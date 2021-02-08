Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
45 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
68 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
25 Mar
Next event in
44 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
02 Apr
Next event in
52 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix I
26 Feb
Next event in
17 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Next event in
18 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
10 Feb
Race in
1 day
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
14 Feb
First Practice in
1 day
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
16 Apr
Next event in
66 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
73 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Algarve
04 Apr
Race in
54 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
01 May
Race in
81 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Bathurst
26 Feb
Next event in
17 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sandown
18 Mar
Next event in
37 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Indy Pro 2000 / Breaking news

Enzo Fittipaldi to race Andretti-supported RP car in IP2000

shares
comments
Enzo Fittipaldi to race Andretti-supported RP car in IP2000
By:

Enzo Fittipaldi has signed a contract with RP Motorsport to race fulltime in this year’s Indy Pro 2000 championship, with Michael Andretti supporting the move with an Indy Lights offer for 2022.

Fittipaldi, the 19-year-old grandson of two-time Formula 1 champion, two-time Indy 500 winner and 1989 Indy car champion Emerson Fittipaldi, has just completed a four-year spell in European open-wheel racing. Enzo, whose brother Pietro ran a part-time schedule for Dale Coyne Racing in the 2018 IndyCar Series, won the Italian Formula 4 championship that year, while in 2019 he finished as runner-up in the Formula Regional European points table.

Following a season at HWA Race Lab in the FIA Formula 3 Championship, Miami-born Fittipaldi is returning to the U.S. to compete in Indy Pro 2000 for Fabio Pampado’s RP Motorsports squad.

He will also have available to him assistance from Andretti Autosport in terms of driver coaching, fitness training and setup advice – as well as a guaranteed ride for 2022 in Indy Lights.

“I am very happy to announce my move to the United States in a championship as competitive as the Indy Pro 2000, which is one of the main ones on the already established Road to Indy. I want to thank Michael Andretti and Fabio Pampado for this amazing opportunity. I will continue to work hard every day to fulfill this opportunity and to become one of the top drivers in the series.

“I am very confident that my racing experience in the last few years in Europe will help me to achieve good results in Indy too and making this a step forward towards achieving my dream of racing in F1 and IndyCar”, said Enzo Fittipaldi, who has the support of Claro, Baterias Moura, XP Investimentos and PLGG. 

The move means that Fittipaldi will no longer be a part of the Ferrari Driver Academy, which is exclusively for drivers racing in Europe. 

He said: “I have no words to say how grateful I am for all the support that the Ferrari Driver Academy has provided me in the last four years. I will take all this learning with me and I want to thank each team member for helping me to develop as a pilot and person.”

Andretti, who was a teammate of Enzo’s cousin Christian Fittipaldi at the great but now defunct Newman/Haas Racing for five seasons (1996-2000), commented: “We are very happy to have Enzo Fittipaldi in our racing program. Our families have a long history together in racing and Christian Fittipaldi was my teammate in Indy cars for many years.

“Enzo was racing in Europe for the last 4 years with the top teams as part of Ferrari Driver Academy where he showed lots of talent and strong results. We are certain that he will do a great job in the road to Indy.”

Pampado, whose squad went on hiatus in 2020, added: "I am very excited to welcome the newest addition to the RP family, Enzo Fittipaldi. We wanted to make a strong comeback, and after following his career in Europe, I have no doubt he is going to be a strong contender from the start.”

Fittipaldi’s first Indy Pro 2000 test will take place Homestead on February 22-23.

 

Juncos signs Kyffin Simpson to Indy Pro 2000 team

Previous article

Juncos signs Kyffin Simpson to Indy Pro 2000 team
Load comments

About this article

Series Indy Pro 2000
Drivers Enzo Fittipaldi
Teams RP Motorsport
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Trending

1
Formula 1

Wolff explains Hamilton one-year deal, no veto clause

3h
2
MotoGP

Rossi criticises MotoGP for allowing Marquez's Jerez return

3h
3
Formula 1

Hamilton finally extends Mercedes F1 contract

6h
4
WEC

Magnussen, di Resta land 2022 Peugeot WEC drives

7h
5
Formula 1

Grosjean "surprised" by Alpine's management shake-up

5h
Latest news
Enzo Fittipaldi to race Andretti-supported RP car in IP2000
IP2K

Enzo Fittipaldi to race Andretti-supported RP car in IP2000

1h
Juncos signs Kyffin Simpson to Indy Pro 2000 team
IP2K

Juncos signs Kyffin Simpson to Indy Pro 2000 team

Feb 4, 2021
Robb graduates to Indy Lights with Juncos
IndL

Robb graduates to Indy Lights with Juncos

Jan 15, 2021
Road To Indy alters calendar in line with IndyCar schedule shift
IndL

Road To Indy alters calendar in line with IndyCar schedule shift

Jan 7, 2021
2021 Road To Indy schedule revealed, Freedom 100 is deleted
IndL

2021 Road To Indy schedule revealed, Freedom 100 is deleted

Oct 23, 2020
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Newgarden excited by Nashville prospects, track build begins Nashville
IndyCar / Breaking news

Newgarden excited by Nashville prospects, track build begins

Grosjean’s talent key to sponsor appeal, say Coyne, Ware
IndyCar / Breaking news

Grosjean’s talent key to sponsor appeal, say Coyne, Ware

Why enigmatic Marco Andretti will be missed Prime
IndyCar / Analysis

Why enigmatic Marco Andretti will be missed

More from
Enzo Fittipaldi
Doohan, Fittipaldi secure HWA F3 seats
FIA F3 / Breaking news

Doohan, Fittipaldi secure HWA F3 seats

Prema names F3 post-season test line-up
FIA F3 / Breaking news

Prema names F3 post-season test line-up

Ferrari junior Fittipaldi takes Italian F4 title
Formula 4 / Race report

Ferrari junior Fittipaldi takes Italian F4 title

More from
RP Motorsport
Gateway Road To Indy: Askew, Kirkwood take wins Gateway
Indy Lights / Race report

Gateway Road To Indy: Askew, Kirkwood take wins

Mid-Ohio Road To Indy: Askew, Kirkwood dominate Lights, Indy Pro Mid-Ohio
Indy Lights / Race report

Mid-Ohio Road To Indy: Askew, Kirkwood dominate Lights, Indy Pro

Motorsport.com's Top 20 junior single-seater drivers of 2018
FIA F2 / Special feature

Motorsport.com's Top 20 junior single-seater drivers of 2018

Trending Today

Wolff explains Hamilton one-year deal, no veto clause
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff explains Hamilton one-year deal, no veto clause

Rossi criticises MotoGP for allowing Marquez's Jerez return
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Rossi criticises MotoGP for allowing Marquez's Jerez return

Hamilton finally extends Mercedes F1 contract
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton finally extends Mercedes F1 contract

Magnussen, di Resta land 2022 Peugeot WEC drives
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Magnussen, di Resta land 2022 Peugeot WEC drives

Grosjean "surprised" by Alpine's management shake-up
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Grosjean "surprised" by Alpine's management shake-up

The key answers on Hamilton's new Mercedes deal Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

The key answers on Hamilton's new Mercedes deal

Harvick: Drivers will need to be "extraordinary" road racers
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Interview

Harvick: Drivers will need to be "extraordinary" road racers

Ferrari F1 tester Ilott set for GT programme in 2021
GT GT / Breaking news

Ferrari F1 tester Ilott set for GT programme in 2021

Latest news

Enzo Fittipaldi to race Andretti-supported RP car in IP2000
IP2K Indy Pro 2000 / Breaking news

Enzo Fittipaldi to race Andretti-supported RP car in IP2000

Juncos signs Kyffin Simpson to Indy Pro 2000 team
IP2K Indy Pro 2000 / Breaking news

Juncos signs Kyffin Simpson to Indy Pro 2000 team

Robb graduates to Indy Lights with Juncos
IndL Indy Lights / Breaking news

Robb graduates to Indy Lights with Juncos

Road To Indy alters calendar in line with IndyCar schedule shift
IndL Indy Lights / Breaking news

Road To Indy alters calendar in line with IndyCar schedule shift

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.