IMSA

Wayne Taylor Racing announces Cadillac return for 2025 IMSA season

Cadillac expands to three GTP entries in 2025 IMSA SportsCar Championship as Wayne Taylor Racing replaces Chip Ganassi Racing in its roster alongside Action Express Racing

Gary Watkins
Gary Watkins
#10 Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R. Cadillac DPi, DPi: Renger Van Der Zande, Ryan Briscoe, Scott Dixon, Kamui Kobayashi

Wayne Taylor Racing will return to the Cadillac fold after a four-year absence to run a pair of entries in the IMSA SportsCar Championship next year.

Cadillac finally went public with what had become an open secret on Thursday when it also confirmed that reigning IMSA champion team Action Express Racing will continue to run a solo V-Series.R in the GTP class in 2025.

WTR, which last year partnered with Andretti Global, is moving over from Acura after leaving Cadillac at the end of the 2020 season.

It is replacing Chip Ganassi Racing, which announced back in March that it would not be continuing with Cadillac in either IMSA or the World Endurance Championship next season.

The announcement means that the General Motors brand is expanding its IMSA assault to three cars for the new season, after slimming down to two at the start of the GTP era last year.

GM president Mark Reuss said: “Cadillac Racing is thrilled to run an expanded three-car factory programme in the 2025 IMSA championship.

“Wayne Taylor Racing and Action Express Racing bring decades of proven racing and technical expertise, and we look forward to continued success on the track.”

WTR boss Wayne Taylor, who has links with GM dating back more than 30 years, said: “I am so glad to return to the Cadillac family.

#10 Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Acura ARX-06: Ricky Taylor, Filipe Albuquerque, #40 Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Acura ARX-06: Jordan Taylor, Louis Deletraz, #01 Cadillac Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac V-Series.R: Renger van der Zande, Sebastien Bourdais

#10 Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Acura ARX-06: Ricky Taylor, Filipe Albuquerque, #40 Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Acura ARX-06: Jordan Taylor, Louis Deletraz, #01 Cadillac Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac V-Series.R: Renger van der Zande, Sebastien Bourdais

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

"Having teamed with GM for so many years, with so many wins and championships, and having enjoyed such a fantastic relationship with them, this global programme we have put together could not be more thrilling.”

No drivers have been announced as yet by either team.

The confirmation of Cadillac’s IMSA plans for 2025 follows the announcement of the Jota team as the marque’s factory partner in the World Endurance Championship for next year.

Taylor began his relationship with GM when he raced the Chevrolet-engine Intrepid GTP car in IMSA in 1991 and then went onto win the Daytona 24 Hours and the Sebring 12 Hours driving a Riley & Scott MkIII powered by an Oldsmobile V8 in 1996 with the Doyle Racing team he put together.

He was subsequently one of the partners in the 3GR organisation that developed and ran the Cadillac Northstar LMPs that raced at the Le Mans 24 Hours as well as in the American Le Mans Series in 2001 and ’02.

WTR won the Grand American Road Racing Series title with a Dallara-Chevrolet Corvette Daytona Prototype in 2014 and went on to win Daytona in 2017, ’19 and ’20 with the Cadillac DPi-V.R.

Taylor’s use of the term “global programme” is almost certainly a reference to his ambition to take WTR to Le Mans for the first time.

He added in his statement that “we have exciting things coming”.

Action Express has bolstered the Caddy WEC assault at Le Mans in each of the first two seasons of the V-Series.R.

