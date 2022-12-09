Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / IMSA teams chasing LMDh reliability ahead of Rolex 24 Next / Kevin Magnussen to partner father Jan in Rolex 24
IMSA / Daytona December testing News

Trackside view: What the brave new world of LMDh really looks like

As the future of sportscar racing in Europe has witnessed a tantalizing drip-drip of Le Mans Hypercars from Toyota, Glickenhaus, Peugeot, Ferrari and Vanwall, across the pond in America the LMDh era arrived with a big bang at Daytona last week as Acura, BMW, Cadillac and Porsche all hit the track together for the first time.

Charles Bradley
By:
Trackside view: What the brave new world of LMDh really looks like
Listen to this article

The Grand Touring Prototype (GTP) division will form the top class of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar series, which kicks off with the series' marquee event, the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona at the end of January. Cadillac and Porsche will also run these cars in the FIA World Endurance Championship, as they chase the biggest sportscar race of all – the Le Mans 24 Hours in its centenary year.

So what does the future of U.S. sportscar racing look like? Well let’s start with a different sense – what does it sound like? “My favorite thing is that I can sit here, with my back to the track, and I can tell you which car is coming by,” says IndyCar ace Colton Herta, who will be a BMW driver in the long-distance events. “I love that. It seems like a really great class, and there’s a lot of talented drivers and cool manufacturers here.”

#10 Wayne Taylor Racing Acura ARX-06 GTP: Ricky Taylor, Filipe Albuquerque, Brendon Hartley, Louis Deletraz

#10 Wayne Taylor Racing Acura ARX-06 GTP: Ricky Taylor, Filipe Albuquerque, Brendon Hartley, Louis Deletraz

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

Let’s take them one by one: The Acura ARX-06’s standout feature is the wild noise it makes under braking, with an anti-lag system on its 2.4-liter twin-turbo V6 powerplant sounding like a mid-banking helicopter. Neither of the other two turbo-powered cars does this. More oddly, the noise continues into the early power phase on corner exit, sounding like traction control as (one assumes) it spools the turbos.

The Acura is the car that looks most like what’s gone before from its super-successful DPi campaigns, despite being a clean-sheet design around the Oreca-built chassis.

#25 BMW M Team RLL, BMW M Hybrid V8, GTP: Jesse Krohn, Augusto Farfus, Connor De Phillippi

#25 BMW M Team RLL, BMW M Hybrid V8, GTP: Jesse Krohn, Augusto Farfus, Connor De Phillippi

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

BMW’s M Hybrid four-liter V8 also packs twin turbos, but it’s the styling that truly catches the eye. It’s a party at the front, with its distinctive grill that certainly reflects its road car products like no other marque on the grid, and there’s a party at the back too, with funky triangle-shaped brake lights mounted at a jaunty angle.

#7 Porsche Penske Motorsport, Porsche 963, GTP: Mathieu Jaminet, Michael Christensen, Nick Tandy.

#7 Porsche Penske Motorsport, Porsche 963, GTP: Mathieu Jaminet, Michael Christensen, Nick Tandy.

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

Porsche’s 963 has a larger capacity V8 at 4.6 liters but doesn’t sound quite as ‘grunty’ as the BMW somehow. Here, the distinctive aspect is the aero-whistle at high speed, which suggests there is some underbody magic happening. Its flanks certainly resemble the mighty 919 that went before it, as they channel the air from the front end, past the Multimatic-built chassis and then around rear wheels.

When you watch on track, the 963 looks very refined – most probably because it’s the car that’s already tested the most by far.

#02 Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac DPi: Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn, Richard Westbrook

#02 Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac DPi: Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn, Richard Westbrook

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

But the true scene-stealer among the quartet, which WEC fans in particular are going to love, is the Cadillac V-LMDh. It’s as American as a can of full-fat Coca-Cola; its 5.5-liter V8 has no time for turbos to cramp its style or sound. The noise it produces is pure, ground-shaking thunder.

And it looks distinctive too, with its angular lines a stark contrast to its more swoopy rivals – again reflecting the sharp-crease design language of Caddy's street cars – but it’s worth pointing out at this point that the Cadillac shares its base chassis (called a ‘spine’ in IMSA-speak) with the BMW, built by Dallara.

Of course, the big change under the skin for all the contenders is the addition of the hybrid system, which features a Bosch electric motor generator unit and a Williams Advanced Engineering battery connected to the powertrain via the Xtrac gearbox.

Bosch also supplies the integration management system, with brake-by-wire being a key feature on the rear wheels. Ask drivers about brake pedal feel and you receive some uncertain looks and responses. It’s clearly an area that will be ripe for development – not only for performance but also for strategy, as future plans include a stipulation to double-stint the tires.

Read Also:
#60 Meyer Shank Racing W/Curb-Agajanian, Acura ARX-06, GTP: Colin Braun, Tom Blomqvist

#60 Meyer Shank Racing W/Curb-Agajanian, Acura ARX-06, GTP: Colin Braun, Tom Blomqvist

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

I witnessed the Meyer Shank Racing-run Acura, which will defend its title next year, have a huge moment as the rears appeared to lock under braking at Turn 1 – so much so that it couldn’t make the corner at all and ran all the way through to where the road course rejoins the oval!

Watching from trackside, the overall performance level is more ‘DPi-plus’ rather than an LMP1 of old. While I saw a Porsche 963 easily outdrag an LMP2 from the exit of a hairpin it was nothing like the insane rocket-like, four-wheel-drive launch of a Porsche 919 or Toyota TS040 from the slow stuff.

What is cool, though, is the pitlane launch on electric – as the 67-horsepower motor propels the car to effectively jump-start the internal combustion engine. It’s a particularly aggressive transition for the Caddy, and super-smooth for the Porsche, which also arrived on electric power to its pitbox.

Porsche 963 LMDh

Porsche 963 LMDh

Photo by: Porsche

What is clear after this test is that the quest for reliability is more important than speed right now. The ‘36 Hours of Florida’ is a brutal way to start the season at Daytona and Sebring…

“Everyone has the same rules, and somebody will always get them a little bit more right than the competition,” says Porsche’s Dane Cameron. “But for this Daytona 24, I think it’ll be the least important factor probably!

“Different manufacturers have tried the long-distance tests. Some, including ourselves, have done pretty well, others haven’t been so lucky. But on any given day, something can strike. 

“I’ll admit we haven’t been so lucky here [at Daytona]. There’s not one known component that will let you down, it’s that they’re incredibly complex cars that are still coming together.”

#10 Wayne Taylor Racing Acura ARX-06 GTP: Ricky Taylor, Filipe Albuquerque, Brendon Hartley, Louis Deletraz

#10 Wayne Taylor Racing Acura ARX-06 GTP: Ricky Taylor, Filipe Albuquerque, Brendon Hartley, Louis Deletraz

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

Acura’s Ricky Taylor adds: “At this point, you’re trying to just build a high ceiling for yourself with the car, and there’s a lot we don’t know still. Because it’s homologated you just want to learn through the process of the next four years or however long it will last. 

“The DPis just kept getting faster, and that comes from learning and making changes. You’ve got to find your rhythm and adapt. You never run out of adjustments.”

Right now, it feels like the teams are still quite near the bottom of that learning curve. One driver told me that the real problem was to fix one issue meant a time-consuming reboot of the car’s entire hybrid system, rather than quickly updating the particular software in question.

Looking inside the busy garages at Daytona, there seemed to be a lot of standing around and waiting for cars to come back to life rather than much feverish mechanical work.

#963 Penske Porsche 963

#963 Penske Porsche 963

Photo by: Charles Bradley

“We have run for more than 24 hours, so the car can do it,” says Porsche’s LMDh chief Urs Kuratle. “We know other OEMs have already done this from what we read in the press. Does it mean there will be no failures in the race at Daytona? We just don’t know. Sure, there will also be some problems hidden in the system that we haven’t encountered yet too.”

One thing is for certain: Lamborghini and Alpine – who are a year away from the race debuts of their own LMDh programs – will be watching all this with interest.

For me, these growing pains just add an extra layer of intrigue as we get into this brave new world of hybrid sportscar racing in America. Isn’t the potential for breakdown something that can keep us watching – especially after Toyota’s final lap meltdown at Le Mans in 2016? 

Endurance racing should be a trial of machine and technology, rather than a flat-out sprint race that just happens to last once or twice around the clock.

Kudos to IMSA for beating IndyCar and NASCAR to the punch as the manufacturers crave the electrification element that’s rolling out across their road car fleets in America. It made the checkered flag first in that respect; now let’s see if any of these cars see it across the finish line in Daytona next month…

Which type of car will win the 2023 Rolex 24 overall at Daytona: An LMDh, LMP2 or a GTD?

Which type of car will win the 2023 Rolex 24 overall at Daytona: An LMDh, LMP2 or a GTD?

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

shares
comments
IMSA teams chasing LMDh reliability ahead of Rolex 24
Previous article

IMSA teams chasing LMDh reliability ahead of Rolex 24
Next article

Kevin Magnussen to partner father Jan in Rolex 24

Kevin Magnussen to partner father Jan in Rolex 24
Charles Bradley More from
Charles Bradley
2023 Ford GT Mk IV unleashed with bigger engine making 800+hp
Automotive

2023 Ford GT Mk IV unleashed with bigger engine making 800+hp

Kevin Magnussen to partner father Jan in Rolex 24 Daytona 24
IMSA

Kevin Magnussen to partner father Jan in Rolex 24

The inside story of F1's newest race track Miami GP Prime
Formula 1

The inside story of F1's newest race track

Latest news

How Yamaha lost its satellite MotoGP team for 2023
MotoGP MotoGP

How Yamaha lost its satellite MotoGP team for 2023

For the first time in the modern MotoGP era, Yamaha will field just two bikes on the premier class grid in 2023 after losing its satellite partnership with RNF Racing.

Horner: "Very difficult" call for Binotto to leave Ferrari F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: "Very difficult" call for Binotto to leave Ferrari F1

Red Bull chief Christian Horner thinks it would have been a "very difficult" call by Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto to leave the squad in the wake of its Formula 1 disappointment.

Yamashita revels in trying Fenestraz's old car at Suzuka
Super Formula Super Formula

Yamashita revels in trying Fenestraz's old car at Suzuka

Kenta Yamashita says he found Sacha Fenestraz's old Super Formula car "fast and easy to drive" after Kondo Racing swapped its two chassis for this week's post-season test at Suzuka.

2023 Ford GT Mk IV unleashed with bigger engine making 800+hp
Automotive Automotive

2023 Ford GT Mk IV unleashed with bigger engine making 800+hp

Ford is introducing the most extreme version of the GT to date. There have been more than a few retro-flavored special editions of Blue Oval's supercar and the new Mk IV joins them.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age Prime

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

The organisers of the World Endurance Championship and IMSA SportsCar Championship worked together to devise the popular new LMDh rule set. But to turn it from an idea into reality, some serious compromises were involved - both from the prospective LMDh entrants and those with existing Le Mans Hypercar projects...

IMSA
Nov 25, 2022
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game Prime

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

The 956 set the bar at the dawn of Group C 40 years ago, and that mark only rose higher through the 1980s, both in the world championship and in the US. It and its successor, the longer-wheelbase 962, are arguably the greatest sportscars of all time.

WEC
Aug 25, 2022
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Prime

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

OPINION: While the focus has been on the exciting prospect of Ferrari vs Porsche at the Le Mans 24 Hours next year, BMW’s factory return to endurance racing should not be ignored. It won't be at the French classic next year as it focuses efforts on the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, but could be a dark horse in 2024 when it returns to La Sarthe with the crack WRT squad.

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2022
The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push Prime

The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push

Have you heard the one about two British guys driving for a Japanese manufacturer in America’s top sportscar series? Time to sit down and talk with Jack Hawksworth and Ben Barnicoat about racing across the pond… and your accent being mistaken for Australian!

IMSA
Mar 16, 2022
Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022 Prime

Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022

Ahead of the much-anticipated arrival of its new 9X8 Hypercar, Peugeot revealed that it would not be entering this year's Le Mans 24 Hours with its incoming machinery. Although development restrictions for homologated cars are partially responsible, the French marque can draw on its own lessons from its history in sportscars

WEC
Feb 28, 2022
Why the GTP name undermines convergence between IMSA and WEC Prime

Why the GTP name undermines convergence between IMSA and WEC

OPINION: The adoption by IMSA of the GTP name for its forthcoming LMDh versus Le Mans Hypercar era in 2023 appeals to fans of nostalgia - but it undermines the commonality achieved by bringing its rulebook into line with the WEC. GTP or Hypercar, both sides should settle on a single name

WEC
Feb 15, 2022
Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing Prime

Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing

Few disciplines of motorsport offer better possibilities to build a colossus of the track than sportscars. For Autosport's recent Monsters of Motorsport special issue, we picked out some of the finest (and not so fine) that have graced sportscar classics including Le Mans, Daytona and Sebring

Le Mans
Feb 4, 2022
How Castroneves and Meyer Shank conquered another US classic Prime

How Castroneves and Meyer Shank conquered another US classic

Helio Castroneves continued his fine start to life with Meyer Shank Racing that netted the 2021 Indianapolis 500 victory by prevailing in last weekend's Daytona 24 Hours together with teammates Tom Blomqvist, Oliver Jarvis and Simon Pagenaud. As Cadillac fell by the wayside, the Brazilian veteran won out in an all-Acura duel to the finish

IMSA
Feb 1, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.