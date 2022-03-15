Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / John Andretti foundation receives new boost in cancer battle
IMSA / Sebring News

Sellers excited by “excellent drivability” of PMR’s new BMW M4

Paul Miller Racing will make its BMW debut in this week’s Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring, and lead driver Bryan Sellers is excited by the M4 GT3’s prospects.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Sellers excited by “excellent drivability” of PMR’s new BMW M4
Listen to this article

PMR switched from Audi R8 to Lamborghini Huracan for the 2016 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season, but after six years with the Italian supercar during which the squad won the GTD class championship in 2018, the team has become a BMW partner.

Longtime Paul Miller co-drivers Madison Snow and Bryan Sellers have returned, and for endurance races they will be joined in the #1 BMW M4 GT3 by Erik Johansson, a 25-year-old Swede who previously raced in the ADAC GT Masters Championship.

Paul Miller Racing previously won Sebring in 2018, en route to capturing IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship teams’ and drivers’ titles with Snow and Sellers.

PMR missed the opening round of the 2022 season, the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona but team owner Paul Miller said: “We’re excited to go racing in 2022 and make our BMW debut with the M4 GT3. Sebring is always a very tough track for everyone and will be a real show of endurance to get a good result there in our first race with the new car. 

“That being said, I’ve been working with BMW a long time on the customer side, and they really build excellent cars. The team has enjoyed working on the new M4 GT3, and I have the utmost faith in our crew and in our three drivers to get it done.”

Said Sellers: “I’m very excited to be headed back to Sebring. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to do Daytona, and it was really hard to watch other people race for that victory.

“But, to be able to begin our new partnership with BMW at one of the premier sportscar events in the world is incredibly exciting. We were able to shake the car down in a two-day test there, and I think we walked away feeling really positive about where we were at.

“BMW has done a very good job building a racecar that is well balanced with excellent drivability, which is massively important at Sebring. Now, we’re just really looking forward to getting rolling again and getting back in the groove of competition. We’re going to have to be very sharp and aware of our execution as we get back into the season.”

Snow added: It’s been a long time since Petit Le Mans [2021], so I am really looking forward to getting back in the seat. Sebring is one of the hardest – if not the hardest – races all year, so it’s a tough one to start the year with. But we are looking forward to the challenge!

“Our team has largely stayed the same since 2021, and I think that consistency will help us with the new car. We’re excited to have our new third driver, Erik, join the team.

Johansson said he was “massively looking forward” to joining PMR and said the Twelve Hours of Sebring “has always been a bucket list race for me”.

He added: “I think our goal for the race is quite clear within the team, and that is always to try and fight for the win. However, the car is still very new for all of us, so we'll have to be realistic, but I strongly believe that we can compensate for a lot of that with the great experience of this crew."

Paul Miller Racing BMW M4 GT3 to be raced by Bryan Sellers, Madison Snow, Erik Johansson

Paul Miller Racing BMW M4 GT3 to be raced by Bryan Sellers, Madison Snow, Erik Johansson

Photo by: Paul Miller Racing

shares
comments
John Andretti foundation receives new boost in cancer battle
Previous article

John Andretti foundation receives new boost in cancer battle
Load comments
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
John Andretti foundation receives new boost in cancer battle
IMSA

John Andretti foundation receives new boost in cancer battle

Jarvis: Steep learning curve with nuanced Acura Sebring
IMSA

Jarvis: Steep learning curve with nuanced Acura

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Latest news

Sellers excited by “excellent drivability” of PMR’s new BMW M4
IMSA IMSA

Sellers excited by “excellent drivability” of PMR’s new BMW M4

John Andretti foundation receives new boost in cancer battle
IMSA IMSA

John Andretti foundation receives new boost in cancer battle

Jarvis: Steep learning curve with nuanced Acura
IMSA IMSA

Jarvis: Steep learning curve with nuanced Acura

Jani replaces Magnussen in Ganassi’s Sebring Cadillac lineup
IMSA IMSA

Jani replaces Magnussen in Ganassi’s Sebring Cadillac lineup

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022 Prime

Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022

Ahead of the much-anticipated arrival of its new 9X8 Hypercar, Peugeot revealed that it would not be entering this year's Le Mans 24 Hours with its incoming machinery. Although development restrictions for homologated cars are partially responsible, the French marque can draw on its own lessons from its history in sportscars

WEC
Feb 28, 2022
Why the GTP name undermines convergence between IMSA and WEC Prime

Why the GTP name undermines convergence between IMSA and WEC

OPINION: The adoption by IMSA of the GTP name for its forthcoming LMDh versus Le Mans Hypercar era in 2023 appeals to fans of nostalgia - but it undermines the commonality achieved by bringing its rulebook into line with the WEC. GTP or Hypercar, both sides should settle on a single name

WEC
Feb 15, 2022
Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing Prime

Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing

Few disciplines of motorsport offer better possibilities to build a colossus of the track than sportscars. For Autosport's recent Monsters of Motorsport special issue, we picked out some of the finest (and not so fine) that have graced sportscar classics including Le Mans, Daytona and Sebring

Le Mans
Feb 4, 2022
How Castroneves and Meyer Shank conquered another US classic Prime

How Castroneves and Meyer Shank conquered another US classic

Helio Castroneves continued his fine start to life with Meyer Shank Racing that netted the 2021 Indianapolis 500 victory by prevailing in last weekend's Daytona 24 Hours together with teammates Tom Blomqvist, Oliver Jarvis and Simon Pagenaud. As Cadillac fell by the wayside, the Brazilian veteran won out in an all-Acura duel to the finish

IMSA
Feb 1, 2022
How Derani's long road to title success exorcised painful memories Prime

How Derani's long road to title success exorcised painful memories

It took Pipo Derani no time at all to establish himself as a winner in IMSA, winning the Daytona 24 Hours and Sebring 12 Hours on his first two starts in 2016. But it took until the final corner of the 2021 season before he could become its champion, the culmination of a journey that he believes has made him a better driver.

IMSA
Jan 16, 2022
The significance of the next step in WEC/IMSA convergence Prime

The significance of the next step in WEC/IMSA convergence

Following the latest convergence connection permitting Le Mans Hypercars from the FIA World Endurance Championship to compete against LMDh entries in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship from 2023, it could open up enticing options not only to manufacturers but also for the calendar and race formats

WEC
Jul 13, 2021
Why a Mazda IMSA Prototype title would bring bitter joy Prime

Why a Mazda IMSA Prototype title would bring bitter joy

Can Mazda win this year’s IMSA Prototype championship? Undoubtedly. But it will be the culmination of an achingly hard struggle, after which the brand has decided to quit. David Malsher-Lopez tells the story of a bizarre blend of heartache and positivity.

IMSA
Apr 6, 2021
The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC Prime

The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s decision to scrap its GT Le Mans class for 2022 raises the question of whether the FIA World Endurance Championship should phase out GTE cars. But it's a much harder decision than it appears on the surface.

WEC
Feb 3, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.