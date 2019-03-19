Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
IMSA / Sebring / Breaking news

MSR Acura NSXs "couldn't catch a break" at Sebring

shares
comments
MSR Acura NSXs
By:
1h ago

Meyer Shank Racing team co-owner Mike Shank has lamented the bad luck that both of his entries suffered in last weekend's Sebring 12 Hours, the second round of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

Both of MSR's Acura NSX GT3 Evos were in contention for GT Daytona class honors for much of the race, with Trent Hindman winning pole in the #86 car and Katherine Legge qualifying third in the #57.

An ill-timed caution towards the end of hour 10 effectively dropped Legge and her teammates Christina Nielsen and Ana Beatriz out of the top three, and another full-course yellow in the final 20 minutes did not allow Legge to advance from eighth place.

The #86 car meanwhile had its hopes dented by a drive-through penalty for running over pit equipment, with Hindman, Mario Farnbacher and Justin Marks ultimately finishing seventh.

"Sebring is just one of those races that we can’t seem to catch a break," commented Shank.

"Our car was dialed in and we were hooked up for a strong run. Katherine, Christina and Bia all drove great stints that kept us in contention.

"I have to hand it to Katherine who drove just amazing at the end. We threw her in for a third stint and she drove hard until the very end."

On the #86 car's race, he added: "Starting on the pole positioned Trent, Mario and Justin well for the race. They stayed up at the top of the field for the majority of the race but unfortunately were hit with that penalty at the end which brought us back down.

"We had all of the tools to have a great finish, but it just wasn’t there for us today.”

Legge, Nielsen and Beatriz enjoyed a largely clean run in the #57 on their way to eighth, with Legge even leading the class for 15 laps in the Heinricher Racing-backed machine.

Beatriz recalled: "Katherine was super-fast at night, but we were hoping some of the other cars would need to pit again, and the restart didn’t help.

"But we showed that we are super strong, and we could have done something really nice here so let’s keep pushing.”

Marks admitted the #86's late drive-through penalty in the closing stages ruined any chance the team had of a strong result.

“This race is so hard to win; everything has to go your way perfectly," he said. "I made some mistakes and we had an unfortunate pit situation late in the race and had to serve a penalty and that killed our race at the end. You can’t have those things happen if you’re going to win.

"The team did a great job and the car was fast all weekend and that bodes well for the rest of the season. But today just wasn’t our day.”

#86 Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb-Agajanian Acura NSX GT3, GTD: Mario Farnbacher, Trent Hindman, Justin Marks

#86 Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb-Agajanian Acura NSX GT3, GTD: Mario Farnbacher, Trent Hindman, Justin Marks

Photo by: Scott R LePage / LAT Images

Next article
Hartley reflects on "awesome" Sebring podium double

Previous article

Hartley reflects on "awesome" Sebring podium double

Next article

Road-going hypercar rules "unsustainable" for IMSA

Road-going hypercar rules "unsustainable" for IMSA
Load comments

About this article

Series IMSA
Event Sebring
Drivers Katherine Legge , Justin Marks , Ana Beatriz , Mario Farnbacher , Trent Hindman , Christina Nielsen
Teams Meyer Shank Racing
Author Jamie Klein
Be first to get
breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Australian GP damage to Hamilton’s Mercedes explained in 3D Australian GP
Formula 1 / Analysis

Australian GP damage to Hamilton’s Mercedes explained in 3D

2h ago
Wolff: Heavy Ferrari defeat likely down to wrong set-up Article
Formula 1

Wolff: Heavy Ferrari defeat likely down to wrong set-up

Binotto: Ferrari must make Australia slump an Article
Formula 1

Binotto: Ferrari must make Australia slump an "exception"

Latest videos
Sebring 12 Hours: Nasr & Derani on victory and final stint nerves 04:40
IMSA

Sebring 12 Hours: Nasr & Derani on victory and final stint nerves

Mar 17, 2019
Sebring 12 Hours: Nearing the end… 03:40
IMSA

Sebring 12 Hours: Nearing the end…

Mar 17, 2019

News in depth
Road-going hypercar rules
IMSA

Road-going hypercar rules "unsustainable" for IMSA

MSR Acura NSXs
IMSA

MSR Acura NSXs "couldn't catch a break" at Sebring

Hartley reflects on
IMSA

Hartley reflects on "awesome" Sebring podium double

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.