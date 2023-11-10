WTR Andretti reveal IMSA GTD effort for 2024 with Automobili Lamborghini

The combination of Kyle Marcelli and Danny Formal will drive the #45 WTRAndretti Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVO2.

“We’re really excited that Lamborghini has come to us and regarded us as a team that is worthy of a factory program,” said Wayne Taylor, team principal of Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti.

“Danny Formal and Kyle Marcelli will be doing the full season. We’ve got a long history with Lamborghini with us running four cars a year in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo series, so there’s a great relationship already built. Like I always said, everything to do with success in motorsport, is to be able to have people you can communicate with and build relationships with, so very excited about that with Lamborghini.”

WTRAndretti has seen great success with Lamborghini going back to 2015, taking nine Lamborghini Super Trofeo (LST) North America Championship titles, back- to- back championships in the PRO Class Championships and a Lamborghini Grand Finals title. The team plans to continue to field anywhere between four to six Lamborghini Super Trofeos in all four classes in 2024.

Formal and Marcelli have already been established as longtime WTRAndretti drivers and also come in as reigning Lamborghini Super Trofeo PRO Champions.

“What can I say,” Formal said. “2024. My dream come true! My first full season, endurance, and sprint championship, in the IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar GTD Championship with WTRAndretti and Lamborghini Squadra Corse. My dream come true. So thankful for the opportunity to share the car with my brother, Kyle Marcelli in our fourth year together.

“We have been pushing each other so hard these past four years. We have two Lamborghini Super Trofeo PRO Championships. Just grateful, thankful, excited, and looking forward to starting the 2024 season with a bang at Daytona and try to get a couple wins this season and hopefully a championship.”

In 2023, Marcelli pulled “double duty” while racing in the GTD Class co-piloting the Acura NSX GT3 Evo22 – even earning GTD pole position for the famed 12 Hours of Sebring. The Canadian driver is a multi-time sportscar champion, with additional accolades in the IMSA’s Pilot Challenge, among others.

“I couldn’t be more excited to make my full time return to the IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship with WTRAndretti,” Marcelli said. “It has been three years in the making, first taking an opportunity with WTR to drive the Lamborghini Super Trofeo in the PRO Class in 2021, then winning back-to-back Championships in 2022 and 2023.

“It has always been the long-term plan in house to be back at the top level of the sport. I know the team has been working so hard to put this together and we are just thrilled that it is happening. I couldn’t be prouder to be doing it with Lamborghini. It just seems like an obvious and seamless fit for the team and us.

“To continue to share the cockpit with Danny, we have developed a great relationship on and off the track. We complement each other very well and in different ways. Excited for the coming season. We will make the most of it.”

Additional drivers and the livery will be announced in the coming weeks.

Giorgio Sanna, Head of Motorsport for Automobili Lamborghini, added: “We are particularly proud to start the GTD program with WTRAndretti, we are cooperating with success with Wayne’s team since few years in our Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America, supporting talent drivers like Danny and Kyle in their career, so we are very excited to have these drivers in our Huracán GT3 EVO 2 starting from Daytona!”