – NTT IndyCar Series qualifying
2.00-3.40pm – IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship RACE
4.30-5.00pm – Stadium Super Trucks RACE 1
5.15-5.35pm – Historic Motor Sports Association IMSA GTP Challenge RACE 1
6.00-6.20pm – Formula D Super Drift Challenge practice
6.30-8.00pm – Formula D Super Drift Challenge Competition 2

Sunday, April 10

9.00-9.30am – NTT IndyCar Series warm-up
10.45-11.05am – Historic Motor Sports Association IMSA GTP Challenge RACE 2
12.00-3.00pm – NBC broadcast
12.38pm – NTT IndyCar Series “Drivers, start your engines”
12.45pm – Green flag: Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach (85 laps)
3.30-4.00pm – Stadium Super Trucks RACE 2
4.20-5.00pm – Porsche Carrera Cup RACE 2

shares
comments
Why the RRDC can help right a wrong about Rick Mears
Previous article

Why the RRDC can help right a wrong about Rick Mears
Next article

IndyCar GP of Long Beach – facts, schedule, entry list

IndyCar GP of Long Beach – facts, schedule, entry list
Load comments
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
IndyCar GP of Long Beach – facts, schedule, entry list Long Beach
IndyCar

IndyCar GP of Long Beach – facts, schedule, entry list

Why the RRDC can help right a wrong about Rick Mears Long Beach
IndyCar

Why the RRDC can help right a wrong about Rick Mears

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Latest news

IndyCar GP of Long Beach – facts, schedule, entry list
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar GP of Long Beach – facts, schedule, entry list

Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach – the weekend schedule
IndyCar IndyCar

Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach – the weekend schedule

Why the RRDC can help right a wrong about Rick Mears
IndyCar IndyCar

Why the RRDC can help right a wrong about Rick Mears

Carpenter reveals Indy 500 entry with Alzamend livery
IndyCar IndyCar

Carpenter reveals Indy 500 entry with Alzamend livery

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and series sophomore Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 22, 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar Prime

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Marcus Ericsson enjoyed a breakout year in the IndyCar Series in 2021, winning twice and finishing sixth in points with Chip Ganassi Racing. How did he finally unlock the potential that was masked by five years of toil in Formula 1 with Caterham and Sauber/Alfa Romeo?

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Prime

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Saturday, Oct. 16th, marks the 10th anniversary Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500.

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Prime

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Jack Harvey’s move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate, but their combined strength could prove golden, says David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 15, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Prime

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong résumé and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star Prime

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Alex Palou has captured Chip Ganassi Racing's 14th IndyCar drivers' championship, and in truly stellar manner. David Malsher-Lopez explains what made the Palou-Ganassi combo so potent so soon.

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Prime

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch Prime

IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch

The 2021 IndyCar silly season is one of the silliest of all, but it’s satisfying to see so many talented drivers in play – including Callum Ilott. David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Sep 11, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.