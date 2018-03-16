Global
IMSA Sebring Practice report

Sebring 12 Hours: Mazda Team Joest 1-2 in night practice

By: David Malsher, US Editor
16/03/2018 01:28

Rene Rast and Harry Tincknell put the Joest-run Mazda RT24-Ps on top of the times at Sebring during third practice for Saturday’s Sebring 12 Hours.

Rast’s #77 lapped the 3.74-mile 17-turn track in 1min48.233 on his ninth tour to claim top spot 0.457sec ahead of Tincknell, who intrn was 0.11sec faster than the quickest Cadillac, the #31 Action Express machine of Felipe Nasr.

Olivier Pla was fourth for ESM Nissan, with Romain Dumas claiming fifth for CORE autosport’s Oreca and Filipe Albuquerque sixth in the second AXR Caddy. Those six entries were covered by one second.

Dane Cameron ‘s #6 Penske-Acura was seventh ahead of Johannes van Overbeek in the second ESM car, while Tristan Vautier and Jordan Taylor completed the Top 10 in the Cadillacs of Spirit of Daytona and Wayne Taylor Racing respectively.

Dirk Muller and Richard Westbrook were first and fourth for the Ganassi-run Ford GTs, while their co-drivers Sebastien Bourdais and Scott Dixon were able to join them in the #67 and #66 cars after flying in from Firestone testing at Texas Motor Speedway where strong winds had curtailed track time.

In between the Fords on the timing screens were Alexander Sims in the #25 BMW M8 and Laurens Vanthoor in the #912 Porsche 911 RSR.

Markus Palttala put the Turner Motorsport BMW M6 at the head of the GT Daytona ranking, ahead of Daniel Serra’s Spirit of Race Ferrari 488, and the Montaplast by Land Audi R8. 

IMSA 2018 Sebring, third practice (night)

ClaNumDriverClassChassisLapsTimeGapIntervalkm/h
1 77 united_kingdom  Oliver Jarvis 
germany  René Rast 
united_states  Tristan Nunez 		 P Mazda DPi 34 1'48.233     124.398
2 55 united_kingdom  Harry Tincknell 
united_states  Spencer Pigot 
united_states  Jonathan Bomarito 		 P Mazda DPi 29 1'48.690 0.457 0.457 123.875
3 31 united_kingdom  Mike Conway 
united_states  Eric Curran 
brazil  Felipe Nasr 		 P Cadillac DPi 34 1'48.799 0.566 0.109 123.751
4 2 united_states  Scott Sharp 
united_kingdom  Ryan Dalziel 
france  Olivier Pla 		 P Nissan DPi 28 1'48.836 0.603 0.037 123.709
5 54 france  Romain Dumas 
united_states  Jon Bennett 
united_states  Colin Braun 		 P ORECA LMP2 38 1'49.083 0.850 0.247 123.429
6 5 brazil  Christian Fittipaldi 
portugal  Filipe Albuquerque 
portugal  Joao Barbosa 		 P Cadillac DPi 36 1'49.155 0.922 0.072 123.348
7 6 colombia  Juan Pablo Montoya 
france  Simon Pagenaud 
united_states  Dane Cameron 		 P Acura DPi 39 1'49.302 1.069 0.147 123.182
8 22 brazil  Pipo Derani 
united_states  Johannes van Overbeek 
france  Nicolas Lapierre 		 P Nissan DPi 29 1'49.404 1.171 0.102 123.067
9 90 united_states  Matt McMurry 
france  Tristan Vautier 
italy  Eddie Cheever III 		 P Cadillac DPi 42 1'49.938 1.705 0.534 122.469
10 10 united_states  Jordan Taylor 
united_states  Ryan Hunter-Reay 
netherlands  Renger van der Zande 		 P Cadillac DPi 31 1'49.999 1.766 0.061 122.401
11 52 colombia  Gustavo Yacaman 
mexico  Roberto Gonzalez 
colombia  Sebastian Saavedra 		 P Ligier LMP2 33 1'50.004 1.771 0.005 122.396
12 7 brazil  Helio Castroneves 
united_states  Graham Rahal 
united_states  Ricky Taylor 		 P Acura DPi 40 1'50.111 1.878 0.107 122.277
13 32 united_kingdom  Paul di Resta 
united_kingdom  Alex Brundle 
united_kingdom  Phil Hanson 		 P Ligier LMP2 41 1'50.713 2.480 0.602 121.612
14 99 canada  Mikhail Goikhberg 
united_states  Chris Miller 
south_africa  Stephen Simpson 		 P ORECA LMP2 33 1'51.135 2.902 0.422 121.150
15 38 united_states  James French 
united_states  Kyle Masson 
mexico  Patricio O'Ward 		 P ORECA LMP2 24 1'51.336 3.103 0.201 120.931
16 85 switzerland  Simon Trummer 
france  Nelson Panciatici 
united_states  Robert Alon 		 P ORECA LMP2 28 1'51.548 3.315 0.212 120.701
17 66 france  Sébastien Bourdais 
united_states  Joey Hand 
germany  Dirk Müller 		 GTLM Ford GT 26 1'57.371 9.138 5.823 114.713
18 25 united_states  Bill Auberlen 
united_states  Connor de Phillippi 
united_kingdom  Alexander Sims 		 GTLM BMW M8 GTLM 31 1'57.654 9.421 0.283 114.437
19 912 italy  Gianmaria Bruni 
new_zealand  Earl Bamber 
belgium  Laurens Vanthoor 		 GTLM Porsche 911 RSR 33 1'57.843 9.610 0.189 114.254
20 67 australia  Ryan Briscoe 
new_zealand  Scott Dixon 
united_kingdom  Richard Westbrook 		 GTLM Ford GT 27 1'58.034 9.801 0.191 114.069
21 62 united_kingdom  James Calado 
finland  Toni Vilander 
italy  Alessandro Pier Guidi 		 GTLM Ferrari 488 GTE 27 1'58.108 9.875 0.074 113.997
22 24 united_states  John Edwards 
finland  Jesse Krohn 
netherlands  Nick Catsburg 		 GTLM BMW M8 GTLM 32 1'58.563 10.330 0.455 113.560
23 3 denmark  Jan Magnussen 
spain  Antonio Garcia 
germany  Mike Rockenfeller 		 GTLM Corvette C7.R 33 1'58.660 10.427 0.097 113.467
24 4 switzerland  Marcel Fassler 
united_kingdom  Oliver Gavin 
united_states  Tommy Milner 		 GTLM Corvette C7.R 34 1'58.748 10.515 0.088 113.383
25 911 united_kingdom  Nick Tandy 
france  Patrick Pilet 
france  Frédéric Makowiecki 		 GTLM Porsche 911 RSR 33 1'58.762 10.529 0.014 113.370
26 96 united_states  Don Yount 
finland  Markus Palttala 
united_states  Dillon Machavern 		 GTD BMW M6 GT3 34 2'00.970 12.737 2.208 111.300
27 51 portugal  Pedro Lamy 
canada  Paul Dalla Lana 
austria  Mathias Lauda 
brazil  Daniel Serra 		 GTD Ferrari 488 GT3 37 2'01.052 12.819 0.082 111.225
28 29 belgium  Alessio Picariello 
germany  Christopher Mies 
south_africa  Sheldon Van Der Linde 		 GTD Audi R8 LMS GT3 29 2'01.065 12.832 0.013 111.213
29 44 united_states  Andy Lally 
united_states  Andrew Davis 
united_states  John Potter 		 GTD Audi R8 LMS GT3 31 2'01.102 12.869 0.037 111.179
30 58 united_states  Patrick Long 
denmark  Christina Nielsen 
germany  Robert Renauer 
france  Mathieu Jaminet 		 GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 35 2'01.159 12.926 0.057 111.127
31 15 denmark  David Heinemeier Hansson 
united_kingdom  Jack Hawksworth 
united_states  Sean Rayhall 		 GTD Lexus RC F GT3 27 2'01.202 12.969 0.043 111.087
32 33 netherlands  Jeroen Bleekemolen 
united_states  Ben Keating 
germany  Luca Stolz 		 GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 26 2'01.250 13.017 0.048 111.043
33 14 canada  Kyle Marcelli 
austria  Dominik Baumann 
switzerland  Philipp Frommenwiler 		 GTD Lexus RC F GT3 38 2'01.408 13.175 0.158 110.899
34 63 united_states  Cooper MacNeil 
united_states  Gunnar Jeannette 
italy  Alessandro Balzan 		 GTD Ferrari 488 GT3 26 2'01.439 13.206 0.031 110.870
35 64 united_states  Townsend Bell 
united_states  Frankie Montecalvo 
united_states  Bill Sweedler 		 GTD Ferrari 488 GT3 21 2'01.567 13.334 0.128 110.754
36 86 portugal  Alvaro Parente 
united_kingdom  Katherine Legge 
united_states  Trent Hindman 		 GTD Acura NSX GT3 31 2'01.582 13.349 0.015 110.740
37 75 australia  Kenny Habul 
germany  Thomas Jäger 
canada  Mikael Grenier 		 GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 29 2'01.620 13.387 0.038 110.705
38 71 united_states  Kenton Koch 
italy  Loris Spinelli 
colombia  JC Perez 		 GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 35 2'01.721 13.488 0.101 110.614
39 48 united_states  Corey Lewis 
united_states  Bryan Sellers 
united_states  Madison Snow 		 GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 22 2'02.139 13.906 0.418 110.235
40 36 united_states  Marc Miller 
canada  Kuno Wittmer 
united_states  Till Bechtolsheimer 		 GTD Acura NSX GT3 28 2'02.398 14.165 0.259 110.002
41 69 united_states  Ryan Eversley 
united_states  Tom Dyer 
united_states  Chad Gilsinger 		 GTD Acura NSX GT3 33 2'02.427 14.194 0.029 109.976
42 73 germany  Jörg Bergmeister 
united_states  Tim Pappas 
united_states  Patrick Lindsey 		 GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 19 2'02.815 14.582 0.388 109.628
About this article
Series IMSA
Event Sebring
Track Sebring International Raceway
Article type Practice report
To the IMSA main page
