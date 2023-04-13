“100 Days to Indy” docuseries looks like a winner…

Listen to this article

Screened at Long Beach Convention Center to a crowd comprising regular paddock members and a group of fans, the premiere of 100 Days to Indy’s first of six episodes was always going to go down well. When president and CEO of Penske Entertainment Corp. Mark Miles, in his introduction speech, induced whoops and hollers from those assembled just by listing people who should be thanked for the series, it was clear that the audience was very much onside.

Thankfully, the anticipation was not misplaced and that became clear from the very start. David Letterman possesses a voice to which one could listen all day – like a conversational Walter Cronkite – and from the moment he opens the episode with a brief monologue about the grandeur of the Indianapolis 500, this episode, entitled “Crowded at the top”, is captivating. After 10 minutes, in which we see Marcus Ericsson’s triumph in last year’s 500, clips from the traditional ‘100 Days to Indy’ party at the Speedway and various drivers, ex-drivers and experts delivering their opinions, we’re left in no doubt that triumphing on Memorial Day Weekend is the biggest deal in sport.

So what’s new? After all, in preview programs, NBC always does a great job of conveying that the 500 is the pinnacle for all concerned. Well, ironically, given the docuseries’ title, what Emmy Award-winning director Patrick Dimon appears able to do is simultaneously project the importance of Indy while also shining a light on IndyCar’s other races. And frankly, this kind of viewpoint is long overdue. While NASCAR and IMSA open their seasons with marquee events, and Formula 1 builds up championship excitement to its finale – or whichever race Max Verstappen and Red Bull choose to flex their advantage in order to clinch their next titles – IndyCar’s key race is its sixth of 17 rounds.

And for too long, particularly in the pre-CART days and then again during the 1996-2007 ‘split’, the perception of Indy car racing is that it’s the Indy 500… oh, and some other races in other places. With 100 Days to Indy, Dimon will be able to show that yes, the 500 is the tent-pole event, but the five preceding rounds are crucial stakes in the ground. This should also help promote IndyCar’s USP – namely, its variety of circuits – since this March-to-mid-May quintet comprises two street tracks (St. Petersburg and Long Beach), two permanent tracks (Barber Motorsports Park and Indy’s underrated road course) and a fast oval (Texas Motor Speedway).

In Crowded at the top, action and chatter from the pre-season open test at Thermal Club and the first race at St. Petersburg is interspersed with footage that enables viewers to learn about three drivers in particular – Ericsson, Josef Newgarden and Scott McLaughlin. We see Newgarden at home with wife Ashley and son, Kota; McLaughlin with wife Karly and his in-laws, hanging out at the track; and some clips of these Penske teammates goofing around while trying to record an episode of their increasingly popular YouTube series Bus Bros. Ericsson, meanwhile, is shown in front of a huge crowd of fans with the Borg-Warner Trophy in Sweden, and then capturing this year’s season-opener at St. Pete.

Do we gain new insights? That’s debatable. IndyCar is renowned for the accessibility of its stars, so much of what is portrayed in this episode are things we already know: distilled to a basic tenet, that these are hugely talented but otherwise normal people, complete with quirks and individual personalities, doing an extraordinary job at an extremely high level. And their openness, regularly captured on TV, YouTube or in person at the track, is both a blessing and a curse for Dimon. On the plus side, he and his team gain entry, with few reservations from the participants, to a unique environment. The downside is that most fans who see this episode will, rightly or wrongly, feel they know much of it already, and so watch it to reaffirm their current opinions, rather than to form new ones.

But then, the point is not to preach to the converted, but to turn casual fans into diehards and motivate those who watch this docuseries purely for entertainment to start tuning into every IndyCar race – and attend their nearest ones. Given the privileged position of covering IndyCar, it’s hard to suddenly try judging this episode from a newbie’s perspective. But if a similarly adrenaline-fueled sport but one about which I have no knowledge, such as powerboat racing, had partnered with VICE to produce the equivalent of “Crowded at the top”, would I watch the next episode? Absolutely.

One of its key appeals is its authenticity. Following the premiere, Kevin Frazier from Entertainment Tonight did an excellent job of quizzing Dimon, Newgarden, McLaughlin, Ericsson and Pato O’Ward about 100 Days to Indy. And while the racers were at pains to avoid mentioning Drive to Survive by name, they unsubtly threw some shade the way of Formula 1’s docuseries. While it is credited with causing an explosion of F1 interest in the U.S., the likes of which is the envy of many within IndyCar, DtS has also been derided by critics for juicing up the content, creating friction where there is none, with a splice to spice methodology. On stage, Newgarden, O’Ward and co. emphasized that there was no need to manufacture drama for IndyCar; here, the racing is the juice.

St. Pete is a case in point, with a spectacular first-lap shunt among the backmarkers, then McLaughlin and Romain Grosjean crashing into a tire wall while dueling for the lead, and finally O’Ward receiving a mechanical gut punch in the dying minutes to allow Ericsson through and head to victory lane. Dimon and VICE’s camera and mic operators did a superb job of capturing the emotions of the protagonists and their respective teams in the aftermath. One can only imagine how the frantic 220mph action from Texas will come across in the second episode…

And there’s another great point in favor of 100 Days to Indy when compared with F1’s not-quite-comparable not-quite-equivalent. Drive to Survive runs a year behind, so the drama portrayed has been thoroughly dissected and analyzed by the media, the fans have come to verbal blows over every incident (and non-incident), so by the time the series emerges, it’s rendered passé by the arrival of the new F1 season. This is especially noticeable when, in the intervening period, key drivers have switched teams and the competitive order of the teams has shifted.

Dimon and executive producer Bryan Terry are making 100 Days to Indy episodes rapidly, yet to my eyes (admittedly untrained) without losing any production quality. This first episode, Crowded at the top, will be shown on The CW channel on April 27 and succeeding episodes will follow swiftly… roughly weekly, one assumes. For each episode, Dimon has just enough time to pencil in the themes, teams and drivers he wants to cover, while remaining flexible enough to allow the series’ running order to be defined by the action seen on track.

There’s only so much that can be crammed into a 42-minute episode. I hope in the remaining five parts we get to see the orchestration of the frantic pitlane action that is so often crucial to the outcome of a race, and the deep investment of emotion by all the team members. And for those who don’t regularly use scanners, more of the radio repartee between drivers, strategists and race engineers – which can be amusing, heartbreaking and almost always impassioned – would be greatly appreciated.

For now, as a first step toward gaining IndyCar new fans, 100 Days to Indy looks highly promising. IndyCar has done its bit just by being IndyCar. VICE has done its job by producing an absorbing first episode. Now it’s down to us, as fans of the most open top-level race series in the world, to help convince the uninitiated to watch it, and thereby gain understanding of why we are the way we are about IndyCar.