LIVE: Inaugural IndyCar Grand Prix of Arlington Live Commentary and Race Updates
Live commentary and race updates from the Motorsport.com team throughout the the first running of the Grand Prix of Arlington
Live Standings
Summary
Live Text
Palou closing in on Ericsson, just shadowing him at the moment. Power about 1.5s behind in third
Dixon hit a tire belonging to teammate Simpson as he entered his box! Sketchy moment...
Running 6th, Rosenqvist is the highest-performing driver on the hard tires.
IndyCar is racing in front of a SOLD OUT crowd in Arlington.
NEWS: Motorsport.com has learned that Andretti is still working on a potential fourth Indy 500 entry for Andretti, and Colton Herta is being considered:
PENALTY: Drive-through for Schumacher after the Lundgaard contact. He was running P18.
Will Power with a big move on Pato O'Ward for P3!
Schumacher had contact, initiating that Lundgaard spin. We'll see if race control has anything to say about it...
Oh, looks like Lundgaard went for a single-car spin in the McLaren, but he continued.
70 laps of IndyCar action ahead...Ericsson remains in control from pole.
The field races through Turn 1 without any drama
GREEN FLAG! IndyCar is officially racing on the streets of Arlington!
Max speed expected on the frontstretch is around 135mph, but that incredibly long backstretch? Max speed approaching 190mph, and maybe even touching 200!
Brandon Aubrey, Dallas Cowboys Kicker, is getting a wild ride around the track right now in the IndyCar two-seater
Engines fired for the Grand Prix of Arlington!
Here's a look at all the tires the drivers will start the race on (red is the alternate soft and black is the hard primary):
Entering this race, Josef Newgarden sits atop the championship standings. Here's the current points situatuon
1. Josef Newgarden - 76pts
2. Kyle Kirkwood - 73pts
3. Scott McLaughlin - 66pts
4. Pato O'Ward - 63pts
5. Alex Palou - 59pts
Some other pre-race reading for you, courtesy of our man at the track, Joey Barnes:
A driver to watch will be Scotty Mac, who crashed in qualifying and will be coming from the very back of the field in the Penske machine.
Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske
Photo by: Penske Entertainment
The start of the race was moved up by a full hour in a Saturday announcement due to the threat of very high winds later this afternoon.
At 2.73 miles (4.39 km) in length, Arlington is the longest street course in all of IndyCar!
Marcus Ericsson earned his first career pole on Saturday, besting Alex Palou and Pato O'Ward, so the Andretti driver will lead the field to the green flag.
Welcome to the Motorsport's live minute-by-minute updates for IndyCar's first edition of the Grand Prix of Arlington!
By: Nick DeGroot