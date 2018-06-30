Watkins Glen IMSA: Cameron leads FP3, Rast shunts in Mazda

Dane Cameron put the #6 Acura Team Penske ARX-05 on top in third practice for the Sahlens Six Hours of the Glen, but the session was brought to a slightly premature halt by a substantial accident for Rene Rast in the #77 Mazda RT24-P.
Cameron set the fastest time of the weekend with a 1min32.975sec in the Acura that he shares with Juan Pablo Montoya, beating Simon Trummer’s best in the JDC-Miller Oreca by 0.162sec.
Colin Braun’s CORE autosport Oreca was P3, narrowly eclipsing Paul di Resta in United Autosports’ Ligier, while the ESM Nissans of Olivier Pla and Pipo Derani were split by Helio Castroneves’ best effort in the second of the Acuras.
The session had an early red flag flown for the #55 Mazda stopping on the track, although it got going again under its own power. But the second red was caused by the #77 Mazda, with DTM champion and enduro “third man” Rast at the wheel, turning upside down in the Esses.
Thankfully the German, once extricated, was evaluated and released from the medical center. Whether he’ll have anything to drive tomorrow is open to speculation right now.
For the third straight session, Richard Westbrook led a Ford 1-2 in GT Le Mans, 0.15sec faster than teammate Joey Hand, while Patrick Pilet was a further 0.3sec adrift in the #911 Porsche 911 RSR, and mere hundredths quicker than Antonio Garcia in the #3 Corvette C7.R.
The BMW M8s of Connor De Phillippi and Jesse Krohn were 1.3 and 1.5sec off top spot respectively.
Kyle Marcelli and Jack Hawksworth made it a Lexus RC F 1-2 in GT Daytona ahead of the Land Motorsport Audi R8 wheeled by Sheldon van der Linde. Daniel Serra’s best effort in the Squadra Corse Garage Italia Ferrari 488 left him a quarter second off top spot, while the Acura NSXs of Lawson Aschenbach and Alvaro Parente were split by the Turner Motorsport BMW M6 of Markus Palttala.
IMSA Watkins Glen Six Hours, FP3
|Cla
|Num
|Driver
|Class
|Chassis
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|6
| Juan Pablo Montoya
Simon Pagenaud
Dane Cameron
|P
|Acura DPi
|18
|1'32.975
|130.487
|2
|85
| Simon Trummer
Nelson Panciatici
Robert Alon
|P
|ORECA LMP2
|29
|1'33.137
|0.162
|0.162
|130.260
|3
|54
| Romain Dumas
Jon Bennett
Colin Braun
|P
|ORECA LMP2
|32
|1'33.174
|0.199
|0.037
|130.208
|4
|32
| Bruno Senna
Paul di Resta
Philip Hanson
|P
|Ligier LMP2
|29
|1'33.507
|0.532
|0.333
|129.744
|5
|2
| Scott Sharp
Ryan Dalziel
Olivier Pla
|P
|Nissan DPi
|27
|1'33.507
|0.532
|0.000
|129.744
|6
|7
| Helio Castroneves
Graham Rahal
Ricky Taylor
|P
|Acura DPi
|31
|1'33.592
|0.617
|0.085
|129.626
|7
|22
| Pipo Derani
Johannes van Overbeek
Nicolas Lapierre
|P
|Nissan DPi
|28
|1'33.595
|0.620
|0.003
|129.622
|8
|77
| Oliver Jarvis
René Rast
Tristan Nunez
|P
|Mazda DPi
|28
|1'33.710
|0.735
|0.115
|129.463
|9
|55
| Harry Tincknell
Spencer Pigot
Jonathan Bomarito
|P
|Mazda DPi
|27
|1'33.936
|0.961
|0.226
|129.152
|10
|90
| Matt McMurry
Tristan Vautier
Eddie Cheever III
|P
|Cadillac DPi
|30
|1'34.148
|1.173
|0.212
|128.861
|11
|99
| Mikhail Goikhberg
Chris Miller
Stephen Simpson
|P
|ORECA LMP2
|29
|1'34.177
|1.202
|0.029
|128.821
|12
|38
| Joel Miller
James French
Kyle Masson
|P
|ORECA LMP2
|25
|1'34.275
|1.300
|0.098
|128.687
|13
|52
| Gustavo Yacaman
Sebastian Saavedra
Will Owen
|P
|Ligier LMP2
|29
|1'34.387
|1.412
|0.112
|128.535
|14
|31
| Mike Conway
Eric Curran
Felipe Nasr
|P
|Cadillac DPi
|23
|1'34.396
|1.421
|0.009
|128.522
|15
|10
| Jordan Taylor
Ryan Hunter-Reay
Renger van der Zande
|P
|Cadillac DPi
|28
|1'34.682
|1.707
|0.286
|128.134
|16
|5
| Christian Fittipaldi
Joao Barbosa
Gabby Chaves
|P
|Cadillac DPi
|27
|1'34.783
|1.808
|0.101
|127.998
|17
|67
| Ryan Briscoe
Scott Dixon
Richard Westbrook
|GTLM
|Ford GT
|28
|1'42.489
|9.514
|7.706
|118.374
|18
|66
| Sébastien Bourdais
Joey Hand
Dirk Müller
|GTLM
|Ford GT
|25
|1'42.636
|9.661
|0.147
|118.204
|19
|911
| Nick Tandy
Patrick Pilet
Frédéric Makowiecki
|GTLM
|Porsche 911 RSR
|23
|1'42.779
|9.804
|0.143
|118.040
|20
|3
| Jan Magnussen
Antonio Garcia
Mike Rockenfeller
|GTLM
|Corvette C7.R
|25
|1'42.852
|9.877
|0.073
|117.956
|21
|912
| Gianmaria Bruni
Earl Bamber
Laurens Vanthoor
|GTLM
|Porsche 911 RSR
|27
|1'42.904
|9.929
|0.052
|117.896
|22
|4
| Marcel Fassler
Oliver Gavin
Tommy Milner
|GTLM
|Corvette C7.R
|27
|1'42.991
|10.016
|0.087
|117.797
|23
|25
| Bill Auberlen
Connor de Phillippi
Alexander Sims
|GTLM
|BMW M8 GTE
|24
|1'43.791
|10.816
|0.800
|116.889
|24
|24
| John Edwards
Jesse Krohn
Tom Blomqvist
|GTLM
|BMW M8 GTE
|26
|1'44.055
|11.080
|0.264
|116.592
|25
|14
| Kyle Marcelli
Dominik Baumann
Philipp Frommenwiler
|GTD
|Lexus RC F GT3
|22
|1'44.859
|11.884
|0.804
|115.698
|26
|15
| David Heinemeier Hansson
Jack Hawksworth
Sean Rayhall
|GTD
|Lexus RC F GT3
|23
|1'44.905
|11.930
|0.046
|115.647
|27
|29
| Alessio Picariello
Christopher Mies
Sheldon Van Der Linde
|GTD
|Audi R8 LMS GT3
|27
|1'45.034
|12.059
|0.129
|115.505
|28
|51
| Mathias Lauda
Daniel Serra
Francesco Piovanetti
Ozz Negri
|GTD
|Ferrari 488 GT3
|27
|1'45.099
|12.124
|0.065
|115.434
|29
|93
| Justin Marks
Lawson Aschenbach
Mario Farnbacher
|GTD
|Acura NSX GT3
|26
|1'45.119
|12.144
|0.020
|115.412
|30
|96
| Don Yount
Markus Palttala
Dillon Machavern
|GTD
|BMW M6 GT3
|28
|1'45.201
|12.226
|0.082
|115.322
|31
|86
| Alvaro Parente
Katherine Legge
Trent Hindman
|GTD
|Acura NSX GT3
|22
|1'45.216
|12.241
|0.015
|115.306
|32
|48
| Corey Lewis
Bryan Sellers
Madison Snow
|GTD
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|26
|1'45.423
|12.448
|0.207
|115.079
|33
|33
| Jeroen Bleekemolen
Ben Keating
Luca Stolz
|GTD
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|28
|1'45.450
|12.475
|0.027
|115.050
|34
|44
| Andy Lally
Andrew Davis
John Potter
|GTD
|Audi R8 LMS GT3
|28
|1'45.843
|12.868
|0.393
|114.623
|35
|58
| Patrick Long
Christina Nielsen
Robert Renauer
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|26
|1'46.162
|13.187
|0.319
|114.278
|36
|75
| Kenny Habul
Thomas Jäger
Mikael Grenier
|GTD
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|28
|1'46.273
|13.298
|0.111
|114.159
|37
|63
| Jeff Segal
Cooper MacNeil
Gunnar Jeannette
|GTD
|Ferrari 488 GT3
|19
|1'46.314
|13.339
|0.041
|114.115
|38
|73
| Jörg Bergmeister
Tim Pappas
Patrick Lindsey
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|25
|1'46.345
|13.370
|0.031
|114.082
|39
|69
| Ryan Eversley
Tom Dyer
Chad Gilsinger
|GTD
|Acura NSX GT3
|18
|1'46.587
|13.612
|0.242
|113.823
|40
|64
| Townsend Bell
Frankie Montecalvo
Bill Sweedler
|GTD
|Ferrari 488 GT3
|27
|1'46.772
|13.797
|0.185
|113.625
|41
|36
| Marc Miller
Kuno Wittmer
Till Bechtolsheimer
|GTD
|Acura NSX GT3
|28
|1'46.851
|13.876
|0.079
|113.541
|42
|71
| Daniel Morad
Loris Spinelli
JC Perez
|GTD
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|6
|1'49.543
|16.568
|2.692
|110.751