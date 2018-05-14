Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
IndyCar Grand Prix of IndianapolisIndyCarGrand Prix of IndianapolisMore events
IndyCar Indy 500 Breaking news

Actor Hemsworth to wave Indy 500 green flag

0 shares
Actor Hemsworth to wave Indy 500 green flag
Get alerts
By: Tom Errington, Journalist
14/05/2018 03:32

Chris Hemsworth, who played James Hunt in the Formula 1 film Rush, will wave the green flag for the 102nd running of the Indianapolis 500. 

The Ron Howard-produced Rush centered on the epic 1976 Formula 1 season and the epic but respectful rivalry between Hunt and Niki Lauda, the politicking of McLaren and Ferrari, and Lauda’s comeback from the life-threatening Nurburgring shunt.

However, Melbourne, Australian-born Hemsworth is best known for his roles as Thor from the Marvel franchise.

He is linked to the Indy 500 by virtue of his TAG Heuer ambassadorial role, with the watchmaker a sponsor of the race and the IndyCar series.

"I am very excited for the Indy 500 this year," he said. "As a TAG Heuer ambassador and motorsport fan, it's an incredible honour to wave the green flag. 

“It is going to be an exciting moment, and I am happy to be here with TAG Heuer."

Doug Boles, Indianapolis Motor Speedway president, added: "The Indianapolis 500 is the greatest race in the world and the largest single-day sporting event on the planet, so it's fitting we will have a globally recognized and applauded figure in the flag stand. 

"Chris is a true sporting fan who is going to embrace the IMS experience and enjoy seeing 33 cars race down the front stretch at our iconic facility."

Hemsworth continues a recent trend of actors waving the green flag at the race, following on from sometime World Endurance Championship driver Patrick Dempsey, Chris Pine and Jake Gyllenhaal.

Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series IndyCar
Event Indy 500
Track Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Article type Breaking news
0 shares
To the IndyCar main page
IndyCar Grand Prix of IndianapolisIndyCarGrand Prix of IndianapolisMore events