Watkins Glen IMSA: Blomqvist takes pole in Meyer Shank Acura

Filipe Albuquerque set the initial benchmark in the Wayne Taylor Racing Acura ARX-05 with a 1min30.029sec, and then beat himself with a 1min29.744sec. Earl Bamber with 7mins to go slotted the #02 Ganassi into second but half a second from Albuquerque but was hindered on his next lap as he appeared uncertain what Olivier Pla in the Action Express Racing Caddy ahead of him might do.

Tom Blomqvist, Kamui Kobayashi and Sebastien Bourdais left it until almost halfway through the 15min segment to hit the track, but Blomqvist delivered immediately with a 1min29.698sec lap to shade Albuquerque by 0.046sec, and the WTR driver promptly pitted. Blomqvist’s second effort was held up by a meandering LMP2 car, but next time by he delivered a 1min29.580sec to extend his advantage over Albuquerque by 0.164sec. Job done, he pitted.

The Cadillacs were left gasping in comparison although Bourdais hammered in a 1min30.048sec to edge a couple of tenths ahead of Chip Ganassi Racing teammate Earl Bamber.

Pla was 0.920sec off top spot in the Action Express Racing Whelen Engineering Cadillac, but still half a second clear of Tristan Vautier in the JDC Miller MotorSports. Kamui Kobayashi ran just three unrepresentative times in the AXR part-time car.

PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports teammates Ben Keating and Steven Thomas had a terrific battle for preeminence in LMP2, the pair ending in that order but only 0.001sec apart. Their constant striving for the perfect lap lifted them more than 1.5sec clear of High Class Racing’s Dennis Andersen, with Frits van Eerd delivering fourth for Racing Team Nederland.

Jarett Andretti was the first of the LMP3 drivers into the 1min40.915sec with the Andretti Autosport Ligier, but he was soon displaced by Josh Sarchet in the MLT Motorsports car and Nico Varrone of FastMD Racing. Indeed, the latter’s Duqueine then vaulted to the top by over half a second on its second flyer.

Then Andretti lost his chance to usurp Varrone and get onto the front row in class, when the car writhed out of his control while exiting the final turn and, with a bent left-rear, hobbled into the Turn 1 runoff which caused a red flag. That caused him to lose his two best times and for the LMP3 qualifying session to end with Varrone ahead of Sarchet, and Jon Bennett claiming third in the CORE autosport Ligier.

Just 21 of the 23 GT cars hit the track in qualifying, thanks to Hardpoint and Gradient teams having to rebuild their Porsche and Acura respectively following their shunt in FP2 this morning.

Stevan McAleer in the GTD Team Korthoff Mercedes AMG Mercedes GT3 was the first driver into the 1m45s with a 1min45.893sec lap, but he was outpaced by 0.4sec by Robby Foley’s Turner Motorsports BMW M4, and the pair were split by the GTD Pro cars of Ross Gunn (Heart of Racing Aston Martin Vantage) and Davide Rigon (Risi Competizione Ferrari 488).

Then Ben Barnicoat sprang to the top with a 1min45.220sec in the #14 GTD Pro Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F before Rigon’s next effort was a 1min45.195.

McAleer nudged ahead of Foley in GTD with four minutes to go.

But Connor De Phillippi in the works BMW M4 of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing on his first flyer delivered a sensational 1min44.755sec to head GTD Pro, just 0.048sec ahead of Gunn’s Aston Martin. De Phillippi decided he could do no better, and hoped no one else could, and pitted. Gunn, too, had no more bullets and pulled in.

Behind them, McAleer’s final effort moved him to the head of GTD, ahead of Rigon’s Ferrari and Barnicoat’s Lexus, and thus scored his first ever IMSA pole.

The second Lexus of underrated Am driver Richard Heistand was next up, second in GTD, a mere 0.009sec ahead of Foley’s BMW, which in turn outpaced the fastest Porsche 911 GT3 R, the Pfaff Motorsports GTD Pro entry steered by Mathieu Jaminet.