Sebring 12 Hours: Hour 6 – Nissan leads Mazda at half-distance

Pipo Derani is leading the Sebring 12 Hours just ahead of Spencer Pigot after a caution period for advertising hoardings scattered by a wayward GTD Lexus and then another for Ricky Taylor’s Acura stopping and catching fire.

Derani had pulled a 17sec lead on the field over the previous green-flag period, but a full course yellow allowed everyone to bunch before fleeing to the pitlane.

Team Penske performed a slick stop on the #7 machine, allowing Taylor to emerge from its latest stop in second, ahead of the #55 Mazda RT24-P which saw Jonathan Bomarito complete a brilliant run before handing over to IndyCar fulltimer Spencer Pigot.

However, moments after the restart, the Acura ground to a halt on course and it was towed back behind the wall. It was later declared a retirement with an oil pressure problem.

That left Pigot ahead of the second Acura, which is currently being driven by Juan Pablo Montoya. In the previous restart, the two Action Express Racing Cadillac DPi-V.Rs of Christian Fittipaldi and Felipe Nasr were in line astern, but collided when Nasr made an ill-advised lunge, leaving Fittipaldi backward and off-track briefly.

That allowed Renger van der Zande into fifth in the Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac ahead of Eddie Cheever III in the similar car of Spirit of Daytona Racing.

Paul di Resta has also done a great job in the United Autosports Ligier, to bring it into seventh place.

In GT Le Mans, Connor De Phillippi’s #25 BMW M8 is leading ahead of Toni Vilander’s Risi Compeitizione Ferrari 488 and Nick Tandy and Laurens Vanthoor in the Porsches, and Scott Dixon in the Ford GT.

Luca Stolz is leading GT Daytona in the #33 Riley Mercedes after a superb showing by Ben Keating, with Corey Lewis up to second in the Paul Miller Racing Lamborghini and Gunnar Jeannette in the Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 488.