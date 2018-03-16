Sebring 12 Hours: Mazda Team Joest 1-2 in night practice

Rene Rast and Harry Tincknell put the Joest-run Mazda RT24-Ps on top of the times at Sebring during third practice for Saturday’s Sebring 12 Hours.
Rast’s #77 lapped the 3.74-mile 17-turn track in 1min48.233 on his ninth tour to claim top spot 0.457sec ahead of Tincknell, who intrn was 0.11sec faster than the quickest Cadillac, the #31 Action Express machine of Felipe Nasr.
Olivier Pla was fourth for ESM Nissan, with Romain Dumas claiming fifth for CORE autosport’s Oreca and Filipe Albuquerque sixth in the second AXR Caddy. Those six entries were covered by one second.
Dane Cameron ‘s #6 Penske-Acura was seventh ahead of Johannes van Overbeek in the second ESM car, while Tristan Vautier and Jordan Taylor completed the Top 10 in the Cadillacs of Spirit of Daytona and Wayne Taylor Racing respectively.
Dirk Muller and Richard Westbrook were first and fourth for the Ganassi-run Ford GTs, while their co-drivers Sebastien Bourdais and Scott Dixon were able to join them in the #67 and #66 cars after flying in from Firestone testing at Texas Motor Speedway where strong winds had curtailed track time.
In between the Fords on the timing screens were Alexander Sims in the #25 BMW M8 and Laurens Vanthoor in the #912 Porsche 911 RSR.
Markus Palttala put the Turner Motorsport BMW M6 at the head of the GT Daytona ranking, ahead of Daniel Serra’s Spirit of Race Ferrari 488, and the Montaplast by Land Audi R8.
IMSA 2018 Sebring, third practice (night)
|Cla
|Num
|Driver
|Class
|Chassis
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|77
| Oliver Jarvis
René Rast
Tristan Nunez
|P
|Mazda DPi
|34
|1'48.233
|124.398
|2
|55
| Harry Tincknell
Spencer Pigot
Jonathan Bomarito
|P
|Mazda DPi
|29
|1'48.690
|0.457
|0.457
|123.875
|3
|31
| Mike Conway
Eric Curran
Felipe Nasr
|P
|Cadillac DPi
|34
|1'48.799
|0.566
|0.109
|123.751
|4
|2
| Scott Sharp
Ryan Dalziel
Olivier Pla
|P
|Nissan DPi
|28
|1'48.836
|0.603
|0.037
|123.709
|5
|54
| Romain Dumas
Jon Bennett
Colin Braun
|P
|ORECA LMP2
|38
|1'49.083
|0.850
|0.247
|123.429
|6
|5
| Christian Fittipaldi
Filipe Albuquerque
Joao Barbosa
|P
|Cadillac DPi
|36
|1'49.155
|0.922
|0.072
|123.348
|7
|6
| Juan Pablo Montoya
Simon Pagenaud
Dane Cameron
|P
|Acura DPi
|39
|1'49.302
|1.069
|0.147
|123.182
|8
|22
| Pipo Derani
Johannes van Overbeek
Nicolas Lapierre
|P
|Nissan DPi
|29
|1'49.404
|1.171
|0.102
|123.067
|9
|90
| Matt McMurry
Tristan Vautier
Eddie Cheever III
|P
|Cadillac DPi
|42
|1'49.938
|1.705
|0.534
|122.469
|10
|10
| Jordan Taylor
Ryan Hunter-Reay
Renger van der Zande
|P
|Cadillac DPi
|31
|1'49.999
|1.766
|0.061
|122.401
|11
|52
| Gustavo Yacaman
Roberto Gonzalez
Sebastian Saavedra
|P
|Ligier LMP2
|33
|1'50.004
|1.771
|0.005
|122.396
|12
|7
| Helio Castroneves
Graham Rahal
Ricky Taylor
|P
|Acura DPi
|40
|1'50.111
|1.878
|0.107
|122.277
|13
|32
| Paul di Resta
Alex Brundle
Phil Hanson
|P
|Ligier LMP2
|41
|1'50.713
|2.480
|0.602
|121.612
|14
|99
| Mikhail Goikhberg
Chris Miller
Stephen Simpson
|P
|ORECA LMP2
|33
|1'51.135
|2.902
|0.422
|121.150
|15
|38
| James French
Kyle Masson
Patricio O'Ward
|P
|ORECA LMP2
|24
|1'51.336
|3.103
|0.201
|120.931
|16
|85
| Simon Trummer
Nelson Panciatici
Robert Alon
|P
|ORECA LMP2
|28
|1'51.548
|3.315
|0.212
|120.701
|17
|66
| Sébastien Bourdais
Joey Hand
Dirk Müller
|GTLM
|Ford GT
|26
|1'57.371
|9.138
|5.823
|114.713
|18
|25
| Bill Auberlen
Connor de Phillippi
Alexander Sims
|GTLM
|BMW M8 GTLM
|31
|1'57.654
|9.421
|0.283
|114.437
|19
|912
| Gianmaria Bruni
Earl Bamber
Laurens Vanthoor
|GTLM
|Porsche 911 RSR
|33
|1'57.843
|9.610
|0.189
|114.254
|20
|67
| Ryan Briscoe
Scott Dixon
Richard Westbrook
|GTLM
|Ford GT
|27
|1'58.034
|9.801
|0.191
|114.069
|21
|62
| James Calado
Toni Vilander
Alessandro Pier Guidi
|GTLM
|Ferrari 488 GTE
|27
|1'58.108
|9.875
|0.074
|113.997
|22
|24
| John Edwards
Jesse Krohn
Nick Catsburg
|GTLM
|BMW M8 GTLM
|32
|1'58.563
|10.330
|0.455
|113.560
|23
|3
| Jan Magnussen
Antonio Garcia
Mike Rockenfeller
|GTLM
|Corvette C7.R
|33
|1'58.660
|10.427
|0.097
|113.467
|24
|4
| Marcel Fassler
Oliver Gavin
Tommy Milner
|GTLM
|Corvette C7.R
|34
|1'58.748
|10.515
|0.088
|113.383
|25
|911
| Nick Tandy
Patrick Pilet
Frédéric Makowiecki
|GTLM
|Porsche 911 RSR
|33
|1'58.762
|10.529
|0.014
|113.370
|26
|96
| Don Yount
Markus Palttala
Dillon Machavern
|GTD
|BMW M6 GT3
|34
|2'00.970
|12.737
|2.208
|111.300
|27
|51
| Pedro Lamy
Paul Dalla Lana
Mathias Lauda
Daniel Serra
|GTD
|Ferrari 488 GT3
|37
|2'01.052
|12.819
|0.082
|111.225
|28
|29
| Alessio Picariello
Christopher Mies
Sheldon Van Der Linde
|GTD
|Audi R8 LMS GT3
|29
|2'01.065
|12.832
|0.013
|111.213
|29
|44
| Andy Lally
Andrew Davis
John Potter
|GTD
|Audi R8 LMS GT3
|31
|2'01.102
|12.869
|0.037
|111.179
|30
|58
| Patrick Long
Christina Nielsen
Robert Renauer
Mathieu Jaminet
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|35
|2'01.159
|12.926
|0.057
|111.127
|31
|15
| David Heinemeier Hansson
Jack Hawksworth
Sean Rayhall
|GTD
|Lexus RC F GT3
|27
|2'01.202
|12.969
|0.043
|111.087
|32
|33
| Jeroen Bleekemolen
Ben Keating
Luca Stolz
|GTD
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|26
|2'01.250
|13.017
|0.048
|111.043
|33
|14
| Kyle Marcelli
Dominik Baumann
Philipp Frommenwiler
|GTD
|Lexus RC F GT3
|38
|2'01.408
|13.175
|0.158
|110.899
|34
|63
| Cooper MacNeil
Gunnar Jeannette
Alessandro Balzan
|GTD
|Ferrari 488 GT3
|26
|2'01.439
|13.206
|0.031
|110.870
|35
|64
| Townsend Bell
Frankie Montecalvo
Bill Sweedler
|GTD
|Ferrari 488 GT3
|21
|2'01.567
|13.334
|0.128
|110.754
|36
|86
| Alvaro Parente
Katherine Legge
Trent Hindman
|GTD
|Acura NSX GT3
|31
|2'01.582
|13.349
|0.015
|110.740
|37
|75
| Kenny Habul
Thomas Jäger
Mikael Grenier
|GTD
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|29
|2'01.620
|13.387
|0.038
|110.705
|38
|71
| Kenton Koch
Loris Spinelli
JC Perez
|GTD
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|35
|2'01.721
|13.488
|0.101
|110.614
|39
|48
| Corey Lewis
Bryan Sellers
Madison Snow
|GTD
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|22
|2'02.139
|13.906
|0.418
|110.235
|40
|36
| Marc Miller
Kuno Wittmer
Till Bechtolsheimer
|GTD
|Acura NSX GT3
|28
|2'02.398
|14.165
|0.259
|110.002
|41
|69
| Ryan Eversley
Tom Dyer
Chad Gilsinger
|GTD
|Acura NSX GT3
|33
|2'02.427
|14.194
|0.029
|109.976
|42
|73
| Jörg Bergmeister
Tim Pappas
Patrick Lindsey
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|19
|2'02.815
|14.582
|0.388
|109.628