PMR switched from Audi R8 to Lamborghini Huracan for the 2016 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season, but after six years with the Italian supercar during which the squad won the GTD class championship in 2018, the team has become a BMW partner.

Longtime Paul Miller co-drivers Madison Snow and Bryan Sellers have returned, and for endurance races they will be joined in the #1 BMW M4 GT3 by Erik Johansson, a 25-year-old Swede who previously raced in the ADAC GT Masters Championship.

Paul Miller Racing previously won Sebring in 2018, en route to capturing IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship teams’ and drivers’ titles with Snow and Sellers.

PMR missed the opening round of the 2022 season, the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona but team owner Paul Miller said: “We’re excited to go racing in 2022 and make our BMW debut with the M4 GT3. Sebring is always a very tough track for everyone and will be a real show of endurance to get a good result there in our first race with the new car.

“That being said, I’ve been working with BMW a long time on the customer side, and they really build excellent cars. The team has enjoyed working on the new M4 GT3, and I have the utmost faith in our crew and in our three drivers to get it done.”

Said Sellers: “I’m very excited to be headed back to Sebring. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to do Daytona, and it was really hard to watch other people race for that victory.

“But, to be able to begin our new partnership with BMW at one of the premier sportscar events in the world is incredibly exciting. We were able to shake the car down in a two-day test there, and I think we walked away feeling really positive about where we were at.

“BMW has done a very good job building a racecar that is well balanced with excellent drivability, which is massively important at Sebring. Now, we’re just really looking forward to getting rolling again and getting back in the groove of competition. We’re going to have to be very sharp and aware of our execution as we get back into the season.”

Snow added: It’s been a long time since Petit Le Mans [2021], so I am really looking forward to getting back in the seat. Sebring is one of the hardest – if not the hardest – races all year, so it’s a tough one to start the year with. But we are looking forward to the challenge!

“Our team has largely stayed the same since 2021, and I think that consistency will help us with the new car. We’re excited to have our new third driver, Erik, join the team.

Johansson said he was “massively looking forward” to joining PMR and said the Twelve Hours of Sebring “has always been a bucket list race for me”.

He added: “I think our goal for the race is quite clear within the team, and that is always to try and fight for the win. However, the car is still very new for all of us, so we'll have to be realistic, but I strongly believe that we can compensate for a lot of that with the great experience of this crew."

Paul Miller Racing BMW M4 GT3 to be raced by Bryan Sellers, Madison Snow, Erik Johansson Photo by: Paul Miller Racing