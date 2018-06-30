Watkins Glen IMSA: Cameron leads FP3, Rast shunts in Mazda

Dane Cameron put the #6 Acura Team Penske ARX-05 on top in third practice for the Sahlens Six Hours of the Glen, but the session was brought to a slightly premature halt by a substantial accident for Rene Rast in the #77 Mazda RT24-P.

Cameron set the fastest time of the weekend with a 1min32.975sec in the Acura that he shares with Juan Pablo Montoya, beating Simon Trummer’s best in the JDC-Miller Oreca by 0.162sec.

Colin Braun’s CORE autosport Oreca was P3, narrowly eclipsing Paul di Resta in United Autosports’ Ligier, while the ESM Nissans of Olivier Pla and Pipo Derani were split by Helio Castroneves’ best effort in the second of the Acuras.

The session had an early red flag flown for the #55 Mazda stopping on the track, although it got going again under its own power. But the second red was caused by the #77 Mazda, with DTM champion and enduro “third man” Rast at the wheel, turning upside down in the Esses.

Thankfully the German, once extricated, was evaluated and released from the medical center. Whether he’ll have anything to drive tomorrow is open to speculation right now.

For the third straight session, Richard Westbrook led a Ford 1-2 in GT Le Mans, 0.15sec faster than teammate Joey Hand, while Patrick Pilet was a further 0.3sec adrift in the #911 Porsche 911 RSR, and mere hundredths quicker than Antonio Garcia in the #3 Corvette C7.R.

The BMW M8s of Connor De Phillippi and Jesse Krohn were 1.3 and 1.5sec off top spot respectively.

Kyle Marcelli and Jack Hawksworth made it a Lexus RC F 1-2 in GT Daytona ahead of the Land Motorsport Audi R8 wheeled by Sheldon van der Linde. Daniel Serra’s best effort in the Squadra Corse Garage Italia Ferrari 488 left him a quarter second off top spot, while the Acura NSXs of Lawson Aschenbach and Alvaro Parente were split by the Turner Motorsport BMW M6 of Markus Palttala.

