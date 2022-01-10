Wilson, Legge, Ferriol confirmed for IMSA endurance races

Cusick Motorsports is partnering with Hardpoint to compete in the four Michelin Endurance Cup rounds of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship with Wilson, Ferriol and Legge, while Boulle will be the fourth driver for the Rolex 24.

The car will run with GNARLY Premium Cut Jerky as Cusick’s primary partner for the program, with golf lifestyle fashion brand LOHLA SPORT, Wilson’s backer in last year’s Indy 500, returning along with Neptune Systems.

Wilson’s debut will come on the 10th anniversary of his late and beloved brother Justin Wilson winning the race overall with AJ Allmendinger, Ozz Negri and John Pew driving a prototype for what was then known as Michael Shank Racing.

Said Wilson: “I'm really happy with the way things turned out. Partnering with Rob Ferriol, Katherine Legge and Nick Boulle is a great opportunity that I'm excited for and want to make the most of.

“This will only be my second IMSA WeatherTech start, and my first Rolex 24, but it's a series and race that I've targeted for many years. I'm just really grateful to Don Cusick, Cusick Motorsports, GNARLY Premium Cut Jerky, LOHLA SPORT, Neptune Systems and Hardpoint for believing in me and giving me this chance.

“It suddenly dawned on me a couple of weeks ago that it's not only the 60th Anniversary of the race, but it's 10 years since Justin won overall. I have many fond memories of watching him compete in this race, and I hope I can create some good memories of my own there this month.”

Cusick Motorsports founder and CEO, Don Cusick said: “To field a Porsche at the most legendary sportscar events in North America… will be truly special. It will also be incredible to see Stefan making his debut on the 10th anniversary of Justin’s overall win. I’m really excited for this opportunity to grow Cusick Motorsports’ presence. I know we’ve got a great year ahead."

Wilson, a three-time starter at the Indianapolis 500, made his first IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar start at the Circuit of The Americas in 2017, finishing second in the Prototype Challenge class.