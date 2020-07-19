Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
-
12 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Race in
11 Hours
:
53 Minutes
:
40 Seconds
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Race in
10 Hours
:
43 Minutes
:
40 Seconds
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Andalusian GP
24 Jul
-
26 Jul
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix I
05 Aug
-
05 Aug
Next event in
16 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix II
06 Aug
-
06 Aug
Next event in
17 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
All-Star
15 Jul
-
15 Jul
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas
19 Jul
-
19 Jul
Race in
17 Hours
:
43 Minutes
:
40 Seconds
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Iowa
16 Jul
-
18 Jul
Race 2 in progress . . .
Latest sub-event summary Latest results
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
18 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
-
15 Aug
FP1 in
25 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Bahrain
19 Nov
-
21 Nov
Next event in
122 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Event finished
R
Supercars
Sydney II
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Race 2 in
01 Hours
:
08 Minutes
:
40 Seconds
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IMSA / Sebring / Race report

IMSA Sebring: Derani, Nasr dominate, lead Cadillac 1-2-3

shares
comments
IMSA Sebring: Derani, Nasr dominate, lead Cadillac 1-2-3
By:
Jul 19, 2020, 12:35 AM

Pipo Derani and Felipe Nasr blew their rivals away to land the second Cadillac win of the 2020 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season, leading home the similar cars of Wayne Taylor Racing and JDC-Miller Motorsports in the Cadillac Grand Prix at Sebring.

Prototypes

Derani’s pole-winning Cadillac sprinted into the lead at the start and Renger van der Zande in the WTR Cadillac pulled alongside as front-row starter Juan Pablo Montoya stumbled in the Acura ARX-05 and fell to fourth, behind Tristan Nunez in the #77 Mazda, and just ahead of his own teammate Helio Castroneves. In sixth, Jonathan Bomarito in the second Mazda demoted both JDC-Miller Motorsports Cadillacs to seventh and eighth.

With 15mins gone, the leading trio had left Montoya behind to the tune of 6sec, and Derani was a further 3sec ahead.

Castroneves pitted his Acura at the end of Lap 13 and the engine cover was pulled off. Almost simultaneously, the field came under caution for a stranded LMP2 car which lessened the amount of time the #7 Acura lost.

The pitstop cycle that ensued under caution saw Derani and van der Zande retain their positions at the front of the field, but Nunez lost two positions to Montoya and teammate Bomarito, although by Lap 30 Nunez had at least passed his teammate and was homing in on Montoya.

It took Montoya to perform some very late braking to keep the Acura ahead when Nunez was pulling alongside. However, following their pitstops to hand over to Dane Cameron and Oliver Jarvis respectively, the #77 Mazda emerged ahead of the #6 Acura which was coming under pressure from Bomarito’s co-driver Harry Tincknell.

Derani handed over the leading AXR Cadillac to Nasr with a 12sec lead over the WTR Cadillac now driven by Ryan Briscoe, and soon that gap was out to 20sec, although the pair were briefly split by the off-strategy Castroneves. On Lap 45, Tincknell took the #55 Mazda past Cameron into fifth place.

On Lap 59, two seconds apart, the two Mazdas pitted from third and fourth with just under 45mins to go. That prompted AXR to call in Nasr, and all stops went without a hitch, but the Mazdas were not only battling hard but also were also going to be tight on fuel.

Cutting their lap times eventually, they both lost any chance of a podium, as Bourdais drove the JDC-Miller Cadillac through for his third third place of the season, completing a Cadillac 1-2-3.

Jarvis kept fourth ahead of Tincknell in the best of the Mazdas, while Cameron brought the Acura #6 home in a desultory sixth.

Gustavo Menezes and Henrik Hedman had appeared to win the LMP2 class for DragonSpeed, but late breaking news via IMSA Radio suggested that this car had been given a penalty, therefore promoting the PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports entry of open-wheel ace Spencer Pigot and the highly impressive Patrick Kelly into first.

GT Le Mans

Laurens Vanthoor beat his teammate and both front-row Corvettes to send the Porsche 911 RSR into the class lead by Turn 7 on the opening lap. Oliver Gavin and Jordan Taylor in the Corvette C8.Rs wouldn’t let the Dutchman get away, however, and Frederic Makowiecki in the #911 Porsche was pushing hard too. This quartet pulled three seconds on the BMWs.

During the first round of pitstops, under caution, Gavin was ready to go first, but was too close to Taylor’s pit equipment in front and had to pause and allow the #3 to leave first. As they pulled away Nick Tandy’s #911 ahead was released but couldn’t give his #912 teammate Vanthoor enough room because the faster-stopping Corvettes were alongside him.

The two Porsches made contact and Vanthoor’s front valance got pulled off. The #912 would of course have to return for repairs and then would have to return again for failing to follow pitlane protocol.

The #911 sister car didn’t get off unscathed, right rear bodywork rubbing on his tire causing Tandy a right-rear puncture and a wild ride through the grass at Turn 1.

Thereafter the Corvettes had no problem pulling away from the BMWs but following the second round of stops/driver swaps – performed a lap apart this time – Tommy Milner had the #4 C8.R running ahead of the Antonio Garcia-piloted sister machine. They would stay that way to the checkered flag. This was Gavin/Milner’s first triumph since Long Beach in 2018.

The charging #912 Porsche in Vanthoor’s hands deposed both BMWs to claim third before pitting and falling a minute behind the leaders again. However, Earl Bamber continued Vanthoor’s fine work, and swiftly got embroiled in the battle with the BMWs.

Bamber took a whole lap to pass Connor De Phillippi with 23mins to go, much of which saw the pair running side-by-side, but eventually the Porsche prevailed to salvage third, albeit 54sec behind the Corvettes. The BMWs finished fourth and fifth ahead of Tandy, who got fastest lap in class.

GT Daytona

Frankie Montecalvo and Aaron Telitz took their Lexus RC F GT3s straight into a lead while behind them Robby Foley in the Turner Motorsports BMW M6 GT3 beat Cooper MacNeil’s WeatherTech Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 488 GT3 to grab fourth, ahead of Gar Robinson in the Riley Motorsports Mercedes-AMG GT3.

Just before the full-course caution flew for the stranded LMP2 car, on Lap 13, Telitz passed Montecalvo down the long back straight to the final turn.

However, following the first round of stops under caution, the Lexus pair tumbled to sixth and ninth. That left Foley’s BMW up front ahead of MacNeil and Robinson. Soon, however, Telitz and Montecalvo started working hard to make up time and took only two laps to move up to fourth and fifth. Telitz demoted the Mercedes and Ferrari ahead on Lap 22 to get himself a clear shot at Foley. At the start of Lap 26, Telitz was back in front.

Robinson had just been passed by the other Lexus of Montecalvo when he pitted to hand over the Mercedes to Lawson Aschenbach. Turner Motorsports’ pitstop was good but couldn’t keep the BMW, now driven by Bill Auberlen, ahead of Toni Vilander who was now flying in the Scuderia Corsa Ferrari to the extent that it also beat the leading Lexus now driven by Jack Hawksworth. Surprisingly, Hawksworth didn’t seem able to close Vilander down, the gap see-sawing back and forth between four and six seconds.

However Vilander stopped first of the lead trio, and lost time and track position, jumped by Auberlen’s BMW and the pair of them jumped (just about) by Hawksworth, who locked up on cold tires two corners after emerging from the pits. Once he had settled down, Hawksworth was able to stabilize the gap. Meanwhile, his teammate Townsend Bell, having taken over from Montecalvo, was running fifth and trading lap times with fourth placed Aschenbach, about 4sec apart.

Fifteen minutes from the end Vilander caught and passed Auberlen to grab second place, but was now 4.2sec behind Hawksworth. He whittled away at that margin but came up 1.5sec short.

Auberlen had to fend off the advances of Aschenbach all the way to the flag while Bell completed another fine day for Lexus with fifth place.

Race results:

Cla Class Num Driver Chassis Laps Gap
1 DPi 31 Brazil Felipe Nasr
Brazil Pipo Derani 		Cadillac DPi 83  
2 DPi 10 Netherlands Renger van der Zande
Australia Ryan Briscoe 		Cadillac DPi 83 36.432
3 DPi 5 Portugal Joao Barbosa
France Sébastien Bourdais 		Cadillac DPi 83 56.144
4 DPi 77 United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis
United States Tristan Nunez 		Mazda DPi 83 56.632
5 DPi 55 United States Jonathan Bomarito
United Kingdom Harry Tincknell 		Mazda DPi 83 1'27.300
6 DPi 6 United States Dane Cameron
Colombia Juan Pablo Montoya 		Acura DPi 83 1'29.280
7 DPi 7 Brazil Helio Castroneves
United States Ricky Taylor 		Acura DPi 83 1'30.667
8 DPi 85 South Africa Stephen Simpson
France Tristan Vautier 		Cadillac DPi 82 1 Lap
9 LMP2 81 Sweden Henrik Hedman
United States Gustavo Menezes 		ORECA LMP2 07 81 2 Laps
10 LMP2 52 Patrick Kelly
United States Spencer Pigot 		ORECA LMP2 07 81 2 Laps
11 LMP2 38 Canada Cameron Cassels
United States Kyle Masson 		ORECA LMP2 07 80 3 Laps
12 LMP2 18 United States Dwight Merriman
United States Kyle Tilley 		ORECA LMP2 07 80 3 Laps
13 GTLM 4 United Kingdom Oliver Gavin
United States Tommy Milner 		Corvette C8.R 77 6 Laps
14 GTLM 3 Spain Antonio Garcia
United States Jordan Taylor 		Corvette C8.R 77 6 Laps
15 GTLM 912 New Zealand Earl Bamber
Belgium Laurens Vanthoor 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 77 6 Laps
16 GTLM 25 Canada Bruno Spengler
United States Connor de Phillippi 		BMW M8 GTE 77 6 Laps
17 GTLM 24 Finland Jesse Krohn
United States John Edwards 		BMW M8 GTE 77 6 Laps
18 GTLM 911 United Kingdom Nick Tandy
France Frédéric Makowiecki 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 77 6 Laps
19 GTD 14 United Kingdom Jack Hawksworth
United States Aaron Telitz 		Lexus RC F GT3 75 8 Laps
20 GTD 63 United States Cooper MacNeil
Finland Toni Vilander 		Ferrari 488 GT3 75 8 Laps
21 GTD 96 United States Robby Foley
United States Bill Auberlen 		BMW M6 GT3 75 8 Laps
22 GTD 74 United States Gar Robinson
United States Lawson Aschenbach 		Mercedes-AMG GT3 75 8 Laps
23 GTD 12 United States Frankie Montecalvo
United States Townsend Bell 		Lexus RC F GT3 75 8 Laps
24 GTD 76 United States Corey Fergus
United States Paul Holton 		McLaren 720S GT3 74 9 Laps
25 GTD 22 United States Till Bechtolsheimer
United States Marc Miller 		Acura NSX GT3 74 9 Laps
26 GTD 30 United States Rob Ferriol
United States Spencer Pumpelly 		Audi R8 LMS GT3 73 10 Laps
27 GTD 16 United States Ryan Hardwick
United States Patrick Long 		Porsche 911 GT3 R 71 12 Laps
28 LMP2 8 Canada John Farano
United Kingdom Ryan Dalziel 		ORECA LMP2 07 49 34 Laps
29 GTD 44 United States Andy Lally
United States John Potter 		Lamborghini Huracan GT3 40 43 Laps
View full results
Next article
IMSA Sebring: AXR Cadillac, Corvette, Lexus take poles

Previous article

IMSA Sebring: AXR Cadillac, Corvette, Lexus take poles

Trending Today

Verstappen tells Russell to focus on his own car
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Verstappen tells Russell to focus on his own car

Albon "made to look like an idiot" in Hungary, says Russell
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Albon "made to look like an idiot" in Hungary, says Russell

Kyle Busch disqualified from Xfinity race; Cindric inherits win
NASCAR XFINITY / NASCAR XFINITY
2h

Kyle Busch disqualified from Xfinity race; Cindric inherits win

Binotto engine claims "another bullshit story", slams Wolff
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Binotto engine claims "another bullshit story", slams Wolff

Rivals upset Racing Point, AlphaTauri get 'free' 2021 upgrades
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Rivals upset Racing Point, AlphaTauri get 'free' 2021 upgrades

2020 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying results & starting grid
Video Inside
Formula 1 / Formula 1

2020 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying results & starting grid

Formula 1 teams still suspicious of engine tricks
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Formula 1 teams still suspicious of engine tricks

Racing Point not ruling out team orders in Hungarian GP
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Racing Point not ruling out team orders in Hungarian GP

Latest news

IMSA Sebring: Derani, Nasr dominate, lead Cadillac 1-2-3
IMSA / IMSA
41m

IMSA Sebring: Derani, Nasr dominate, lead Cadillac 1-2-3

IMSA Sebring: AXR Cadillac, Corvette, Lexus take poles
IMSA / IMSA

IMSA Sebring: AXR Cadillac, Corvette, Lexus take poles

IMSA Sebring: Derani keeps Cadillac top in FP2
IMSA / IMSA

IMSA Sebring: Derani keeps Cadillac top in FP2

IMSA Sebring: WTR’s van der Zande leads opening practice
IMSA / IMSA

IMSA Sebring: WTR’s van der Zande leads opening practice

Load comments

About this article

Series IMSA
Event Sebring
Drivers Felipe Nasr , Pipo Derani
Teams Action Express Racing
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Trending

1
Formula 1

Verstappen tells Russell to focus on his own car

2
Formula 1

Albon "made to look like an idiot" in Hungary, says Russell

3
NASCAR XFINITY

Kyle Busch disqualified from Xfinity race; Cindric inherits win

2h
4
Formula 1

Binotto engine claims "another bullshit story", slams Wolff

5
Formula 1

Rivals upset Racing Point, AlphaTauri get 'free' 2021 upgrades

Latest videos

Thinking Forward with John Doonan 31:27
IMSA

Thinking Forward with John Doonan

Birth of a Lamborghini Squadra Corse car 04:49
IMSA

Birth of a Lamborghini Squadra Corse car

Toni Vilander shares what happened to Ferrari at Daytona 08:04
IMSA

Toni Vilander shares what happened to Ferrari at Daytona

Porsche at Daytona 24: 'An almost perfect race' 02:19
IMSA

Porsche at Daytona 24: 'An almost perfect race'

New Porsche 911 RSR takes pole on debut at Daytona 24 Hours 01:51
IMSA

New Porsche 911 RSR takes pole on debut at Daytona 24 Hours

Latest news

IMSA Sebring: Derani, Nasr dominate, lead Cadillac 1-2-3
IMSA

IMSA Sebring: Derani, Nasr dominate, lead Cadillac 1-2-3

IMSA Sebring: AXR Cadillac, Corvette, Lexus take poles
IMSA

IMSA Sebring: AXR Cadillac, Corvette, Lexus take poles

IMSA Sebring: Derani keeps Cadillac top in FP2
IMSA

IMSA Sebring: Derani keeps Cadillac top in FP2

IMSA Sebring: WTR’s van der Zande leads opening practice
IMSA

IMSA Sebring: WTR’s van der Zande leads opening practice

Nasr returns to IMSA action after recovery from COVID-19
IMSA

Nasr returns to IMSA action after recovery from COVID-19

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.