Sebring 12H: Nasr keeps AXR Cadillac on top in FP2

The Whelen Engineering car set a best lap of 1min47.323sec in the ex-F1 drivers’ hands, beating Duval’s similar Cadillac DPi-V.R by 0.181sec, as both turned 26 laps overall.

Third fastest was Oliver Jarvis in the Mazda RT24-P which shaded Kevin Magnussen’s best effort in the Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac by less than one-tenth.

The two Acura ARX-05s of Wayne Taylor Racing and Meyer Shank Racing were fourth and fifth in the hands of Filipe Albuquerque and Olivier Pla respectively, but they were within half a second of top spot.

The second AXR car, shared by Jimmie Johnson, Kamui Kobayashi and Simon Pagenaud, turned only six laps before driving slowly back to the pits.

Mikkel Jensen again headed LMP2 for PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports but this time his nearest challenger was ex-Mazda DPi driver Tristan Nunez in the WIN Autosport entry while Guy Smith was third for United Autosport.

LMP3 saw Riley Motorsports go 1-2 with its Ligiers, thanks to best efforts from Dylan Murry and Spencer Pigot, while the similar car of Sean Creech Motorsport claimed third with Joao Barbosa in the cockpit, around 1.4sec from Murry.

Again, the fastest GT Le Mans lap eclipsed the best LMP3 time, but on this occasion it was Porsche factory driver Matt Campbell who laid down the flyer, to send WeatherTech Racing’s Proton-run 911 RSR to the top of the class. He was just under 0.6sec clear of Connor De Phillippi in the #24 BMW M8 and Nick Tandy’s #4 Corvette C8.R.

Maro Engel’s Sun Energy1 Mercedes AMG GT3 headed GT Daytona by two-tenths ahead of this morning’s pacesetting Turner Motorsport BMW M6, this time with Robby Foley turning the car’s best time.

Tim Zimmermann of Grasser Racing slotted his Lamborghini Huracan into fourth ahead of Michael De Quesada in the Alegra Motorsports Mercedes, while the two Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC Fs completed the top six.

The third 90min practice session will be held in dusk-thru-night conditions, starting at 7.30pm local (Eastern) time.