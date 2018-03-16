Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
IMSA SebringIMSASebringMore events
IMSA Sebring Practice report

Sebring 12 Hours: Taylor keeps Penske on top in FP4

0 shares
Sebring 12 Hours: Taylor keeps Penske on top in FP4
Get alerts
By: Jamie Klein, News Editor
16/03/2018 01:20

Ricky Taylor kept the Penske-Acura team on top with the fastest time in the final practice session for the Sebring 12 Hours on Friday morning.

Taylor posted a lap of 1m47.076s in the #7 Acura ARX-05 DPi, beating the benchmark established by teammate Helio Castroneves in first practice on Thursday morning by a little under two tenths.

It left him 0.436s clear of his nearest challenger, which was Pipo Derani in the #22 ESM Nissan DPi.

Patricio O'Ward put the #38 Performance Tech Oreca LMP2 an impressive third, a further three tenths back, ahead of the best of the Joest-run Mazda DPis, the #55 of Jonathan Bomarito.

Olivier Pla made it two ESM entries in the top five, one place clear of Felipe Nasr in the best of the Cadillac DPis, the #31 Action Express Racing machine.

Penske's second car, the #6 Acura, ended up ninth in the hands of Juan Pablo Montoya, 1.868s off the pace, while the #77 Mazda that topped Thursday night practice was 10th with Rene Rast at the wheel.

BMW took a one-two in the GT Le Mans class, with Connor de Phillippi setting the pace in the #25 BMW M8 with a best time of 1m56.566s ahead of Jesse Krohn in the #24 machine.

De Phillippi's time was almost a second up on the best lap in class recorded on Thursday.

Laurens Vanthoor and Nick Tandy put the works Porsche 911 RSRs third and fourth in class ahead of the best of the Ford GTs, driven by Sebastien Bourdais.

The GT Daytona class was headed by the #29 Land Motorsport Audi R8 LMS of Christopher Mies, who set a 1m59.130s to head Daniel Serra in the #51 Spirit of Race Ferrari 488 GT3 by four tenths.

Practice four results:

Pos.No.DriverClassChassisTimeGap
1 7 brazil Helio Castroneves 
united_states Graham Rahal 
united_states Ricky Taylor 		 P Acura DPi 1'47.076  
2 22 brazil Pipo Derani 
united_states Johannes van Overbeek 
france Nicolas Lapierre 		 P Nissan DPi 1'47.512 0.436
3 38 united_states James French 
united_states  Kyle Masson 
mexico Patricio O'Ward 		 P ORECA LMP2 1'47.861 0.785
4 55 united_kingdom Harry Tincknell 
united_states Spencer Pigot 
united_states Jonathan Bomarito 		 P Mazda DPi 1'48.220 1.144
5 2 united_states Scott Sharp 
united_kingdom Ryan Dalziel 
france Olivier Pla 		 P Nissan DPi 1'48.346 1.270
6 31 united_kingdom Mike Conway 
united_states Eric Curran 
brazil Felipe Nasr 		 P Cadillac DPi 1'48.744 1.668
7 54 france Romain Dumas 
united_states Jon Bennett 
united_states Colin Braun 		 P ORECA LMP2 1'48.832 1.756
8 99 canada Mikhail Goikhberg 
united_states Chris Miller 
south_africa Stephen Simpson 		 P ORECA LMP2 1'48.920 1.844
9 6 colombia Juan Pablo Montoya 
france Simon Pagenaud 
united_states Dane Cameron 		 P Acura DPi 1'48.944 1.868
10 77 united_kingdom Oliver Jarvis 
germany René Rast 
united_states Tristan Nunez 		 P Mazda DPi 1'49.106 2.030
11 52 colombia Gustavo Yacaman 
mexico Roberto Gonzalez 
colombia Sebastian Saavedra 		 P Ligier LMP2 1'49.116 2.040
12 10 united_states Jordan Taylor 
united_states Ryan Hunter-Reay 
netherlands Renger van der Zande 		 P Cadillac DPi 1'49.129 2.053
13 90 united_states Matt McMurry 
france Tristan Vautier 
italy  Eddie Cheever III 		 P Cadillac DPi 1'49.220 2.144
14 32 united_kingdom Paul di Resta 
united_kingdom Alex Brundle 
united_kingdom Phil Hanson 		 P Ligier LMP2 1'49.304 2.228
15 85 switzerland Simon Trummer 
france Nelson Panciatici 
united_states Robert Alon 		 P ORECA LMP2 1'49.528 2.452
16 5 brazil Christian Fittipaldi 
portugal Filipe Albuquerque 
portugal Joao Barbosa 		 P Cadillac DPi 1'50.842 3.766
17 25 united_states Bill Auberlen 
united_states Connor de Phillippi 
united_kingdom Alexander Sims 		 GTLM BMW M8 GTLM 1'56.566 9.490
18 24 united_states John Edwards 
finland Jesse Krohn 
netherlands Nick Catsburg 		 GTLM BMW M8 GTLM 1'56.805 9.729
19 912 italy Gianmaria Bruni 
new_zealand Earl Bamber 
belgium Laurens Vanthoor 		 GTLM Porsche 911 RSR 1'56.822 9.746
20 911 united_kingdom Nick Tandy 
france Patrick Pilet 
france Frédéric Makowiecki 		 GTLM Porsche 911 RSR 1'57.031 9.955
21 66 france Sébastien Bourdais 
united_states Joey Hand 
germany Dirk Müller 		 GTLM Ford GT 1'57.125 10.049
22 62 united_kingdom James Calado 
finland Toni Vilander 
italy Alessandro Pier Guidi 		 GTLM Ferrari 488 GTE 1'57.244 10.168
23 67 australia Ryan Briscoe 
new_zealand Scott Dixon 
united_kingdom Richard Westbrook 		 GTLM Ford GT 1'57.290 10.214
24 4 switzerland Marcel Fassler 
united_kingdom Oliver Gavin 
united_states Tommy Milner 		 GTLM Corvette C7.R 1'57.873 10.797
25 3 denmark Jan Magnussen 
spain Antonio Garcia 
germany Mike Rockenfeller 		 GTLM Corvette C7.R 1'57.911 10.835
26 29 belgium Alessio Picariello 
germany Christopher Mies 
south_africa Sheldon Van Der Linde 		 GTD Audi R8 LMS GT3 1'59.130 12.054
27 51 portugal Pedro Lamy 
canada Paul Dalla Lana 
austria Mathias Lauda 
brazil Daniel Serra 		 GTD Ferrari 488 GT3 1'59.567 12.491
28 86 portugal Alvaro Parente 
united_kingdom Katherine Legge 
united_states Trent Hindman 		 GTD Acura NSX GT3 1'59.889 12.813
29 58 united_states Patrick Long 
denmark Christina Nielsen 
germany Robert Renauer 
france Mathieu Jaminet 		 GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 2'00.097 13.021
30 64 united_states Townsend Bell 
united_states Frankie Montecalvo 
united_states Bill Sweedler 		 GTD Ferrari 488 GT3 2'00.212 13.136
31 33 netherlands Jeroen Bleekemolen 
united_states Ben Keating 
germany Luca Stolz 		 GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 2'00.326 13.250
32 48 united_states Corey Lewis 
united_states Bryan Sellers 
united_states Madison Snow 		 GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 2'00.499 13.423
33 14 canada Kyle Marcelli 
austria Dominik Baumann 
switzerland Philipp Frommenwiler 		 GTD Lexus RC F GT3 2'00.518 13.442
34 44 united_states Andy Lally 
united_states Andrew Davis 
united_states John Potter 		 GTD Audi R8 LMS GT3 2'00.579 13.503
35 69 united_states Ryan Eversley 
united_states Tom Dyer 
united_states Chad Gilsinger 		 GTD Acura NSX GT3 2'00.589 13.513
36 63 united_states Cooper MacNeil 
united_states Gunnar Jeannette 
italy Alessandro Balzan 		 GTD Ferrari 488 GT3 2'00.919 13.843
37 73 germany Jörg Bergmeister 
united_states Tim Pappas 
united_states Patrick Lindsey 		 GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 2'01.099 14.023
38 15 denmark David Heinemeier Hansson 
united_kingdom Jack Hawksworth 
united_states Sean Rayhall 		 GTD Lexus RC F GT3 2'01.174 14.098
39 75 australia Kenny Habul 
germany Thomas Jäger 
canada Mikael Grenier 		 GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 2'01.276 14.200
40 36 united_states Marc Miller 
canada Kuno Wittmer 
united_states Till Bechtolsheimer 		 GTD Acura NSX GT3 2'02.502 15.426
41 96 united_states Don Yount 
finland Markus Palttala 
united_states Dillon Machavern 		 GTD BMW M6 GT3 2'03.834 16.758
42 71 united_states Kenton Koch 
italy  Loris Spinelli 
colombia  JC Perez 		 GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 2'04.025 16.949
Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series IMSA
Event Sebring
Track Sebring International Raceway
Drivers Ricky Taylor
Teams Team Penske
Article type Practice report
0 shares
To the IMSA main page
IMSA SebringIMSASebringMore events