Thompson to race Lexus in IMSA endurance races

Thompson will co-drive the SealMaster liveried #12 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3 entry with Aaron Telitz and Frankie Montecalvo in the Rolex 24 at Daytona followed by the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring, the Sahlen’s Six Hours of Watkins Glen and the Motul Petit Le Mans.

Thompson finished second in the 2016 USF2000 Championship and second in the Pro Mazda Championship in 2018. After a total of six seasons on the Road To Indy, he has accumulated the most top-five finishes across all series.

In 2019, Thompson moved to sportscar racing, participating in the IMSA GT3 Cup Challenge in Canada and the U.S., as well as the Canadian Touring Cup Championship where he was the GTS class champion. In 2021 and ’22, Thompson competed full-time in the IMSA Porsche Carrera Cup North America series, placing third in the championship in his first season and winning the title this year.

“I can’t thank Sulli [James Sullivan] and Jimmy Vasser enough for this opportunity,” said the 24-year-old from Alberta, Canada. “They’ve put together an amazing group of engineers and crew members.

“I’m very proud to drive the Lexus brand and represent both them and Vasser Sullivan in 2023… My first impression of the Lexus RC F GT3 after driving it during our recent test is, it’s pretty awesome. It has a lot of horsepower on the bottom end and you’ve got to make sure you watch the rear tires.

“It’s a really cool car and has a lot more weight in the front than I’m used to driving, but nothing I can’t adapt to. It’s got a steering wheel, four wheels and a motor.”

Vasser and Sullivan commented: “We’ve had a close eye on Parker for two years. After getting to know him, and witnessing his work ethic and accomplishments throughout various ladders series, it’s clear to Vasser Sullivan Lexus, this is a great home for Parker to take the next step in his career.

“Coming off the Petit win in the #14 car, we’re hungry to add the #12 car to the top step of the podium.”

Vasser Sullivan has been aligned with Lexus since 2019. During their four-year partnership, Vasser Sullivan and Lexus have amassed 10 wins, 14 pole positions.

2023 will mark the seventh season of the Lexus RC F GT3 in IMSA competition.