The PeopleReady Force for Good Challenge is part of a new partnership between industrial staffing giant PeopleReady, a sponsor of the Rahal Letterman Lanigan team, and IndyCar.

PeopleReady will pay the driver $500,000 to share with his team and donate $500,000 to that driver and team’s chosen charity.

Mark Miles, president and CEO of Penske Entertainment Corp., said: “The PeopleReady Force for Good Challenge will help drive home PeopleReady’s mission to connect people and work as a force for good in the communities they serve while highlighting the skill of NTT IndyCar Series teams and drivers and our collective commitment to helping others.

“This program will keep fans engaged all season and continue to raise vital awareness for a variety of worthy charities.”

PeopleReady will also add $10,000 to the prize pot for every winner this year, to be divided equally between driver/team and their charity of choice.

Interestingly although two drivers, Alex Palou and Colton Herta, won three races last year, neither of them won on ovals – indeed, neither have yet conquered a left-turn-only track. Odds for any driver gaining the bonus are slightly increased this year, as despite Texas Motor Speedway’s round being reduced back to just one race, Iowa Speedway has returned and will feature a double-header.

Aside from 2021, however, history shows there’s a very good chance of a driver, team and charity earning the PeopleReady $1m bonus. In 2015, Scott Dixon won on all three types of track, a feat emulated by Will Power the following year, Josef Newgarden in 2017 and 2020, Alexander Rossi in 2018 and Simon Pagenaud in 2019. For a series whose USP is the versatility demanded of its drivers, this new prize appears ideal.

“Our partnership with IndyCar will accelerate our ability to put work and workforces within reach by raising awareness with race fans,” said Taryn Owen, president and COO of PeopleReady. “We are excited to challenge all NTT IndyCar Series drivers to compete for the grand prize of $1 million and provide them with the opportunity to give back to a charity they are passionate about.”

Patrick Beharelle, CEO of TrueBlue, the parent company of PeopleReady, added: “PeopleReady is committed to making a difference through our mission and by giving back to the communities we serve.

“We are excited for the opportunity to amplify that work through the PeopleReady Force for Good Challenge in partnership with the talented NTT IndyCar Series teams and drivers.”