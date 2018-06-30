Global
IMSA Watkins Glen Qualifying report

Watkins Glen IMSA: Braun takes pole for CORE autosport

#85 JDC/Miller Motorsports ORECA 07, P: Simon Trummer, Robert Alon, Nelson Panciatici
#32 United Autosports Ligier LMP2, P: Phil Hanson, Bruno Senna, Paul Di Resta
#4 Corvette Racing Chevrolet Corvette C7.R, GTLM: Oliver Gavin, Tommy Milner
#7 Acura Team Penske Acura DPi, P: Helio Castroneves, Ricky Taylor
#32 United Autosports Ligier LMP2, P: Phil Hanson, Bruno Senna, Paul Di Resta
#6 Acura Team Penske Acura DPi, P: Dane Cameron, Juan Pablo Montoya
#14 3GT Racing Lexus RCF GT3, GTD: Dominik Baumann, Kyle Marcelli
#15 3GT Racing Lexus RCF GT3, GTD: Jack Hawksworth, David Heinemeier Hansson
Polesitter #54 CORE autosport ORECA LMP2, P: Colin Braun
Polesitter #15 3GT Racing Lexus RCF GT3, GTD: Jack Hawksworth
By: David Malsher, US Editor
30/06/2018 04:58

Colin Braun set a new qualifying track record to capture pole position for the Sahlens Six Hours of The Glen, driving his CORE autosport Oreca to top spot to beat Paul di Resta’s United Autosports Ligier by a mere 0.006sec.

In a session in which 14 of the 15 cars beat the existing Prototype lap record for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, Braun took pole with a 1min32.350sec. He and Di Resta thus consigned the two Acura Team Penskes to the second row, beating Ricky Taylor and Dane Cameron by 0.29 and 0.43sec respectively.

Simon Trummer was 0.67sec off top spot in the JDC-Miller Oreca, while Pipo Derani was sixth in the leading ESM Nissan, but had to pull off the track when his car suffered a suspected engine issue.

Gustavo Yacaman put the AFS/PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports Ligier into seventh, ahead of the fastest of the Cadillac DPi-V.Rs – the Wayne Taylor Racing entry of Renger van der Zande. The other Cadillacs will line up 11th, 12th and 14th.

Richard Westbrook put the #67 Ford GT on pole with the three fastest laps of the session to edge teammate Joey Hand by 0.111sec, and the only driver to duck under the 1min42sec barrier. The cars came in two-by-two formation because next up were the Corvette C7.Rs – Tommy Milner 0.4sec behind top spot followed by Antonio Garcia. The two Porsches will occupy the third row of the GTLM field, Earl Bamber ahead of Patrick Pilet, with Tom Blomqvist and Connor De Phillippi seventh and eighth in the BMW M8s – the latter 1.6sec from pole.

Jack Hawksworth put the #15 Lexus RC F of 3GT Racing on pole for the second time this season, lapping the course in 1min44.499sec on his sixth and final flier. That was enough to beat Christopher Mies in the Audi R8 of Montaplast by Land Motorsport by 0.112sec, and his Lexus teammate Kyle Marcelli by 0.213.

The two Meyer Shank Racing Acura NSXs of Alvaro Parente and Lawson Aschenbach were fourth and fifth ahead of Scuderia Corsa’s Jeff Segal, ahead of Madison Snow in the Paul Miller Racing Lamborghini Huracan.

IMSA Watkins Glen Six Hours, Qualifying

ClaNumDriverClassChassisLapsTimeGapIntervalkm/h
1 54 france  Romain Dumas 
united_states  Jon Bennett 
united_states  Colin Braun 		 P ORECA LMP2 9 1'32.350     131.370
2 32 brazil  Bruno Senna 
united_kingdom  Paul di Resta 
united_kingdom  Philip Hanson 		 P Ligier LMP2 6 1'32.356 0.006 0.006 131.361
3 7 brazil  Helio Castroneves 
united_states  Graham Rahal 
united_states  Ricky Taylor 		 P Acura DPi 9 1'32.638 0.288 0.282 130.961
4 6 colombia  Juan Pablo Montoya 
france  Simon Pagenaud 
united_states  Dane Cameron 		 P Acura DPi 9 1'32.782 0.432 0.144 130.758
5 85 switzerland  Simon Trummer 
france  Nelson Panciatici 
united_states  Robert Alon 		 P ORECA LMP2 7 1'33.016 0.666 0.234 130.429
6 22 brazil  Pipo Derani 
united_states  Johannes van Overbeek 
france  Nicolas Lapierre 		 P Nissan DPi 5 1'33.092 0.742 0.076 130.323
7 52 colombia  Gustavo Yacaman 
colombia  Sebastian Saavedra 
united_states  Will Owen 		 P Ligier LMP2 8 1'33.447 1.097 0.355 129.828
8 10 united_states  Jordan Taylor 
united_states  Ryan Hunter-Reay 
netherlands  Renger van der Zande 		 P Cadillac DPi 9 1'33.528 1.178 0.081 129.715
9 99 canada  Mikhail Goikhberg 
united_states  Chris Miller 
south_africa  Stephen Simpson 		 P ORECA LMP2 8 1'33.574 1.224 0.046 129.651
10 38 united_states  Joel Miller 
united_states  James French 
united_states  Kyle Masson 		 P ORECA LMP2 9 1'33.624 1.274 0.050 129.582
11 31 united_kingdom  Mike Conway 
united_states  Eric Curran 
brazil  Felipe Nasr 		 P Cadillac DPi 8 1'33.716 1.366 0.092 129.455
12 90 united_states  Matt McMurry 
france  Tristan Vautier 
italy  Eddie Cheever III 		 P Cadillac DPi 8 1'33.761 1.411 0.045 129.393
13 55 united_kingdom  Harry Tincknell 
united_states  Spencer Pigot 
united_states  Jonathan Bomarito 		 P Mazda DPi 10 1'33.902 1.552 0.141 129.199
14 5 brazil  Christian Fittipaldi 
portugal  Joao Barbosa 
colombia  Gabby Chaves 		 P Cadillac DPi 9 1'33.971 1.621 0.069 129.104
15 2 united_states  Scott Sharp 
united_kingdom  Ryan Dalziel 
france  Olivier Pla 		 P Nissan DPi 7 1'34.526 2.176 0.555 128.346
16 67 australia  Ryan Briscoe 
new_zealand  Scott Dixon 
united_kingdom  Richard Westbrook 		 GTLM Ford GT 9 1'41.948 9.598 7.422 119.002
17 66 france  Sébastien Bourdais 
united_states  Joey Hand 
germany  Dirk Müller 		 GTLM Ford GT 8 1'42.059 9.709 0.111 118.872
18 4 switzerland  Marcel Fassler 
united_kingdom  Oliver Gavin 
united_states  Tommy Milner 		 GTLM Corvette C7.R 9 1'42.365 10.015 0.306 118.517
19 3 denmark  Jan Magnussen 
spain  Antonio Garcia 
germany  Mike Rockenfeller 		 GTLM Corvette C7.R 9 1'42.497 10.147 0.132 118.364
20 912 italy  Gianmaria Bruni 
new_zealand  Earl Bamber 
belgium  Laurens Vanthoor 		 GTLM Porsche 911 RSR 8 1'42.507 10.157 0.010 118.353
21 911 united_kingdom  Nick Tandy 
france  Patrick Pilet 
france  Frédéric Makowiecki 		 GTLM Porsche 911 RSR 8 1'42.615 10.265 0.108 118.228
22 24 united_states  John Edwards 
finland  Jesse Krohn 
united_kingdom  Tom Blomqvist 		 GTLM BMW M8 GTE 7 1'43.277 10.927 0.662 117.470
23 25 united_states  Bill Auberlen 
united_states  Connor de Phillippi 
united_kingdom  Alexander Sims 		 GTLM BMW M8 GTE 7 1'43.539 11.189 0.262 117.173
24 15 denmark  David Heinemeier Hansson 
united_kingdom  Jack Hawksworth 
united_states  Sean Rayhall 		 GTD Lexus RC F GT3 7 1'44.499 12.149 0.960 116.097
25 29 belgium  Alessio Picariello 
germany  Christopher Mies 
south_africa  Sheldon Van Der Linde 		 GTD Audi R8 LMS GT3 7 1'44.611 12.261 0.112 115.973
26 14 canada  Kyle Marcelli 
austria  Dominik Baumann 
switzerland  Philipp Frommenwiler 		 GTD Lexus RC F GT3 5 1'44.712 12.362 0.101 115.861
27 86 portugal  Alvaro Parente 
united_kingdom  Katherine Legge 
united_states  Trent Hindman 		 GTD Acura NSX GT3 7 1'44.742 12.392 0.030 115.827
28 93 united_states  Justin Marks 
united_states  Lawson Aschenbach 
germany  Mario Farnbacher 		 GTD Acura NSX GT3 6 1'44.778 12.428 0.036 115.788
29 63 united_states  Jeff Segal 
united_states  Cooper MacNeil 
united_states  Gunnar Jeannette 		 GTD Ferrari 488 GT3 6 1'44.812 12.462 0.034 115.750
30 48 united_states  Corey Lewis 
united_states  Bryan Sellers 
united_states  Madison Snow 		 GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 7 1'45.429 13.079 0.617 115.073
31 58 united_states  Patrick Long 
denmark  Christina Nielsen 
germany  Robert Renauer 		 GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 5 1'45.429 13.079 0.000 115.073
32 71 canada  Daniel Morad 
italy  Loris Spinelli 
colombia  JC Perez 		 GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 8 1'45.724 13.374 0.295 114.752
33 75 australia  Kenny Habul 
germany  Thomas Jäger 
canada  Mikael Grenier 		 GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 9 1'45.802 13.452 0.078 114.667
34 33 netherlands  Jeroen Bleekemolen 
united_states  Ben Keating 
germany  Luca Stolz 		 GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 9 1'45.803 13.453 0.001 114.666
35 69 united_states  Ryan Eversley 
united_states  Tom Dyer 
united_states  Chad Gilsinger 		 GTD Acura NSX GT3 8 1'45.891 13.541 0.088 114.571
36 96 united_states  Don Yount 
finland  Markus Palttala 
united_states  Dillon Machavern 		 GTD BMW M6 GT3 9 1'46.966 14.616 1.075 113.419
37 44 united_states  Andy Lally 
united_states  Andrew Davis 
united_states  John Potter 		 GTD Audi R8 LMS GT3 9 1'47.076 14.726 0.110 113.303
38 64 united_states  Townsend Bell 
united_states  Frankie Montecalvo 
united_states  Bill Sweedler 		 GTD Ferrari 488 GT3 8 1'47.360 15.010 0.284 113.003
39 51 austria  Mathias Lauda 
brazil  Daniel Serra 
united_states  Francesco Piovanetti 
brazil  Ozz Negri 		 GTD Ferrari 488 GT3 8 1'47.481 15.131 0.121 112.876
40 36 united_states  Marc Miller 
canada  Kuno Wittmer 
united_states  Till Bechtolsheimer 		 GTD Acura NSX GT3 9 1'48.165 15.815 0.684 112.162
41 73 germany  Jörg Bergmeister 
united_states  Tim Pappas 
united_states  Patrick Lindsey 		 GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 0 0.000      
42 77 united_kingdom  Oliver Jarvis 
germany  René Rast 
united_states  Tristan Nunez 		 P Mazda DPi 0 0.000
About this article
Series IMSA
Event Watkins Glen
Track Watkins Glen International
Article type Qualifying report
