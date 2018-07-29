Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
IndyCar Iowa Breaking news

2019 Iowa IndyCar race switches back to Saturday evening

0 shares
2019 Iowa IndyCar race switches back to Saturday evening
James Hinchcliffe, Schmidt Peterson Motorsports Honda, podium
Josef Newgarden, Team Penske Chevrolet, Robert Wickens, Schmidt Peterson Motorsports Honda
Spencer Pigot, Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet, James Hinchcliffe, Schmidt Peterson Motorsports Honda, Takuma Sato, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda, podium
Get alerts
By: David Malsher, US Editor
29/07/2018 07:09

Next year’s Iowa Corn 300 will be held on the evening of Saturday, July 20.

The popular night-race on the 0.894-mile oval Iowa Speedway near Newton only switched to Sunday afternoon in 2016 due to a TV clash with NASCAR, and crowd numbers appeared to suffer.

However, shifting the date two weeks later has allowed IndyCar to once more revert to Saturday, with ARCA again serving as support series on the Friday night.

As well as being likely to attract spectators from a greater distance, a Saturday race allows the series and track some leeway to run on Sunday, should there be a rain-out in its original slot.

The day/date change was revealed on the Iowa Speedway website, while the Indy Star is reporting that IndyCar will confirm it later this week.

 

Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series IndyCar
Event Iowa
Track Iowa Speedway
Article type Breaking news
0 shares
To the IndyCar main page