VIR IMSA: Estre stays top, Hawksworth’s Lexus leads GTD

As per this morning, Estre led GT Le Mans in the WeatherTech Racing Porsche 911 RSR although by a heavily reduced margin of 0.362sec. Nonethless, his lap of 1min40.838sec was highly impressive given that the opening moments of the session had seen sprinkles of rain and mist.

Tommy Milner in the #4 car led the Corvette C8.R challenge, about 0.11sec ahead of championship leader Jordan Taylor.

Jack Hawksworth in the #14 Lexus RC F of Vasser Sullivan Racing topped GT Daytona with a 1min44.968sec lap, some 0.086 and 0.185sec ahead of the two Heart of Racing Aston Martin Vantages of Ross Gunn and Alex Riberas respectively.

Zach Veach was fourth in the second Lexus, a couple of tenths off his fellow ex-IndyCar teammate.

Bryan Sellers was fifth in class, the Paul Miller Racing team having overcome its electrical problems in the #1 Lamborghini Huracan from first practice to shade the two Porsche 911 GT3 Rs of Laurens Vanthoor (Pfaff Motorsports) and Trent Hindman (Wright Motorsports) by thousandths and hundredths respectively.

Jeff Westphal of Carbahn Peregrine lapped the course eighth fastest in the Audi R8 ahead of Mario Farnbacher in the Gradient Racing Acura NSX, as he stands in for the injured Marc Miller.

The Turner Motorsports BMW M6 completed only six laps, heading back to the paddock with a coolant leak, according to IMSA Radio.

Qualifying begins at 4.35pm local (Eastern) time.