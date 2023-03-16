Sebring 12H: Blomqvist Acura beats Bourdais Cadillac by 0.026s in FP2
Meyer Shank Racing’s Tom Blomqvist set the fastest time in the 90-minute second practice session for Saturday’s 12 Hours of Sebring, but Cadillac looks set to challenge Acura for pole.
Amid a flurry of new-tired times at the end of the session, Blomqvist’s 1m47.049s was just 0.026s faster than Sebastien Bourdais in Chip Ganassi Racing’s Cadillac.
GTP
Filipe Albuquerque’s fastest time of 1m48.303s from FP1 in the Wayne Taylor Racing-Andretti Acura ARX-06 was immediately eclipsed by Alexander Sims in the Action Express-run Cadillac V-Series.R, who turned 1m47.732s and then 1m47.659s straight out of the box. Matt Campbell was three tenths off that in the #7 Porsche Penske Motorsport 963, lapping in 1m47.974s, ahead of the Acuras of Ricky Taylor (WTR) and Colin Braun (MSR Acura) that remained in the 1m48s bracket to begin with.
AXR’s day went from good to bad, as Jack Aitken locked up and nosed the #31 into the tires at Turn 3, causing a red flag. After the resumption, Taylor unleashed 1m47.378s to wrest P1 away.
The times came thick and fast at the end of the session, as Blomqvist took the top spot with 1m47.049s. Bourdais snatched P2 in his CGR Cadillac with 1m47.075s, just 0.026s off Blomqvist.
Louis Deletraz then grabbed third spot for WTR with a last-gasp 1m47.197s. Pipo Derani, in the repaired AXR Caddy, was fourth quickest on 1m47.311s, but aborted a far quicker final lap, ahead of the Porsches of Felipe Nasr and Nick Tandy, and the BMWs of Sheldon van der Linde and Philipp Eng.
The #25 BMW needed a new torque sensor, that was unrelated to its crash in FP1, and only ran at the end of the session.
LMP2
In the all-ORECA 07 class, Christian Rasmussen set the early pace for Era Motorsport, unleashing a blistering series of laps that ended with 1m50.506s, ahead of Alex Quinn (PR1 Mathiasen) and IndyCar racer Devlin DeFrancesco for Rick Ware Racing.
Nobody could beat that time, with Nolan Siegel being second quickest for Crowdstrike by APR, ahead of Paul-Loup Chatin (PR1 Mathiasen) and ex-F1 racer Giedo van der Garde’s TDS car.
LMP3
Nico Pino was the pacemaker for Sean Creech Motorsport with a lap of 1m57.020s in his Ligier JS P320. Then Dakota Dickerson (Jr III Racing Ligier) took P1 away with 1m56.607s, just 0.032s faster than Nico Varrone’s AWA-run Duqueine D08.
The session was halted briefly around the halfway point, as Josh Burdon stopped in his Riley-run Ligier. Once mended, Burdon rejoined and set the fastest time of the session so far with 1m56.564s.
Dickerson wouldn’t be denied, however, and grabbed the top spot back with 1m56.382s.
#57 Winward Racing, Mercedes AMG GT3, GTD: Russell Ward, Philip Ellis, Indy Dontje
Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images
GTD Pro / GTD
As in FP1, the 992-shape Porsches were back in the hunt here after being way off pace in January’s Daytona 24 Hours. Alec Udell set the initial benchmark with 2m01.875s in the Kellymoss with Riley-run 911 GT3 R.
Aaron Telitz took over at the top in Vasser Sullivan’s #12 Lexus RC F, lapping in 2m01.373s, which in turn was eclipsed by Russell Ward’s Winward Racing Mercedes on 2m01.218s. Seb Priaulx was second fastest in AO Racing’s Porsche, just 0.034s off Ward’s pace.
Tommy Milner was fastest GTD Pro runner for Corvette Racing with a lap of 2m01.260s.
Practice 3, which is held in the dark, starts at 19:45 and runs to 21:15 local time.
|Cla
|Driver
|Chassis
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|km/h
|1
| Tom Blomqvist
Colin Braun
Helio Castroneves
|Acura ARX-06
|27
|1'47.049
|125.774
|2
| Sébastien Bourdais
Renger van der Zande
Scott Dixon
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|31
|1'47.075
|0.026
|0.026
|125.744
|3
| Ricky Taylor
Filipe Albuquerque
Louis Deletraz
|Acura ARX-06
|28
|1'47.197
|0.148
|0.122
|125.601
|4
| Pipo Derani
Alexander Sims
Jack Aitken
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|26
|1'47.311
|0.262
|0.114
|125.467
|5
| Matt Campbell
Felipe Nasr
Michael Christensen
|Porsche 963
|29
|1'47.693
|0.644
|0.382
|125.022
|6
| Nick Tandy
Mathieu Jaminet
Dane Cameron
|Porsche 963
|28
|1'48.076
|1.027
|0.383
|124.579
|7
| Connor de Phillippi
Nick Yelloly
Sheldon Van Der Linde
|BMW M Hybrid V8
|8
|1'48.512
|1.463
|0.436
|124.078
|8
| Philipp Eng
Augusto Farfus
Marco Wittmann
|BMW M Hybrid V8
|22
|1'48.790
|1.741
|0.278
|123.761
|9
| Dwight Merriman
Ryan Dalziel
Christian Rasmussen
|ORECA LMP2 07
|34
|1'50.506
|3.457
|1.716
|121.840
|10
| George Kurtz
Ben Hanley
Nolan Siegel
|ORECA LMP2 07
|35
|1'51.273
|4.224
|0.767
|121.000
|11
| Ben Keating
Paul-Loup Chatin
Alex Quinn
|ORECA LMP2 07
|29
|1'51.802
|4.753
|0.529
|120.427
|12
| François Heriau
Giedo van der Garde
Josh Pierson
|ORECA LMP2 07
|30
|1'52.426
|5.377
|0.624
|119.759
|13
| Eric Lux
Devlin DeFrancesco
Pietro Fittipaldi
|ORECA LMP2 07
|32
|1'52.817
|5.768
|0.391
|119.344
|14
| Dennis Andersen
Ed Jones
Anders Fjordbach
|ORECA LMP2 07
|33
|1'52.940
|5.891
|0.123
|119.214
|15
| John Farano
Scott McLaughlin
Kyffin Simpson
|ORECA LMP2 07
|25
|1'53.454
|6.405
|0.514
|118.674
|16
| Steven Thomas
Mikkel Jensen
Scott Huffaker
|ORECA LMP2 07
|35
|1'53.939
|6.890
|0.485
|118.168
|17
| Ari Balogh
Garett Grist
Dakota Dickerson
|Ligier JS P320
|30
|1'56.382
|9.333
|2.443
|115.688
|18
| Gar Robinson
Felipe Fraga
Josh Burdon
|Ligier JS P320
|26
|1'56.564
|9.515
|0.182
|115.507
|19
| Anthony Mantella
Wayne Boyd
Nico Varrone
|Duqueine D08
|33
|1'56.640
|9.591
|0.076
|115.432
|20
| Lance Willsey
Joao Barbosa
Nicolas Pino
|Ligier JS P320
|30
|1'57.020
|9.971
|0.380
|115.057
|21
| Jarett Andretti
Gabby Chaves
Glenn van
|Ligier JS P320
|29
|1'57.096
|10.047
|0.076
|114.983
|22
|Seth Lucas
Tonis Kasemets
Trenton Estep
|Ligier JS P320
|30
|1'57.438
|10.389
|0.342
|114.648
|23
| Orey Fidani
Matthew Bell
Lars Kern
|Duqueine D08
|30
|1'57.697
|10.648
|0.259
|114.395
|24
| Till Bechtolsheimer
Tijmen van der Helm
Daniel Goldburg
|Duqueine D08
|27
|1'57.855
|10.806
|0.158
|114.242
|25
|Christopher Allen
Robert Mau
Tristan Nunez
|Ligier JS P320
|29
|1'59.690
|12.641
|1.835
|112.491
|26
| Russell Ward
Philip Ellis
Indy Dontje
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|25
|2'01.218
|14.169
|1.528
|111.073
|27
|PJ Hyett
Seb Priaulx
Gunnar Jeannette
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|24
|2'01.252
|14.203
|0.034
|111.041
|28
| Antonio Garcia
Jordan Taylor
Tommy Milner
|Corvette C8.R GTD
|28
|2'01.260
|14.211
|0.008
|111.034
|29
| Ross Gunn
Alex Riberas
David Pittard
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3
|28
|2'01.313
|14.264
|0.053
|110.986
|30
| Frankie Montecalvo
Aaron Telitz
Parker Thompson
|Lexus RC F GT3
|32
|2'01.373
|14.324
|0.060
|110.931
|31
| Daniel Serra
Davide Rigon
Gabriel Casagrande
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|30
|2'01.397
|14.348
|0.024
|110.909
|32
| Jack Hawksworth
Ben Barnicoat
Kyle Kirkwood
|Lexus RC F GT3
|25
|2'01.410
|14.361
|0.013
|110.897
|33
| Klaus Bachler
Patrick Pilet
Laurens Vanthoor
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|26
|2'01.556
|14.507
|0.146
|110.764
|34
| Patrick Gallagher
Robby Foley
Michael Dinan
|BMW M4 GT3
|27
|2'01.559
|14.510
|0.003
|110.761
|35
| Daniel Juncadella
Jules Gounon
Maro Engel
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|29
|2'01.563
|14.514
|0.004
|110.757
|36
| Ashton Harrison
Danny Formal
Kyle Marcelli
|Acura NSX GT3
|28
|2'01.676
|14.627
|0.113
|110.655
|37
| Roman De Angelis
Marco Sorensen
Ian James
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3
|29
|2'01.755
|14.706
|0.079
|110.583
|38
| Mike Skeen
Mikael Grenier
Kenton Koch
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|28
|2'01.818
|14.769
|0.063
|110.526
|39
| Bryan Sellers
Madison Snow
Corey Lewis
|BMW M4 GT3
|26
|2'01.856
|14.807
|0.038
|110.491
|40
| David Brule
Alec Udell
Julien Andlauer
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|26
|2'01.875
|14.826
|0.019
|110.474
|41
| Ryan Hardwick
Jan Heylen
Zacharie Robichon
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|30
|2'01.969
|14.920
|0.094
|110.389
|42
|Alan Metni
Kay van Berlo
Jaxon Evans
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|30
|2'02.130
|15.081
|0.161
|110.243
|43
| Mikhail Goikhberg
Loris Spinelli
Benjamin Hites
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|30
|2'02.301
|15.252
|0.171
|110.089
|44
| John Potter
Andy Lally
Spencer Pumpelly
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3
|28
|2'02.334
|15.285
|0.033
|110.059
|45
|Frank Perera
Jordan Lee Pepper
Romain Grosjean
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|22
|2'02.372
|15.323
|0.038
|110.025
|46
|Sheena Monk
Katherine Legge
Marc Miller
|Acura NSX GT3
|25
|2'02.421
|15.372
|0.049
|109.981
|47
| Alan Brynjolfsson
Trent Hindman
Maxwell Root
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|29
|2'02.519
|15.470
|0.098
|109.893
|48
| Bill Auberlen
Chandler Hull
John Edwards
|BMW M4 GT3
|30
|2'02.551
|15.502
|0.032
|109.864
|49
| Rahel Frey
Sarah Bovy
Michelle Gatting
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|27
|2'02.703
|15.654
|0.152
|109.728
|50
| Onofrio Triarsi
Charles Scardina
Alessio Rovera
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|7
|2'02.710
|15.661
|0.007
|109.722
|51
| Brendan Iribe
Frederik Schandorff
Ollie Millroy
|McLaren 720S GT3
|28
|2'03.009
|15.960
|0.299
|109.455
|52
| Simon Mann
Miguel Molina
Francesco Castellacci
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|15
|2'03.649
|16.600
|0.640
|108.889
|53
| Roberto Lacorte
Giorgio Sernagiotto
Antonio Fuoco
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|0
|View full results
