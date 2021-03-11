Top events
Indy Pro 2000 / Breaking news

Sulaiman joins Juncos Racing's IP2000 attack

By:

Manuel Sulaiman has become the third driver to be announced at Juncos Racing’s Indy Pro 2000 team.

Sulaiman joins Juncos Racing’s IP2000 attack

Sulaiman, who finished sixth in the 2019 USF2000 championship, racing for DEForce, graduated with that team to Indy Pro 2000 last year and scored three poles, two wins, two other podiums and four fastest laps on his way to another sixth place in points.

Now the 20-year-old Mexican has decided to continue for a second year in IP2000, but will join Reece Gold and Kyffin Simpson in Juncos’ stable.

Sulaiman commented: "I'm looking forward to working with everyone on the team and achieving great results as we challenge for the championship.

“They have a lot of experience and had great success in the Road To Indy, so I am confident we will have a very strong year.

“I want to thank my sponsors Telcel, Infinitum, WBC, Inteligentus, Anahuac, Volta, and MSD for all of their support."

Team owner Ricardo Juncos added, “We are thrilled to welcome Manuel to Juncos Racing! Manuel brings a lot of great talent to our line-up and we are confident he will be one of the top drivers contending for the 2021 championship.

“He showed great speed and pace on track last year, so we are looking forward to beginning our work with him and taking him to the next level. We want to thank Manuel and the Sulaiman family for this great opportunity.”

Juncos won the IP2000 title last season with Sting Ray Robb, who has remained with the team for 2021 to fight for the Indy Lights title.

 

