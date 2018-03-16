Sebring 12 Hours: Taylor keeps Penske on top in FP4

Ricky Taylor kept the Penske-Acura team on top with the fastest time in the final practice session for the Sebring 12 Hours on Friday morning.

Taylor posted a lap of 1m47.076s in the #7 Acura ARX-05 DPi, beating the benchmark established by teammate Helio Castroneves in first practice on Thursday morning by a little under two tenths.

It left him 0.436s clear of his nearest challenger, which was Pipo Derani in the #22 ESM Nissan DPi.

Patricio O'Ward put the #38 Performance Tech Oreca LMP2 an impressive third, a further three tenths back, ahead of the best of the Joest-run Mazda DPis, the #55 of Jonathan Bomarito.

Olivier Pla made it two ESM entries in the top five, one place clear of Felipe Nasr in the best of the Cadillac DPis, the #31 Action Express Racing machine.

Penske's second car, the #6 Acura, ended up ninth in the hands of Juan Pablo Montoya, 1.868s off the pace, while the #77 Mazda that topped Thursday night practice was 10th with Rene Rast at the wheel.

BMW took a one-two in the GT Le Mans class, with Connor de Phillippi setting the pace in the #25 BMW M8 with a best time of 1m56.566s ahead of Jesse Krohn in the #24 machine.

De Phillippi's time was almost a second up on the best lap in class recorded on Thursday.

Laurens Vanthoor and Nick Tandy put the works Porsche 911 RSRs third and fourth in class ahead of the best of the Ford GTs, driven by Sebastien Bourdais.

The GT Daytona class was headed by the #29 Land Motorsport Audi R8 LMS of Christopher Mies, who set a 1m59.130s to head Daniel Serra in the #51 Spirit of Race Ferrari 488 GT3 by four tenths.

Practice four results: