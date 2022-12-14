Wright announces 2023 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona line-up

Listen to this article

Ryan Hardwick, Jan Heylen and Zacharie Robichon will drive the 1st Phorm-backed #16 Porsche 911 GT3R at all four Michelin Endurance Cup rounds of the IMSA season – Rolex 24, 12 Hours of Sebring, 6 Hours of Watkins Glen and Petit Le Mans – while for the Rolex 24 the trio will be joined by Wright veteran Denis Olsen. Driver announcements for the seven IMSA ‘sprint’ races will follow at a later date.

Olsen last raced with Wright Motorsports in 2019, where he earned four podium finishes in what is now the GT World Challenge America championship. He also participated in the team’s Indianapolis 8 Hour effort that season, racing alongside Dirk Werner and Matt Campbell.

“I know the team very well from a few years ago, and they have developed a lot since then and are definitely one of the top teams,” said the Norwegian racer who effectively replaces Richard Lietz in Wright’s Rolex 24 roster. “I think we’ve got a strong line up in GTD with Ryan, Jan and Zach.

“There is a new factor for everyone in the team which is the latest generation Porsche 911 GT3 R - but I have great trust in Porsche’s development of the car, and we have a strong package.”

Said Hardwick: “I am excited to be returning with Wright Motorsports and Porsche in the brand-new type 992 GT3 R! This team has become like family to me, and I truly enjoy competing alongside them. We also have our winning driver lineup back together again, with both Jan Heylen and Zach Robichon joining me in the #16 car for the IMSA Endurance Championship. I’m really looking forward to returning to Daytona next month, with the goal of defending our Rolex 24 victory from last season.

Heylen said he and the team was playing the long game, looking at the Michelin Endurance Cup as a whole, stating: “The goal is obviously to try and win the IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup, and I know we’ll have all the tools to be in contention for the title. Consistency is key and Ryan and Wright Motorsports made sure we have exactly that.”

“We had a little bit of everything last year but obviously our highlight was the victory at the Rolex 24 at Daytona,” said Robichon. “This year we’re looking forward to rolling out with the all-new 992-generation Porsche 911 GT3 R and we hope we can continue our success. We have our work cut out for us, but I am looking forward to supporting the guys once again in our push to win the Michelin Endurance Cup.”