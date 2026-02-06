IMSA announces 2026 Rolex 24 at Daytona set various viewership records
Increased TV viewership and digital engagement, as well as record attendance made the 64th running of the Rolex 24 at Daytona a huge success
John Potter Spencer Pumpelly Nicki Thiim Madison Snow, driver of the #44 Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo during the IMSA Rolex 24
Photo by: Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
According to a release from the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, along with a record 180,000+ attendees over the four-day event, NBC saw an average of 1.1 million viewers, a 49 percent year-over-year increase (via Nielsen and NBC Sports).
It was second only to the 2021 running of the event, which saw viewership peak at 1.2 million. The broadcast also saw a 52 percent year-over-year increase in the critical 18-34 demographic.
The first hour and the final two hours of the 24-hour endurance racing classic were shown on network television, while the entire event was available to stream on Peacock for US fans. Peacock added 784,000 unique viewers, which was a 102 percent increase.
IMSA's YouTube channel, which streamed the event for international viewers, generated around 3.8 million live views for the Rolex 24. Those numbers were up 30 percent year-over-year, and an impressive 63 percent of those viewers were in the 18-34 demographic as well. The channel also added 229,000 new subscribers in the month of January.
It's digital footprint across social media grew as well, adding 390,000 new followers during the first month of the year. IMSA's Instagram page topped 1 million followers for the first time, while TikTok surpassed 400,000 and X (formerly Twitter) exceeded the 200,000 mark.
“In all aspects, the 64th Rolex 24 At Daytona was an all-time event,” said IMSA President John Doonan. “I’m humbled, honored and blown away by the incredible efforts of our staff, teams, manufacturers, drivers, partners, our teammates at Daytona International Speedway and most of all our fans, who contributed in so many ways to what was a record-setting WeatherTech Championship race at Daytona and start to our 2026 IMSA season.”
Added IMSA CEO Ed Bennett: "Over the past several years, we’ve followed a clear and intentional strategy to grow the IMSA brand, elevate the event experience and broaden how fans can engage with us — whether they’re at the track or watching through modern linear, streaming or social platforms. To see every one of those areas trending upward is incredibly rewarding. I’m proud of our entire community for helping drive this remarkable renaissance period of growth in sports car racing.”
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
Ram: Race for The Seat winner revealed, earning Kaulig NASCAR Truck ride
NASCAR Rule Book update bans using hands to deflect air while driving
When Ferrari turned the Turin 2006 Winter Olympics into a surprise F1 show
Andrea Stella: McLaren’s biggest gains will come from “exploiting” the new power unit
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments