Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Penske Entertainment, Team Penske sign NFT deal with Autograph
IndyCar / Long Beach News

Acura GP Long Beach proves hit on TV and trackside

NBC Sports has revealed that this year’s Grand Prix of Long Beach viewing figure was up 13 percent compared with 2021, while trackside attendance should prove similar to pre-COVID levels.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Acura GP Long Beach proves hit on TV and trackside
Listen to this article

NBC Sports has revealed that the 47th Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, won by Josef Newgarden after a close three-way battle in the final stint, generated the most viewers of the race since NBC replaced ABC as the event’s broadcast channel in 2009. It means IndyCar viewership through the first three rounds is the best in 19 years.

The GP Long Beach averaged a Total Audience Delivery (TAD) of 1.078 million viewers on NBC and Peacock, an increase of 13 compared with last year, despite last September’s edition being the championship finale. Viewership for the race peaked towards its final 15 minutes, when even the TV audience alone reached 1.251 million viewers. The race also posted a 0.64 household rating.

Powered by Peacock, the GPLB delivered an Average Minute Audience (AMA) of 22,900 viewers, the second-highest (barring the Indianapolis 500) streaming audience on record for an IndyCar race behind only February’s season-opener, the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg in Florida. The AMA also includes streaming from NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

Viewership for the 2022 IndyCar season is averaging a TAD of 1.148million, not only the best since 2003, but also up 34 percent on 2021, that featured two races on NBC and one on NBCSN. The GP Long Beach marked the third of the six consecutive races to start the 2022 season on the NBC broadcast network.

TAD is based on data from Nielsen and Adobe Analytics.

Meanwhile president and CEO of the GP Association of Long Beach Jim Michaelian, revealed that trackside attendance figures will likely reveal the event is back to the levels seen in three years ago, before COVID-19 restrictions caused the event to be canceled altogether in 2020, and postponed by five months in 2021.

“The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach is back!” said Michaelian. “The positive trend in pre-sales continued through race weekend and the preliminary results would indicate that the attendance and gross revenue figures will match or exceed what was achieved at the pre-pandemic race in 2019. That year, the attendance figure was slightly more than 187,000.

“A big thank you to all of our fans who came out to support us and we’ll be back April 14-16, 2023 for the 48th Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach.”

shares
comments
Penske Entertainment, Team Penske sign NFT deal with Autograph
Previous article

Penske Entertainment, Team Penske sign NFT deal with Autograph
Load comments
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Penske Entertainment, Team Penske sign NFT deal with Autograph
IndyCar

Penske Entertainment, Team Penske sign NFT deal with Autograph

Jimmie Johnson undergoes surgery after hand fracture
IndyCar

Jimmie Johnson undergoes surgery after hand fracture

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Latest news

Acura GP Long Beach proves hit on TV and trackside
IndyCar IndyCar

Acura GP Long Beach proves hit on TV and trackside

Penske Entertainment, Team Penske sign NFT deal with Autograph
IndyCar IndyCar

Penske Entertainment, Team Penske sign NFT deal with Autograph

Jimmie Johnson undergoes surgery after hand fracture
IndyCar IndyCar

Jimmie Johnson undergoes surgery after hand fracture

Herta, Rossi rueful after more disappointment in Long Beach
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Herta, Rossi rueful after more disappointment in Long Beach

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and series sophomore Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 22, 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar Prime

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Marcus Ericsson enjoyed a breakout year in the IndyCar Series in 2021, winning twice and finishing sixth in points with Chip Ganassi Racing. How did he finally unlock the potential that was masked by five years of toil in Formula 1 with Caterham and Sauber/Alfa Romeo?

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Prime

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Saturday, Oct. 16th, marks the 10th anniversary Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500.

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Prime

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Jack Harvey’s move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate, but their combined strength could prove golden, says David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 15, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Prime

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong résumé and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star Prime

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Alex Palou has captured Chip Ganassi Racing's 14th IndyCar drivers' championship, and in truly stellar manner. David Malsher-Lopez explains what made the Palou-Ganassi combo so potent so soon.

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Prime

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch Prime

IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch

The 2021 IndyCar silly season is one of the silliest of all, but it’s satisfying to see so many talented drivers in play – including Callum Ilott. David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Sep 11, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.