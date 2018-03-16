Sebring 12 Hours: Taylor keeps Penske on top in FP4

Ricky Taylor kept the Penske-Acura team on top with the fastest time in the final practice session for the Sebring 12 Hours on Friday morning.
Taylor posted a lap of 1m47.076s in the #7 Acura ARX-05 DPi, beating the benchmark established by teammate Helio Castroneves in first practice on Thursday morning by a little under two tenths.
It left him 0.436s clear of his nearest challenger, which was Pipo Derani in the #22 ESM Nissan DPi.
Patricio O'Ward put the #38 Performance Tech Oreca LMP2 an impressive third, a further three tenths back, ahead of the best of the Joest-run Mazda DPis, the #55 of Jonathan Bomarito.
Olivier Pla made it two ESM entries in the top five, one place clear of Felipe Nasr in the best of the Cadillac DPis, the #31 Action Express Racing machine.
Penske's second car, the #6 Acura, ended up ninth in the hands of Juan Pablo Montoya, 1.868s off the pace, while the #77 Mazda that topped Thursday night practice was 10th with Rene Rast at the wheel.
BMW took a one-two in the GT Le Mans class, with Connor de Phillippi setting the pace in the #25 BMW M8 with a best time of 1m56.566s ahead of Jesse Krohn in the #24 machine.
De Phillippi's time was almost a second up on the best lap in class recorded on Thursday.
Laurens Vanthoor and Nick Tandy put the works Porsche 911 RSRs third and fourth in class ahead of the best of the Ford GTs, driven by Sebastien Bourdais.
The GT Daytona class was headed by the #29 Land Motorsport Audi R8 LMS of Christopher Mies, who set a 1m59.130s to head Daniel Serra in the #51 Spirit of Race Ferrari 488 GT3 by four tenths.
Practice four results:
|Pos.
|No.
|Driver
|Class
|Chassis
|Time
|Gap
|1
|7
| Helio Castroneves
Graham Rahal
Ricky Taylor
|P
|Acura DPi
|1'47.076
|2
|22
| Pipo Derani
Johannes van Overbeek
Nicolas Lapierre
|P
|Nissan DPi
|1'47.512
|0.436
|3
|38
| James French
Kyle Masson
Patricio O'Ward
|P
|ORECA LMP2
|1'47.861
|0.785
|4
|55
| Harry Tincknell
Spencer Pigot
Jonathan Bomarito
|P
|Mazda DPi
|1'48.220
|1.144
|5
|2
| Scott Sharp
Ryan Dalziel
Olivier Pla
|P
|Nissan DPi
|1'48.346
|1.270
|6
|31
| Mike Conway
Eric Curran
Felipe Nasr
|P
|Cadillac DPi
|1'48.744
|1.668
|7
|54
| Romain Dumas
Jon Bennett
Colin Braun
|P
|ORECA LMP2
|1'48.832
|1.756
|8
|99
| Mikhail Goikhberg
Chris Miller
Stephen Simpson
|P
|ORECA LMP2
|1'48.920
|1.844
|9
|6
| Juan Pablo Montoya
Simon Pagenaud
Dane Cameron
|P
|Acura DPi
|1'48.944
|1.868
|10
|77
| Oliver Jarvis
René Rast
Tristan Nunez
|P
|Mazda DPi
|1'49.106
|2.030
|11
|52
| Gustavo Yacaman
Roberto Gonzalez
Sebastian Saavedra
|P
|Ligier LMP2
|1'49.116
|2.040
|12
|10
| Jordan Taylor
Ryan Hunter-Reay
Renger van der Zande
|P
|Cadillac DPi
|1'49.129
|2.053
|13
|90
| Matt McMurry
Tristan Vautier
Eddie Cheever III
|P
|Cadillac DPi
|1'49.220
|2.144
|14
|32
| Paul di Resta
Alex Brundle
Phil Hanson
|P
|Ligier LMP2
|1'49.304
|2.228
|15
|85
| Simon Trummer
Nelson Panciatici
Robert Alon
|P
|ORECA LMP2
|1'49.528
|2.452
|16
|5
| Christian Fittipaldi
Filipe Albuquerque
Joao Barbosa
|P
|Cadillac DPi
|1'50.842
|3.766
|17
|25
| Bill Auberlen
Connor de Phillippi
Alexander Sims
|GTLM
|BMW M8 GTLM
|1'56.566
|9.490
|18
|24
| John Edwards
Jesse Krohn
Nick Catsburg
|GTLM
|BMW M8 GTLM
|1'56.805
|9.729
|19
|912
| Gianmaria Bruni
Earl Bamber
Laurens Vanthoor
|GTLM
|Porsche 911 RSR
|1'56.822
|9.746
|20
|911
| Nick Tandy
Patrick Pilet
Frédéric Makowiecki
|GTLM
|Porsche 911 RSR
|1'57.031
|9.955
|21
|66
| Sébastien Bourdais
Joey Hand
Dirk Müller
|GTLM
|Ford GT
|1'57.125
|10.049
|22
|62
| James Calado
Toni Vilander
Alessandro Pier Guidi
|GTLM
|Ferrari 488 GTE
|1'57.244
|10.168
|23
|67
| Ryan Briscoe
Scott Dixon
Richard Westbrook
|GTLM
|Ford GT
|1'57.290
|10.214
|24
|4
| Marcel Fassler
Oliver Gavin
Tommy Milner
|GTLM
|Corvette C7.R
|1'57.873
|10.797
|25
|3
| Jan Magnussen
Antonio Garcia
Mike Rockenfeller
|GTLM
|Corvette C7.R
|1'57.911
|10.835
|26
|29
| Alessio Picariello
Christopher Mies
Sheldon Van Der Linde
|GTD
|Audi R8 LMS GT3
|1'59.130
|12.054
|27
|51
| Pedro Lamy
Paul Dalla Lana
Mathias Lauda
Daniel Serra
|GTD
|Ferrari 488 GT3
|1'59.567
|12.491
|28
|86
| Alvaro Parente
Katherine Legge
Trent Hindman
|GTD
|Acura NSX GT3
|1'59.889
|12.813
|29
|58
| Patrick Long
Christina Nielsen
Robert Renauer
Mathieu Jaminet
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|2'00.097
|13.021
|30
|64
| Townsend Bell
Frankie Montecalvo
Bill Sweedler
|GTD
|Ferrari 488 GT3
|2'00.212
|13.136
|31
|33
| Jeroen Bleekemolen
Ben Keating
Luca Stolz
|GTD
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|2'00.326
|13.250
|32
|48
| Corey Lewis
Bryan Sellers
Madison Snow
|GTD
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|2'00.499
|13.423
|33
|14
| Kyle Marcelli
Dominik Baumann
Philipp Frommenwiler
|GTD
|Lexus RC F GT3
|2'00.518
|13.442
|34
|44
| Andy Lally
Andrew Davis
John Potter
|GTD
|Audi R8 LMS GT3
|2'00.579
|13.503
|35
|69
| Ryan Eversley
Tom Dyer
Chad Gilsinger
|GTD
|Acura NSX GT3
|2'00.589
|13.513
|36
|63
| Cooper MacNeil
Gunnar Jeannette
Alessandro Balzan
|GTD
|Ferrari 488 GT3
|2'00.919
|13.843
|37
|73
| Jörg Bergmeister
Tim Pappas
Patrick Lindsey
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|2'01.099
|14.023
|38
|15
| David Heinemeier Hansson
Jack Hawksworth
Sean Rayhall
|GTD
|Lexus RC F GT3
|2'01.174
|14.098
|39
|75
| Kenny Habul
Thomas Jäger
Mikael Grenier
|GTD
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|2'01.276
|14.200
|40
|36
| Marc Miller
Kuno Wittmer
Till Bechtolsheimer
|GTD
|Acura NSX GT3
|2'02.502
|15.426
|41
|96
| Don Yount
Markus Palttala
Dillon Machavern
|GTD
|BMW M6 GT3
|2'03.834
|16.758
|42
|71
| Kenton Koch
Loris Spinelli
JC Perez
|GTD
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|2'04.025
|16.949