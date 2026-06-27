Super Formula championship leader Kakunoshin Ohta still has “big dream” of racing in IndyCar

With the 2026 IndyCar Series silly season in full swing, Kakunoshin ‘Kaku’ Ohta is making a push to remind everyone he wants in the conversation.

The 27-year-old Japanese driver is a Honda factory standout and current championship leader in Super Formula, the same series that aided the development of reigning and four-time IndyCar titlist Alex Palou, along with newly-crowned Indianapolis 500 winner Felix Rosenqvist. He is also contesting the Super GT championship, alongside select appearances in IMSA.

#93 Acura Meyer Shank Racing w/Curb Agajanian Acura ARX-06: Renger van der Zande, Nick Yelloly, Kaku Ohta Photo by: Jake Galstad / Lumen via Getty Images

Ohta is already a familiar name for many, with his Honda affiliation bringing him to North America for the first time last season where he ran the endurance rounds with Acura Meyer Shank Racing. Ultimately, it led to an IndyCar test with Meyer Shank Racing at Mid-Ohio last October, where he completed 104 laps.

Although Acura is set to pause its Grand Touring Prototype (GTP) program in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship at the end of the year, Ohta has still been called upon to share the #93 Acura ARX-06 with Renger van der Zande and Nick Yelloly for the Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen. It marks just his second IMSA start of the year following a fifth-place outing in the Rolex 24 At Daytona.

Kakunoshin Ohta, Dandelion Racing Photo by: Super Formula

Overall, Ohta finds himself in an interesting place given the looming status of Acura’s IMSA program.

“It's a big shame for me, but it is what it is,” Ohta told Motorsport.com. “I respect their decisions. I'm a Honda factory driver. Now, I'm doing Super Formula and Super GT in Japan and representing Honda. I'm not sure whether the decision of Acura leaving the IMSA paddock, that's going to affect my future massively or not. But one thing I can say is I will miss Daytona and like some big races in IMSA, which I really wanted to win.

“Yeah, but also I have a big dream for IndyCar as well. And Honda also knows that. So, yeah, like, we're still working on it.”

And considering it was recently confirmed that Meyer Shank Racing now has a vacancy to fill as Rosenqvist will leave at season’s end, Ohta is eager for a chance to fill it and believes his Super Formula success will translate well.

“Yeah, I believe my speed is already at the level of the IndyCar,” Ohta said. “I'm leading the championship in Super Formula. Then Alex Palou and Felix Rosenquist both came from the Super Formula. And they were both P3 in the championship (Palou, 2019; Rosenqvist, 2017). So, yeah, if I become a Super Formula champion, that proves my performance for the IndyCar, actually.

“I really want to go to IndyCar in the near future.”

#93 Acura Meyer Shank Racing w/Curb Agajanian Acura ARX-06: Kaku Ohta Photo by: Brandon Badraoui / Lumen via Getty Images

One area that Ohta confesses the steepest learning curve would be getting used to the different race tracks in North America’s premier open-wheel championship.

“Many of the tracks in IndyCar I've never driven yet, so I just want to learn more about the tracks and learn more about the car,” he said. “So, mixed feelings; my speed, I'm already in control and leading the championship in Super Formula. So, I feel like I'm okay for that series.

“At the same time, I have to be a bit calm. I’m still in the learning phase for the U.S. tracks and IndyCar, the actual car. So, yeah, just not go too radical. But also chasing the dream. It's a balance.”

While there’s little to offer in terms of a designated timeline, Ohta was blunt in his desire to make a switch to IndyCar happen at some point.

“Every chance I have to chase, I have to chase,” Ohta said. “The only thing I can say at the moment is still in the preparing phase. Then, as soon as possible, if I feel ready, and then the teams and Honda feel that I'm ready, yeah, I will definitely take a chance.”

Watch: The Rolex 24 at Daytona: Precision, Perfection, and The Road To Victory (IMSA Endurance Racing)