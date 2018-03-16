Sebring 12 Hours: Mazda Team Joest 1-2 in night practice

Rene Rast and Harry Tincknell put the Joest-run Mazda RT24-Ps on top of the times at Sebring during third practice for Saturday’s Sebring 12 Hours.

Rast’s #77 lapped the 3.74-mile 17-turn track in 1min48.233 on his ninth tour to claim top spot 0.457sec ahead of Tincknell, who intrn was 0.11sec faster than the quickest Cadillac, the #31 Action Express machine of Felipe Nasr.

Olivier Pla was fourth for ESM Nissan, with Romain Dumas claiming fifth for CORE autosport’s Oreca and Filipe Albuquerque sixth in the second AXR Caddy. Those six entries were covered by one second.

Dane Cameron ‘s #6 Penske-Acura was seventh ahead of Johannes van Overbeek in the second ESM car, while Tristan Vautier and Jordan Taylor completed the Top 10 in the Cadillacs of Spirit of Daytona and Wayne Taylor Racing respectively.

Dirk Muller and Richard Westbrook were first and fourth for the Ganassi-run Ford GTs, while their co-drivers Sebastien Bourdais and Scott Dixon were able to join them in the #67 and #66 cars after flying in from Firestone testing at Texas Motor Speedway where strong winds had curtailed track time.

In between the Fords on the timing screens were Alexander Sims in the #25 BMW M8 and Laurens Vanthoor in the #912 Porsche 911 RSR.

Markus Palttala put the Turner Motorsport BMW M6 at the head of the GT Daytona ranking, ahead of Daniel Serra’s Spirit of Race Ferrari 488, and the Montaplast by Land Audi R8.