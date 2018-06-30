Watkins Glen IMSA: Braun takes pole for CORE autosport

Colin Braun set a new qualifying track record to capture pole position for the Sahlens Six Hours of The Glen, driving his CORE autosport Oreca to top spot to beat Paul di Resta’s United Autosports Ligier by a mere 0.006sec.
In a session in which 14 of the 15 cars beat the existing Prototype lap record for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, Braun took pole with a 1min32.350sec. He and Di Resta thus consigned the two Acura Team Penskes to the second row, beating Ricky Taylor and Dane Cameron by 0.29 and 0.43sec respectively.
Simon Trummer was 0.67sec off top spot in the JDC-Miller Oreca, while Pipo Derani was sixth in the leading ESM Nissan, but had to pull off the track when his car suffered a suspected engine issue.
Gustavo Yacaman put the AFS/PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports Ligier into seventh, ahead of the fastest of the Cadillac DPi-V.Rs – the Wayne Taylor Racing entry of Renger van der Zande. The other Cadillacs will line up 11th, 12th and 14th.
Richard Westbrook put the #67 Ford GT on pole with the three fastest laps of the session to edge teammate Joey Hand by 0.111sec, and the only driver to duck under the 1min42sec barrier. The cars came in two-by-two formation because next up were the Corvette C7.Rs – Tommy Milner 0.4sec behind top spot followed by Antonio Garcia. The two Porsches will occupy the third row of the GTLM field, Earl Bamber ahead of Patrick Pilet, with Tom Blomqvist and Connor De Phillippi seventh and eighth in the BMW M8s – the latter 1.6sec from pole.
Jack Hawksworth put the #15 Lexus RC F of 3GT Racing on pole for the second time this season, lapping the course in 1min44.499sec on his sixth and final flier. That was enough to beat Christopher Mies in the Audi R8 of Montaplast by Land Motorsport by 0.112sec, and his Lexus teammate Kyle Marcelli by 0.213.
The two Meyer Shank Racing Acura NSXs of Alvaro Parente and Lawson Aschenbach were fourth and fifth ahead of Scuderia Corsa’s Jeff Segal, ahead of Madison Snow in the Paul Miller Racing Lamborghini Huracan.
IMSA Watkins Glen Six Hours, Qualifying
|Cla
|Num
|Driver
|Class
|Chassis
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|54
| Romain Dumas
Jon Bennett
Colin Braun
|P
|ORECA LMP2
|9
|1'32.350
|131.370
|2
|32
| Bruno Senna
Paul di Resta
Philip Hanson
|P
|Ligier LMP2
|6
|1'32.356
|0.006
|0.006
|131.361
|3
|7
| Helio Castroneves
Graham Rahal
Ricky Taylor
|P
|Acura DPi
|9
|1'32.638
|0.288
|0.282
|130.961
|4
|6
| Juan Pablo Montoya
Simon Pagenaud
Dane Cameron
|P
|Acura DPi
|9
|1'32.782
|0.432
|0.144
|130.758
|5
|85
| Simon Trummer
Nelson Panciatici
Robert Alon
|P
|ORECA LMP2
|7
|1'33.016
|0.666
|0.234
|130.429
|6
|22
| Pipo Derani
Johannes van Overbeek
Nicolas Lapierre
|P
|Nissan DPi
|5
|1'33.092
|0.742
|0.076
|130.323
|7
|52
| Gustavo Yacaman
Sebastian Saavedra
Will Owen
|P
|Ligier LMP2
|8
|1'33.447
|1.097
|0.355
|129.828
|8
|10
| Jordan Taylor
Ryan Hunter-Reay
Renger van der Zande
|P
|Cadillac DPi
|9
|1'33.528
|1.178
|0.081
|129.715
|9
|99
| Mikhail Goikhberg
Chris Miller
Stephen Simpson
|P
|ORECA LMP2
|8
|1'33.574
|1.224
|0.046
|129.651
|10
|38
| Joel Miller
James French
Kyle Masson
|P
|ORECA LMP2
|9
|1'33.624
|1.274
|0.050
|129.582
|11
|31
| Mike Conway
Eric Curran
Felipe Nasr
|P
|Cadillac DPi
|8
|1'33.716
|1.366
|0.092
|129.455
|12
|90
| Matt McMurry
Tristan Vautier
Eddie Cheever III
|P
|Cadillac DPi
|8
|1'33.761
|1.411
|0.045
|129.393
|13
|55
| Harry Tincknell
Spencer Pigot
Jonathan Bomarito
|P
|Mazda DPi
|10
|1'33.902
|1.552
|0.141
|129.199
|14
|5
| Christian Fittipaldi
Joao Barbosa
Gabby Chaves
|P
|Cadillac DPi
|9
|1'33.971
|1.621
|0.069
|129.104
|15
|2
| Scott Sharp
Ryan Dalziel
Olivier Pla
|P
|Nissan DPi
|7
|1'34.526
|2.176
|0.555
|128.346
|16
|67
| Ryan Briscoe
Scott Dixon
Richard Westbrook
|GTLM
|Ford GT
|9
|1'41.948
|9.598
|7.422
|119.002
|17
|66
| Sébastien Bourdais
Joey Hand
Dirk Müller
|GTLM
|Ford GT
|8
|1'42.059
|9.709
|0.111
|118.872
|18
|4
| Marcel Fassler
Oliver Gavin
Tommy Milner
|GTLM
|Corvette C7.R
|9
|1'42.365
|10.015
|0.306
|118.517
|19
|3
| Jan Magnussen
Antonio Garcia
Mike Rockenfeller
|GTLM
|Corvette C7.R
|9
|1'42.497
|10.147
|0.132
|118.364
|20
|912
| Gianmaria Bruni
Earl Bamber
Laurens Vanthoor
|GTLM
|Porsche 911 RSR
|8
|1'42.507
|10.157
|0.010
|118.353
|21
|911
| Nick Tandy
Patrick Pilet
Frédéric Makowiecki
|GTLM
|Porsche 911 RSR
|8
|1'42.615
|10.265
|0.108
|118.228
|22
|24
| John Edwards
Jesse Krohn
Tom Blomqvist
|GTLM
|BMW M8 GTE
|7
|1'43.277
|10.927
|0.662
|117.470
|23
|25
| Bill Auberlen
Connor de Phillippi
Alexander Sims
|GTLM
|BMW M8 GTE
|7
|1'43.539
|11.189
|0.262
|117.173
|24
|15
| David Heinemeier Hansson
Jack Hawksworth
Sean Rayhall
|GTD
|Lexus RC F GT3
|7
|1'44.499
|12.149
|0.960
|116.097
|25
|29
| Alessio Picariello
Christopher Mies
Sheldon Van Der Linde
|GTD
|Audi R8 LMS GT3
|7
|1'44.611
|12.261
|0.112
|115.973
|26
|14
| Kyle Marcelli
Dominik Baumann
Philipp Frommenwiler
|GTD
|Lexus RC F GT3
|5
|1'44.712
|12.362
|0.101
|115.861
|27
|86
| Alvaro Parente
Katherine Legge
Trent Hindman
|GTD
|Acura NSX GT3
|7
|1'44.742
|12.392
|0.030
|115.827
|28
|93
| Justin Marks
Lawson Aschenbach
Mario Farnbacher
|GTD
|Acura NSX GT3
|6
|1'44.778
|12.428
|0.036
|115.788
|29
|63
| Jeff Segal
Cooper MacNeil
Gunnar Jeannette
|GTD
|Ferrari 488 GT3
|6
|1'44.812
|12.462
|0.034
|115.750
|30
|48
| Corey Lewis
Bryan Sellers
Madison Snow
|GTD
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|7
|1'45.429
|13.079
|0.617
|115.073
|31
|58
| Patrick Long
Christina Nielsen
Robert Renauer
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|5
|1'45.429
|13.079
|0.000
|115.073
|32
|71
| Daniel Morad
Loris Spinelli
JC Perez
|GTD
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|8
|1'45.724
|13.374
|0.295
|114.752
|33
|75
| Kenny Habul
Thomas Jäger
Mikael Grenier
|GTD
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|9
|1'45.802
|13.452
|0.078
|114.667
|34
|33
| Jeroen Bleekemolen
Ben Keating
Luca Stolz
|GTD
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|9
|1'45.803
|13.453
|0.001
|114.666
|35
|69
| Ryan Eversley
Tom Dyer
Chad Gilsinger
|GTD
|Acura NSX GT3
|8
|1'45.891
|13.541
|0.088
|114.571
|36
|96
| Don Yount
Markus Palttala
Dillon Machavern
|GTD
|BMW M6 GT3
|9
|1'46.966
|14.616
|1.075
|113.419
|37
|44
| Andy Lally
Andrew Davis
John Potter
|GTD
|Audi R8 LMS GT3
|9
|1'47.076
|14.726
|0.110
|113.303
|38
|64
| Townsend Bell
Frankie Montecalvo
Bill Sweedler
|GTD
|Ferrari 488 GT3
|8
|1'47.360
|15.010
|0.284
|113.003
|39
|51
| Mathias Lauda
Daniel Serra
Francesco Piovanetti
Ozz Negri
|GTD
|Ferrari 488 GT3
|8
|1'47.481
|15.131
|0.121
|112.876
|40
|36
| Marc Miller
Kuno Wittmer
Till Bechtolsheimer
|GTD
|Acura NSX GT3
|9
|1'48.165
|15.815
|0.684
|112.162
|41
|73
| Jörg Bergmeister
Tim Pappas
Patrick Lindsey
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|0
|0.000
|42
|77
| Oliver Jarvis
René Rast
Tristan Nunez
|P
|Mazda DPi
|0
|0.000