Watkins Glen IMSA: Cameron dominates first practice for Acura

Cameron set a 1min33.562sec around the 3.4-mile course to go 0.914sec clear of Jordan Taylor in the Cadillac DPi-V.R of Wayne Taylor Racing, in the opening practice for the sixth round of IMSA’s WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

CORE autosport’s #54 Oreca caused the first red flag halfway through the session when Colin Braun had a minor off, but co-driver Romain Dumas – hot off his astounding Pikes Peak glory in the VW I.D. R – managed to clock third-fastest time, a mere hundredth of a second the WTR Caddy.

A very late improvement from Ryan Dalziel in the ESM Nissan saw him edge Tristan Vautier’s best in the Spirit of Daytona Cadillac, while Ricky Taylor was sixth in the second Acura, ahead of the quickest Action Express Cadillac.

A second red flag with 20mins to go was caused by the Mazda RT24-P of Oliver Jarvis stopping on track with an electrical issue, while its sister car piloted by Harry Tincknell was 11th fastest.

Fords dominated the GT Le Mans class in terms of Richard Westbrook and Dirk Muller holding the top two times in the #67 and #66 Fords, but Patrick Pilet’s Porsche 911 and Antonio Garcia’s Corvette C7.R were only a tenth slower than Muller.

Jack Hawksworth put Lexus on top in GT Daytona, followed by the Ferrari 488s of Jeff Segal (Scuderia Corsa) and Daniel Serra (Squadra Corse Garage Italia).