Sebring 12 Hours: Taylor puts Penske-Acura on top again

The Acura Penske team again led the way in second free practice for this weekend's Sebring 12 Hours, the second round of the 2018 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

The #7 Acura ARX-05 DPi was quickest in the second afternoon session in the hands of Ricky Taylor. His time of 1m48.841s was just over half a second off teammate Helio Castroneves's best from the morning session.

Mazda was P2 in the second 60-minute session, thanks to Jonathan Bomarito’s best lap of 1m48.753s in the #55 Mazda RT24-P.

Just 0.05sec shy of Bomarito’s best was Filipe Albuquerque who took third place in the faster of the Action Express Racing Cadillac DPi-V.Rs. That was enough to put the Portuguese driver two tenths up on the second Mazda driven by Tristan Nunez.

The fastest LMP2 car was the CORE autosport Oreca 07 in which Colin Braun posted a 1m49.456s to take fifth position ahead of Juan Pablo Montoya in the second of the Penske Acuras.

Ford maintained its hold on top spot in the GT Le Mans class with Richard Westbrook quickest in the #67 Chip Ganassi-run GT with a 1m57.566s – 0.001s faster than teammate Dirk Muller's session one best.

James Calado was just 0.036s in arrears in the Risi Competizione Ferrari 488 GTE, while Muller was third fastest in the second Ford.

Jack Hawksworth led the way in the GT Daytona class with the 3GT Lexus RC F. The Briton's best time of 2m00.427s put him one hundredth of a second up on Mario Farnbacher in the best of the Michael Shank Racing Acura NSX GT3s.

The session was stopped 10 minutes early when Justin Marks crashed his Acura at Tower Turn.

Second practice results: