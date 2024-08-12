Why Stellantis won’t run its Peugeot 9X8 as a Dodge in IMSA
Rebranding Peugeot’s hypercar in IMSA’s GTP class with an American angle isn’t going to happen any time soon, according to its racing chief
#94 Peugeot Totalenergies Peugeot 9X8: Paul Di Resta, Loic Duval, Stoffel Vandoorne
Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images
Ever since Peugeot revealed its wild and wingless 9X8 hypercar for the World Endurance Championship in 2022, Stellantis has been linked with running it under a different brand in America.
The multinational car manufacturing conglomerate – which owns the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroen, Dodge, DS, Fiat, Jeep, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram Trucks and Vauxhall – had been tipped to race the car under the Dodge banner in IMSA SportsCar Championship competition.
When Motorsport.com’s sister title Motorsport-Total.com asked Stellantis’s racing boss Jean-Marc Finot at the Spa 6 Hours whether such aspirations still existed, he replied: “I don't think IMSA is suitable for a brand like Dodge.”
He added: “Dodge produces muscle cars that are more suited to GT cars. The visibility for Dodge would probably be better in NASCAR.”
Dodge was involved in NASCAR's top division from 2001 to 2012 and boasts a flagship road car model in the Challenger SRT Hellcat, which is not currently active in international racing. Stellantis is also inactive in GT3 racing and would have to set up a customer racing department to do so.
The former Fiat-Chrysler Group was last involved in the American Le Mans Series and IMSA as a factory force with the SRT Viper a decade ago, while its most-recent appearance dates back to the GTD victory at the 2016 Petit Le Mans with a Viper GT3 model run by Riley Motorsports and driven by Ben Keating, Jeroen Bleekemolen and Marc Miller.
#33 Riley Motorsports SRT Viper GT3-R: Ben Keating, Jeroen Bleekemolen, Marc Miller
Photo by: Action Sports Photography
For Stellantis, the subject of IMSA is not on the agenda for the time being, according to Finot: “We have a car, but we don't see any need to compete in IMSA. First and foremost, we have to take care of the performance of the Peugeot WEC team.
“You could think about the Maserati brand, but we are already involved in Formula E with this.”
In addition, DS Automobiles is also active in Formula E with Jay Penske's team, but this is not an obstacle due to the group's electrification strategy.
Peugeot has run its 9X8 Evo model, which includes a rear wing, since the six-hour race in Imola, but has so far not achieved more than two seventh-placed finishes.
The 9X8 will make its American debut in the upcoming WEC round at Austin’s Circuit of the Americas on 1 September.
Meanwhile, Aston Martin will become the first manufacturer to run a car in IMSA’s GTP class built to Le Mans Hypercar regulations next year, although its Valkyrie is a non-hybrid – unlike all of its LMDh rivals.
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
Dillon: Spotter was “wrong” to shout “wreck him!” before Hamlin clash
David Malukas signs multi-year IndyCar deal with AJ Foyt Racing
JA on F1 Podcast: Collins urges McLaren to ditch strategy calls by committee
Erik Jones agrees to multi-year contract extension with Legacy Motor Club
Prime
How canny Porsche strategy snatched Daytona spoils from Cadillac
How a battle of two American titans will grip IMSA in 2024
How IMSA's GTP revival proved worthy of its name
How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments