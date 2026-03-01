Skip to main content

LIVE: 2026 IndyCar Grand Prix of St. Petersburg Live Commentary and Race Updates

HALFWAY: Alex Palou leads Marcus Ericsson by 1.7 seconds. Pole-sitter Scott McLaughlin is 3rd, 3.8 seconds behind. 

While he won't gain much, Power is returning to the race just to get some more laps with Andretti.

Video

Replay of Dixon's drama...lucky it didn't end in a big crash, but still not ideal.

 
Green flag

Back racing on Lap 44/100! Palou in command.

The timing of that yellow really hurt Foster and Rossi, who were caught out.

And of course, Palou has inherited the race lead.

Never a good thing when your own wheel passes you...

Shocking mistake from a team like Ganassi 

Yellow flag

Full-course caution for a stranded Dixon and that runaway wheel.

Off track

DIXON is off! The wheel has come off!

Overcut successful. 

Armstrong has jumped both Ericsson and McLaughlin, but those cold tires leave him vulnerable! Ericsson has passed him easily, but McLaguhlin has to force his way around the outside to do the same!

Ericsson has touched the wall! Oh my...might have gotten away with it. 

Ericsson has exited the pits ahead of McLaughlin, but the Penske driver is all over him!

Pit stop

And now Ericsson one lap later

Pit stop

Leader is in...McLaughlin pits Lap 36/100. 

Pato ran over an air hose! Might have gotten away with it.

Pit stop

Several cars on pit road on Lap 32/100 as the first true pit stop cycle begins.

Race control rules Simpson/Rasmussen a racing deal, so no penalties

Simpson was under Rasmussen and the two drivers came together at the apex of Turn 1, sending the ECR driver around.

Race stays green as Rasmussen gets rolling...doesn't appear to have any damage.

Off track

Christian Rasmussen spins from 10th!

Quote

Will Power: "Felt like the same issue I had when I hit the wall in practice...Feel really bad for the guys, car was really good. (Brake issues) just plagued us all weekend." 

Replay shows that Power locked up in Turn 10, and slammed the wall with the right-side. Same spot he crashed during practice as well. 

Will Power is climbing out of the car. Race over.

Crash

Power is spending a lot of time in the stall...it appears he hit the wall and that's why he dove to the pits now. 

Pit stop

Will Power to the pits