IMSA / Watkins Glen / Practice report

Watkins Glen IMSA: Cameron leads FP3, Rast shunts in Mazda

David Malsher
By: David Malsher
Jun 30, 2018, 1:31 PM

Dane Cameron put the #6 Acura Team Penske ARX-05 on top in third practice for the Sahlens Six Hours of the Glen, but the session was brought to a slightly premature halt by a substantial accident for Rene Rast in the #77 Mazda RT24-P.

Cameron set the fastest time of the weekend with a 1min32.975sec in the Acura that he shares with Juan Pablo Montoya, beating Simon Trummer’s best in the JDC-Miller Oreca by 0.162sec.

Colin Braun’s CORE autosport Oreca was P3, narrowly eclipsing Paul di Resta in United Autosports’ Ligier, while the ESM Nissans of Olivier Pla and Pipo Derani were split by Helio Castroneves’ best effort in the second of the Acuras.

The session had an early red flag flown for the #55 Mazda stopping on the track, although it got going again under its own power. But the second red was caused by the #77 Mazda, with DTM champion and enduro “third man” Rast at the wheel, turning upside down in the Esses.

Thankfully the German, once extricated, was evaluated and released from the medical center. Whether he’ll have anything to drive tomorrow is open to speculation right now.

For the third straight session, Richard Westbrook led a Ford 1-2 in GT Le Mans, 0.15sec faster than teammate Joey Hand, while Patrick Pilet was a further 0.3sec adrift in the #911 Porsche 911 RSR, and mere hundredths quicker than Antonio Garcia in the #3 Corvette C7.R.

The BMW M8s of Connor De Phillippi and Jesse Krohn were 1.3 and 1.5sec off top spot respectively.

Kyle Marcelli and Jack Hawksworth made it a Lexus RC F 1-2 in GT Daytona ahead of the Land Motorsport Audi R8 wheeled by Sheldon van der Linde. Daniel Serra’s best effort in the Squadra Corse Garage Italia Ferrari 488  left him a quarter second off top spot, while the Acura NSXs of Lawson Aschenbach and Alvaro Parente were split by the Turner Motorsport BMW M6 of Markus Palttala.

IMSA Watkins Glen Six Hours, FP3

ClaNumDriverClassChassisLapsTimeGapIntervalkm/h
1 6 colombia  Juan Pablo Montoya 
france  Simon Pagenaud 
united_states  Dane Cameron 		 P Acura DPi 18 1'32.975     130.487
2 85 switzerland  Simon Trummer 
france  Nelson Panciatici 
united_states  Robert Alon 		 P ORECA LMP2 29 1'33.137 0.162 0.162 130.260
3 54 france  Romain Dumas 
united_states  Jon Bennett 
united_states  Colin Braun 		 P ORECA LMP2 32 1'33.174 0.199 0.037 130.208
4 32 brazil  Bruno Senna 
united_kingdom  Paul di Resta 
united_kingdom  Philip Hanson 		 P Ligier LMP2 29 1'33.507 0.532 0.333 129.744
5 2 united_states  Scott Sharp 
united_kingdom  Ryan Dalziel 
france  Olivier Pla 		 P Nissan DPi 27 1'33.507 0.532 0.000 129.744
6 7 brazil  Helio Castroneves 
united_states  Graham Rahal 
united_states  Ricky Taylor 		 P Acura DPi 31 1'33.592 0.617 0.085 129.626
7 22 brazil  Pipo Derani 
united_states  Johannes van Overbeek 
france  Nicolas Lapierre 		 P Nissan DPi 28 1'33.595 0.620 0.003 129.622
8 77 united_kingdom  Oliver Jarvis 
germany  René Rast 
united_states  Tristan Nunez 		 P Mazda DPi 28 1'33.710 0.735 0.115 129.463
9 55 united_kingdom  Harry Tincknell 
united_states  Spencer Pigot 
united_states  Jonathan Bomarito 		 P Mazda DPi 27 1'33.936 0.961 0.226 129.152
10 90 united_states  Matt McMurry 
france  Tristan Vautier 
italy  Eddie Cheever III 		 P Cadillac DPi 30 1'34.148 1.173 0.212 128.861
11 99 canada  Mikhail Goikhberg 
united_states  Chris Miller 
south_africa  Stephen Simpson 		 P ORECA LMP2 29 1'34.177 1.202 0.029 128.821
12 38 united_states  Joel Miller 
united_states  James French 
united_states  Kyle Masson 		 P ORECA LMP2 25 1'34.275 1.300 0.098 128.687
13 52 colombia  Gustavo Yacaman 
colombia  Sebastian Saavedra 
united_states  Will Owen 		 P Ligier LMP2 29 1'34.387 1.412 0.112 128.535
14 31 united_kingdom  Mike Conway 
united_states  Eric Curran 
brazil  Felipe Nasr 		 P Cadillac DPi 23 1'34.396 1.421 0.009 128.522
15 10 united_states  Jordan Taylor 
united_states  Ryan Hunter-Reay 
netherlands  Renger van der Zande 		 P Cadillac DPi 28 1'34.682 1.707 0.286 128.134
16 5 brazil  Christian Fittipaldi 
portugal  Joao Barbosa 
colombia  Gabby Chaves 		 P Cadillac DPi 27 1'34.783 1.808 0.101 127.998
17 67 australia  Ryan Briscoe 
new_zealand  Scott Dixon 
united_kingdom  Richard Westbrook 		 GTLM Ford GT 28 1'42.489 9.514 7.706 118.374
18 66 france  Sébastien Bourdais 
united_states  Joey Hand 
germany  Dirk Müller 		 GTLM Ford GT 25 1'42.636 9.661 0.147 118.204
19 911 united_kingdom  Nick Tandy 
france  Patrick Pilet 
france  Frédéric Makowiecki 		 GTLM Porsche 911 RSR 23 1'42.779 9.804 0.143 118.040
20 3 denmark  Jan Magnussen 
spain  Antonio Garcia 
germany  Mike Rockenfeller 		 GTLM Corvette C7.R 25 1'42.852 9.877 0.073 117.956
21 912 italy  Gianmaria Bruni 
new_zealand  Earl Bamber 
belgium  Laurens Vanthoor 		 GTLM Porsche 911 RSR 27 1'42.904 9.929 0.052 117.896
22 4 switzerland  Marcel Fassler 
united_kingdom  Oliver Gavin 
united_states  Tommy Milner 		 GTLM Corvette C7.R 27 1'42.991 10.016 0.087 117.797
23 25 united_states  Bill Auberlen 
united_states  Connor de Phillippi 
united_kingdom  Alexander Sims 		 GTLM BMW M8 GTE 24 1'43.791 10.816 0.800 116.889
24 24 united_states  John Edwards 
finland  Jesse Krohn 
united_kingdom  Tom Blomqvist 		 GTLM BMW M8 GTE 26 1'44.055 11.080 0.264 116.592
25 14 canada  Kyle Marcelli 
austria  Dominik Baumann 
switzerland  Philipp Frommenwiler 		 GTD Lexus RC F GT3 22 1'44.859 11.884 0.804 115.698
26 15 denmark  David Heinemeier Hansson 
united_kingdom  Jack Hawksworth 
united_states  Sean Rayhall 		 GTD Lexus RC F GT3 23 1'44.905 11.930 0.046 115.647
27 29 belgium  Alessio Picariello 
germany  Christopher Mies 
south_africa  Sheldon Van Der Linde 		 GTD Audi R8 LMS GT3 27 1'45.034 12.059 0.129 115.505
28 51 austria  Mathias Lauda 
brazil  Daniel Serra 
united_states  Francesco Piovanetti 
brazil  Ozz Negri 		 GTD Ferrari 488 GT3 27 1'45.099 12.124 0.065 115.434
29 93 united_states  Justin Marks 
united_states  Lawson Aschenbach 
germany  Mario Farnbacher 		 GTD Acura NSX GT3 26 1'45.119 12.144 0.020 115.412
30 96 united_states  Don Yount 
finland  Markus Palttala 
united_states  Dillon Machavern 		 GTD BMW M6 GT3 28 1'45.201 12.226 0.082 115.322
31 86 portugal  Alvaro Parente 
united_kingdom  Katherine Legge 
united_states  Trent Hindman 		 GTD Acura NSX GT3 22 1'45.216 12.241 0.015 115.306
32 48 united_states  Corey Lewis 
united_states  Bryan Sellers 
united_states  Madison Snow 		 GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 26 1'45.423 12.448 0.207 115.079
33 33 netherlands  Jeroen Bleekemolen 
united_states  Ben Keating 
germany  Luca Stolz 		 GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 28 1'45.450 12.475 0.027 115.050
34 44 united_states  Andy Lally 
united_states  Andrew Davis 
united_states  John Potter 		 GTD Audi R8 LMS GT3 28 1'45.843 12.868 0.393 114.623
35 58 united_states  Patrick Long 
denmark  Christina Nielsen 
germany  Robert Renauer 		 GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 26 1'46.162 13.187 0.319 114.278
36 75 australia  Kenny Habul 
germany  Thomas Jäger 
canada  Mikael Grenier 		 GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 28 1'46.273 13.298 0.111 114.159
37 63 united_states  Jeff Segal 
united_states  Cooper MacNeil 
united_states  Gunnar Jeannette 		 GTD Ferrari 488 GT3 19 1'46.314 13.339 0.041 114.115
38 73 germany  Jörg Bergmeister 
united_states  Tim Pappas 
united_states  Patrick Lindsey 		 GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 25 1'46.345 13.370 0.031 114.082
39 69 united_states  Ryan Eversley 
united_states  Tom Dyer 
united_states  Chad Gilsinger 		 GTD Acura NSX GT3 18 1'46.587 13.612 0.242 113.823
40 64 united_states  Townsend Bell 
united_states  Frankie Montecalvo 
united_states  Bill Sweedler 		 GTD Ferrari 488 GT3 27 1'46.772 13.797 0.185 113.625
41 36 united_states  Marc Miller 
canada  Kuno Wittmer 
united_states  Till Bechtolsheimer 		 GTD Acura NSX GT3 28 1'46.851 13.876 0.079 113.541
42 71 canada  Daniel Morad 
italy  Loris Spinelli 
colombia  JC Perez 		 GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 6 1'49.543 16.568 2.692 110.751
About this article

Series IMSA
Event Watkins Glen
Location Watkins Glen International
Author David Malsher
Article type Practice report

