IMSA / Watkins Glen Qualifying report

Watkins Glen IMSA: Blomqvist takes pole in Meyer Shank Acura

The seventh round of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, the Sahlen’s 6 Hours of Watkins Glen, will see Tom Blomqvist’s Meyer Shank Racing Acura lead the similar Wayne Taylor Racing car of Filipe Albuquerque to the green flag tomorrow.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Filipe Albuquerque set the initial benchmark in the Wayne Taylor Racing Acura ARX-05 with a 1min30.029sec, and then beat himself with a 1min29.744sec. Earl Bamber with 7mins to go slotted the #02 Ganassi into second but half a second from Albuquerque but was hindered on his next lap as he appeared uncertain what Olivier Pla in the Action Express Racing Caddy ahead of him might do.

Tom Blomqvist, Kamui Kobayashi and Sebastien Bourdais left it until almost halfway through the 15min segment to hit the track, but Blomqvist delivered immediately with a 1min29.698sec lap to shade Albuquerque by 0.046sec, and the WTR driver promptly pitted. Blomqvist’s second effort was held up by a meandering LMP2 car, but next time by he delivered a 1min29.580sec to extend his advantage over Albuquerque by 0.164sec. Job done, he pitted.

The Cadillacs were left gasping in comparison although Bourdais hammered in a 1min30.048sec to edge a couple of tenths ahead of Chip Ganassi Racing teammate Earl Bamber.

Pla was 0.920sec off top spot in the Action Express Racing Whelen Engineering Cadillac, but still half a second clear of Tristan Vautier in the JDC Miller MotorSports. Kamui Kobayashi ran just three unrepresentative times in the AXR part-time car.

PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports teammates Ben Keating and Steven Thomas had a terrific battle for preeminence in LMP2, the pair ending in that order but only 0.001sec apart. Their constant striving for the perfect lap lifted them more than 1.5sec clear of High Class Racing’s Dennis Andersen, with Frits van Eerd delivering fourth for Racing Team Nederland.

Jarett Andretti was the first of the LMP3 drivers into the 1min40.915sec with the Andretti Autosport Ligier, but he was soon displaced by Josh Sarchet in the MLT Motorsports car and Nico Varrone of FastMD Racing. Indeed, the latter’s Duqueine then vaulted to the top by over half a second on its second flyer.

Then Andretti lost his chance to usurp Varrone and get onto the front row in class, when the car writhed out of his control while exiting the final turn and, with a bent left-rear, hobbled into the Turn 1 runoff which caused a red flag. That caused him to lose his two best times and for the LMP3 qualifying session to end with Varrone ahead of Sarchet, and Jon Bennett claiming third in the CORE autosport Ligier.

Just 21 of the 23 GT cars hit the track in qualifying, thanks to Hardpoint and Gradient teams having to rebuild their Porsche and Acura respectively following their shunt in FP2 this morning.

Stevan McAleer in the GTD Team Korthoff Mercedes AMG Mercedes GT3 was the first driver into the 1m45s with a 1min45.893sec lap, but he was outpaced by 0.4sec by Robby Foley’s Turner Motorsports BMW M4, and the pair were split by the GTD Pro cars of Ross Gunn (Heart of Racing Aston Martin Vantage) and Davide Rigon (Risi Competizione Ferrari 488).

Then Ben Barnicoat sprang to the top with a 1min45.220sec in the #14 GTD Pro Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F before Rigon’s next effort was a 1min45.195.

McAleer nudged ahead of Foley in GTD with four minutes to go.

But Connor De Phillippi in the works BMW M4 of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing on his first flyer delivered a sensational 1min44.755sec to head GTD Pro, just 0.048sec ahead of Gunn’s Aston Martin. De Phillippi decided he could do no better, and hoped no one else could, and pitted. Gunn, too, had no more bullets and pulled in.

Behind them, McAleer’s final effort moved him to the head of GTD, ahead of Rigon’s Ferrari and Barnicoat’s Lexus, and thus scored his first ever IMSA pole.

The second Lexus of underrated Am driver Richard Heistand was next up, second in GTD, a mere 0.009sec ahead of Foley’s BMW, which in turn outpaced the fastest Porsche 911 GT3 R, the Pfaff Motorsports GTD Pro entry steered by Mathieu Jaminet.

Cla Driver Class Chassis Time Gap km/h
1 United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis
United Kingdom Tom Blomqvist 		DPi Acura DPi 1'29.580   136.637
2 United States Ricky Taylor
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque 		DPi Acura DPi 1'29.744 0.164 136.387
3 Netherlands Renger van der Zande
France Sébastien Bourdais 		DPi Cadillac DPi 1'30.048 0.468 135.927
4 New Zealand Earl Bamber
United Kingdom Alex Lynn 		DPi Cadillac DPi 1'30.242 0.662 135.635
5 France Olivier Pla
Brazil Pipo Derani
United Kingdom Mike Conway 		DPi Cadillac DPi 1'30.500 0.920 135.248
6 France Tristan Vautier
United Kingdom Richard Westbrook
France Loic Duval 		DPi Cadillac DPi 1'31.059 1.479 134.418
7 United States Ben Keating
Denmark Mikkel Jensen
United States Scott Huffaker 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 1'33.930 4.350 130.309
8 United States Steven Thomas
United States Josh Pierson
United States Jonathan Bomarito 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 1'33.931 4.351 130.308
9 Denmark Dennis Andersen
Denmark Anders Fjordbach
Switzerland Fabio Scherer 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 1'35.448 5.868 128.237
10 Netherlands Frits van Eerd
Netherlands Giedo van der Garde
United States Dylan Murry 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 1'35.778 6.198 127.795
11 Canada John Farano
Switzerland Louis Deletraz
Portugal Rui Andrade 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 1'35.838 6.258 127.715
12 Sweden Henrik Hedman
Colombia Juan Pablo Montoya
Colombia Sebastian Montoya 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 1'36.120 6.540 127.340
13 United States Dwight Merriman
United Kingdom Kyle Tilley
United Kingdom Ryan Dalziel 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 1'37.658 8.078 125.335
14 Nico Varrone
United States Max Hanratty
Canada James Vance 		LMP3 Duqueine D08 1'40.028 10.448 122.365
15 United States Dakota Dickerson
Josh Sarchet
Tyler Maxson		 LMP3 Ligier JS P320 1'40.590 11.010 121.682
16 United States Jon Bennett
United States Colin Braun
United States George Kurtz 		LMP3 Ligier JS P320 1'41.288 11.708 120.843
17 United States Jarett Andretti
Josh Burdon
Colombia Gabby Chaves 		LMP3 Ligier JS P320 1'41.360 11.780 120.757
18 Daniel Goldburg
Sweden Rasmus Lindh
Australia Cameron Shields 		LMP3 Ligier JS P320 1'41.471 11.891 120.625
19 United States Gar Robinson
Brazil Felipe Fraga
Netherlands Kay van Berlo 		LMP3 Ligier JS P320 1'41.481 11.901 120.613
20 Canada Anthony Mantella
United Kingdom Matthew Bell
United Kingdom Wayne Boyd 		LMP3 Duqueine D08 1'42.296 12.716 119.652
21 United States Ari Balogh
Canada Garett Grist
Nolan Siegel		 LMP3 Ligier JS P320 1'42.392 12.812 119.540
22 Canada Orey Fidani
Canada Kyle Marcelli
Germany Lars Kern 		LMP3 Duqueine D08 1'42.886 13.306 118.966
23 Ugo De
Danny Formal
United States Dillon Machavern 		LMP3 Duqueine D08 1'43.193 13.613 118.612
24 United States Connor de Phillippi
United States John Edwards
Brazil Augusto Farfus 		GTD PRO BMW M4 GT3 1'44.755 15.175 116.844
25 United Kingdom Ross Gunn
Spain Alex Riberas 		GTD PRO Aston Martin Vantage GT3 1'44.803 15.223 116.790
26 United States Mike Skeen
United Kingdom Stevan McAleer
Germany Dirk Muller 		GTD Mercedes AMG GT3 1'45.077 15.497 116.486
27 Brazil Daniel Serra
Italy Davide Rigon 		GTD PRO Ferrari 488 GT3 1'45.169 15.589 116.384
28 United Kingdom Ben Barnicoat
United States Kyle Kirkwood 		GTD PRO Lexus RC F GT3 1'45.215 15.635 116.333
29 United States Frankie Montecalvo
United States Aaron Telitz
United States Richard Heistand 		GTD Lexus RC F GT3 1'45.417 15.837 116.110
30 United States Robby Foley
United States Bill Auberlen
Michael Dinan		 GTD BMW M4 GT3 1'45.426 15.846 116.100
31 Australia Matt Campbell
France Mathieu Jaminet 		GTD PRO Porsche 911 GT3 R 1'45.548 15.968 115.966
32 United States Russell Ward
Switzerland Philip Ellis
Germany Marvin Dienst 		GTD Mercedes AMG GT3 1'45.631 16.051 115.875
33 United States Bryan Sellers
United States Madison Snow
Sweden Erik Johansson 		GTD BMW M4 GT3 1'45.634 16.054 115.871
34 United States Jaden Conwright
Marco Holzer
United States Don Yount 		GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 1'45.756 16.176 115.738
35 United States Ryan Hardwick
Canada Zacharie Robichon
Belgium Jan Heylen 		GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 1'45.762 16.182 115.731
36 Italy Roberto Lacorte
Italy Giorgio Sernagiotto
Italy Antonio Fuoco 		GTD Ferrari 488 GT3 1'45.916 16.336 115.563
37 Spain Antonio Garcia
United States Jordan Taylor 		GTD PRO Corvette C8.R GTD 1'46.259 16.679 115.190
38 United States Robert Megennis
United States Corey Lewis
United States Jeff Westphal 		GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 1'46.264 16.684 115.184
39 Canada Roman De Angelis
Belgium Maxime Martin
United Kingdom Ian James 		GTD Aston Martin Vantage GT3 1'46.309 16.729 115.136
40 United States Cooper MacNeil
Germany Maro Engel
Canada Mikael Grenier 		GTD PRO Mercedes AMG GT3 1'46.699 17.119 114.715
41 United States Brendan Iribe
United Kingdom Ollie Millroy
South Africa Jordan Lee Pepper 		GTD McLaren 720S GT3 1'46.821 17.241 114.584
42 Jon Miller
United States Paul Holton
United States Patrick Gallagher 		GTD McLaren 720S GT3 1'46.936 17.356 114.460
43 United States John Potter
United States Andy Lally
United States Spencer Pumpelly 		GTD Aston Martin Vantage GT3 1'47.466 17.886 113.896
44 France Simon Mann
Argentina Luis Perez Companc
Finland Toni Vilander 		GTD Ferrari 488 GT3 1'47.497 17.917 113.863
45 Germany Mike Rockenfeller
Japan Kamui Kobayashi
United States Jimmie Johnson 		DPi Cadillac DPi 2'17.096 47.516 89.280
46 Portugal Joao Barbosa
Malthe Jakobsen
United States Lance Willsey 		LMP3 Ligier JS P320      
47 Kyffin Simpson
United States Till Bechtolsheimer
Germany Mario Farnbacher 		GTD Acura NSX GT3      
48 United States Rob Ferriol
United Kingdom Katherine Legge
United Kingdom Stefan Wilson 		GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R      
Previous article

Next article

Watkins Glen IMSA: Red flag halts race with under 90mins to go Watkins Glen
IMSA

Watkins Glen IMSA: Red flag halts race with under 90mins to go

Watkins Glen IMSA: Acura sets pace again in second practice Watkins Glen
IMSA

Watkins Glen IMSA: Acura sets pace again in second practice

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Latest news

IMSA IMSA

IMSA IMSA

IMSA IMSA

IMSA IMSA

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push Prime

The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push

Have you heard the one about two British guys driving for a Japanese manufacturer in America’s top sportscar series? Time to sit down and talk with Jack Hawksworth and Ben Barnicoat about racing across the pond… and your accent being mistaken for Australian!

IMSA
Mar 16, 2022
Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022 Prime

Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022

Ahead of the much-anticipated arrival of its new 9X8 Hypercar, Peugeot revealed that it would not be entering this year's Le Mans 24 Hours with its incoming machinery. Although development restrictions for homologated cars are partially responsible, the French marque can draw on its own lessons from its history in sportscars

WEC
Feb 28, 2022
Why the GTP name undermines convergence between IMSA and WEC Prime

Why the GTP name undermines convergence between IMSA and WEC

OPINION: The adoption by IMSA of the GTP name for its forthcoming LMDh versus Le Mans Hypercar era in 2023 appeals to fans of nostalgia - but it undermines the commonality achieved by bringing its rulebook into line with the WEC. GTP or Hypercar, both sides should settle on a single name

WEC
Feb 15, 2022
Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing Prime

Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing

Few disciplines of motorsport offer better possibilities to build a colossus of the track than sportscars. For Autosport's recent Monsters of Motorsport special issue, we picked out some of the finest (and not so fine) that have graced sportscar classics including Le Mans, Daytona and Sebring

Le Mans
Feb 4, 2022
How Castroneves and Meyer Shank conquered another US classic Prime

How Castroneves and Meyer Shank conquered another US classic

Helio Castroneves continued his fine start to life with Meyer Shank Racing that netted the 2021 Indianapolis 500 victory by prevailing in last weekend's Daytona 24 Hours together with teammates Tom Blomqvist, Oliver Jarvis and Simon Pagenaud. As Cadillac fell by the wayside, the Brazilian veteran won out in an all-Acura duel to the finish

IMSA
Feb 1, 2022
How Derani's long road to title success exorcised painful memories Prime

How Derani's long road to title success exorcised painful memories

It took Pipo Derani no time at all to establish himself as a winner in IMSA, winning the Daytona 24 Hours and Sebring 12 Hours on his first two starts in 2016. But it took until the final corner of the 2021 season before he could become its champion, the culmination of a journey that he believes has made him a better driver.

IMSA
Jan 16, 2022
The significance of the next step in WEC/IMSA convergence Prime

The significance of the next step in WEC/IMSA convergence

Following the latest convergence connection permitting Le Mans Hypercars from the FIA World Endurance Championship to compete against LMDh entries in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship from 2023, it could open up enticing options not only to manufacturers but also for the calendar and race formats

WEC
Jul 13, 2021
Why a Mazda IMSA Prototype title would bring bitter joy Prime

Why a Mazda IMSA Prototype title would bring bitter joy

Can Mazda win this year’s IMSA Prototype championship? Undoubtedly. But it will be the culmination of an achingly hard struggle, after which the brand has decided to quit. David Malsher-Lopez tells the story of a bizarre blend of heartache and positivity.

IMSA
Apr 6, 2021
