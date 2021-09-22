Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Laguna Seca IMSA: Albuquerque/Taylor victorious in WTR Acura
IMSA News

Vasser Sullivan to run Lexus RC Fs in GTD Pro and GTD in ’22

By:

Jimmy Vasser and James Sullivan have confirmed that one of their Lexus RC Fs will race in IMSA’s new GTD Pro category next year, with another continuing in GTD.

The Vasser Sullivan Racing team has scored seven wins over the last three seasons since taking over the Lexus program in the IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship.

Other highlights have included a runner-up finish in the 2019 Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona, the team’s IMSA debut, and victory in the 2020 Sprint Cup “championship within a championship” reflecting its performances in the non-endurance rounds.

Said Sullivan, “In three seasons together, Vasser Sullivan and Lexus have shown enthusiasts what the RC F GT3 is capable of. 

“Our partnership with Lexus is based on trust, and together, we’re energized to be launching an assault on the newly formed GTD Pro class, and renewing our commitment to winning a GTD class championship. The opportunity to compete in both classes will showcase the combined strength of both Lexus performance and Vasser Sullivan.”

Jeffrey Bal, Lexus Motorsports manager added: “We’re excited to compete in GTD Pro with Vasser Sullivan and can’t wait to run the Lexus RC F GT3 against some of our most storied competitors. Jimmy and ‘Sulli’ have done an incredible job in GTD and we are excited to partner with them next season in the new GTD Pro class.”

As of now, the driver line-up has not been confirmed. The GTD Pro category will allow the squad to run two Gold-rated drivers, but so far Motorsport.com understands that the only certainty is that Jack Hawksworth will be retained.

Both former Indy Lights ace Aaron Telitz and current Lights star Kyle Kirkwood have been hugely impressive, as has Frankie Montecalvo as a Bronze-rated driver.

Ex-IndyCar driver Zach Veach took a while to adapt from open-wheel racing but has shone on certain circuits and is becoming more consistent.

 

