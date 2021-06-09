Tickets Subscribe
IMSA reveals GTD Pro class regulations for 2022
IMSA / Detroit News

Veach tests positive for COVID, will miss IMSA Detroit race

By:

Zach Veach will be absent from the Vasser Sullivan Lexus this weekend at Detroit, after testing positive for COVID-19.

Veach tests positive for COVID, will miss IMSA Detroit race

The former IndyCar driver joined the Vasser Sullivan team full-time this year, partnering Frankie Montecalvo in the #12 Lexus RC F, and at the previous round at Mid-Ohio, the pair took second.

However, a short statement from Vasser Sullivan Racing this afternoon read:

“Vasser Sullivan Racing announced today that Zach Veach, co-driver of the No. 12 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3 entry, has tested positive for COVID-19.

“Veach will not compete in the upcoming Detroit Sports Car Classic this weekend on the streets of Detroit, Michigan.

“Townsend Bell, who successfully competed with the team the last two seasons and in this year’s Rolex 24 at Daytona, will co-drive the #12 Lexus with Frankie Montecalvo at Detroit.”

Bell and Montecalvo worked well together as partners in the #12 car in 2019 and ’20, scoring several podium finishes and a win at a rain-soaked Road America.

Following Veach’s arrival Bell became the fourth man for the car at Daytona this year, and helped Veach, Montecalvo and Robert Megennis to a top-10 finish.

IMSA reveals GTD Pro class regulations for 2022

IMSA reveals GTD Pro class regulations for 2022
Series IMSA
Event Detroit
Author David Malsher-Lopez

