United Autosports confirms Ben Hanley for 2024 IMSA effort
Ben Hanley has been announced as part of the IMSA effort for 2024 with United Autosports.
Fresh off taking an LMP2 class victory at Petit Le Mans with CrowdStrike Racing by APR, he will contest his fifth season in the IMSA SportsCar Championship with a full-time commitment with United Autosports.
The 38-year-old Briton spent three races with the team during this past year in the FIA World Endurance Championship, scoring a podium in his first race with the squad at the 6 Hours of Portimão - simultaneously winning the Goodyear Wingfoot award which is presented to the driver with the fastest average lap times over a double stint in the LMP2 class.
“It’s great to be part of United Autosports’ first full season in IMSA next year,” Hanley said. “I had a great feeling with the team in the few races I did this year and I’m really excited to see what we can achieve in 2024.”
Hanley, a two-time starter in the Indianapolis 500, will team up with Bronze-graded Ben Keating for a run at the LMP2 championship title.
In 12 IMSA championship starts, Hanley has captured four wins and an additional four podiums, including victory in the Rolex 24 At Daytona (2020) and Petit Le Mans last weekend (2023) -putting him at a 67% podium success rate.
“Ben (Hanley) is a quality professional with a ton of IMSA and LMP experience,” said United Autosports CEO Richard Dean.
“We have wanted to work with Ben for quite some time now and we have had him in a United car sporadically this year with great success. We now have the chance to turn that into a full season working together alongside Ben Keating and Alex Quinn.
“This is a formidable line up and underlines how seriously we are taking our full season IMSA program next year.”
United signs Hanley as Albuquerque WEC stand-in
United signs Hanley as Albuquerque WEC stand-in United signs Hanley as Albuquerque WEC stand-in
DragonSpeed reveals livery for IndyCar opener at St. Pete
DragonSpeed reveals livery for IndyCar opener at St. Pete DragonSpeed reveals livery for IndyCar opener at St. Pete
DragonSpeed confirms Hanley for IndyCar season-opener
DragonSpeed confirms Hanley for IndyCar season-opener DragonSpeed confirms Hanley for IndyCar season-opener
Di Resta adds United Autosports IMSA drive to 2024 programme
Di Resta adds United Autosports IMSA drive to 2024 programme Di Resta adds United Autosports IMSA drive to 2024 programme
Keating explains decision to bow out of WEC, join United in IMSA
Keating explains decision to bow out of WEC, join United in IMSA Keating explains decision to bow out of WEC, join United in IMSA
The Le Mans winner with claims to be motorsport's best privateer
The Le Mans winner with claims to be motorsport's best privateer The Le Mans winner with claims to be motorsport's best privateer
Latest news
Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 21-22 October weekend?
Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 21-22 October weekend? Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 21-22 October weekend?
Aston Martin F1 not a sitting duck against McLaren in standings
Aston Martin F1 not a sitting duck against McLaren in standings Aston Martin F1 not a sitting duck against McLaren in standings
Mick Schumacher completes first Alpine Hypercar test amid 2024 WEC links
Mick Schumacher completes first Alpine Hypercar test amid 2024 WEC links Mick Schumacher completes first Alpine Hypercar test amid 2024 WEC links
Marquez "too far" to think about farewell Honda MotoGP win
Marquez "too far" to think about farewell Honda MotoGP win Marquez "too far" to think about farewell Honda MotoGP win
How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king
How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king
How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era
How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era
Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return
Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return
How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era
How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.