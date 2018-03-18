Global
IMSA Sebring Race report

Sebring 12 Hours: Hour 12 – ESM Nissan, Porsche, PMR Lamborghini win

#10 Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac DPi, P: Renger van der Zande, Jordan Taylor, Ryan Hunter-Reay
#911 Porsche Team North America Porsche 911 RSR, GTLM: Patrick Pilet, Nick Tandy, Frédéric Makowiecki
#32 United Autosports Ligier LMP2, P: Phil Hanson, Alex Brundle, Paul di Resta Pit Stop
#31 Action Express Racing Cadillac DPi, P: Eric Curran, Mike Conway, Felipe Nasr
#15 3GT Racing Lexus RCF GT3, GTD: Jack Hawksworth, David Heinemeier Hansson, Sean Rayhall
#25 BMW Team RLL BMW M8, GTLM: Bill Auberlen, Alexander Sims, Connor de Phillippi
#55 Mazda Team Joest Mazda DPi, P: Jonathan Bomarito, Spencer Pigot, Harry Tincknell
#911 Porsche Team North America Porsche 911 RSR, GTLM: Patrick Pilet, Nick Tandy, Frédéric Makowiecki, #912 Porsche Team North America Porsche 911 RSR, GTLM: Gianmaria Bruni, Laurens Vanthoor, Earl Bamber pit stops
#48 Paul Miller Racing Lamborghini Huracan GT3, GTD: Madison Snow, Bryan Sellers, Andrea Caldarelli, Bryce Miller
#63 Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 488 GT3, GTD: Cooper MacNeil, Alessandro Balzan, Gunnar Jeannette, #911 Porsche Team North America Porsche 911 RSR, GTLM: Patrick Pilet, Nick Tandy, Frédéric Makowiecki, #912 Porsche Team North America Porsche 911 RSR, GTLM: Gian
#33 Riley Motorsports Mercedes AMG GT3, GTD: Jeroen Bleekemolen, Ben Keating, Luca Stolz
By: David Malsher, US Editor
18/03/2018 03:02

ESM Nissan’s Pipo Derani, Nicolas Lapierre and Johannes van Overbeek conquered the 66th running of the Sebring 12 Hours to defeat last year’s winning car, the Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R by 12.427sec.

Despite a final stop that saw Derani stop a few inches short of the reach of ESM’s fuel hose, the squad triumphed convincingly, the Brazilian able to rocket away on cold tires on every restart.

The one possible threat might have come from Mazda Team Joest, who instead suffered a heartbreaking setback. Spencer Pigot had squeezed the #55 car between the heavily shunted Spirit of Daytona Cadillac of Tristan Vautier and the wall, and then survived a hit with the resultant debris. However, the continuing need to push start the Mazda after pitstops in order to engage gear eventually caught up with the team. Pigot’s and Jonathan Bomarito’s co-driver Harry Tincknell had climbed to second place and was just six seconds behind Derani when all the leading Prototypes stopped 44mins from the end. But on this occasion, the Mazda just wouldn’t engage its clutch for 2mins and by the time it got going, Tincknell was a lap down and in sixth place. The one satisfaction was that this was by far the most competitive showing for the RT24-P since its debut in Daytona over a year ago.

That allowed the Renger van der Zande/Jordan Taylor/Ryan Hunter-Reay-piloted WTR Cadillac to move up to second, while the similar #31 Action Express Caddy of Felipe Nasr/Mike Conway/Eric Curran and the Paul Di Resta/Phil Hanson/Alex Brundle-driven United Autosports Ligier squabbled for the final podium position.

However, a late splash-n-dash for Di Resta left AXR clear to run to third, and also handed fourth place to the CORE Autosport Oreca driven by Romain Dumas, Colin Braun and Jon Bennett. The United Autosports machine resumed in fifth as the final entry on the lead lap.

Behind Tincknell, the #99 JDC Miller ‘Red Dragon’ Oreca clocked seventh, albeit six laps off the lead.

Over the final couple hours, GT Le Mans became a shootout between the #911 Porsche 911 RSR of Nick Tandy/Patrick Pilet/Frederick Makowiecki and the BMW M8 of Alexander Sims/Connor De Phillippi/Bill Auberlen, eventually being resolved in Tandy’s favor by 6.2sec over Sims.

Laurens Vanthoor/Earl Bamber/Gianmaria Bruni completed a fine day for Porsche by taking third, while the #67 Ford GT of Ryan Briscoe/Scott Dixon/Richard Westbrook was fourth, after Briscoe passed Alessandro Pier Guidi’s Risi Competizione Ferrari 488 with only 15mins left to run. Oliver Gavin, Tommy Milner and Marcel Fassler were sixth in the #4 Corvette C7.R.

Bryan Sellers pulled off a strong move around the outside of the recently pitted Jeroen Bleekemolen to hit the front of the GT Daytona class with less than hour to go. His Paul Miller Racing Lamborghini Huracan, which he shares with Madison Snow and Corey Lewis, then pulled away to clinch victory by 8.169sec.

The Bleekemolen/Ben Keating/Luca Stolz Riley Mercedes AMG GT then spent the final stages trying to hold off Alessandro Balzan in the Scuderia Corsa Ferrari which had survived a last-hour assault by JDC Miller’s wayward #85 Oreca Prototype in the hands of Robert Alon. Bleekemolen blinked five minutes from the end, however, surrendering second to Balzan and falling two seconds back.

Christopher Mies, Sheldon van der Linde and Alessio Clemente Picariello were fourth in class in the Land Motorsport Audi R8, ahead of the Jack Hawksworth/David Heinemeier Hansson/Sean Rayhall 3GT Lexus RC F and Mathieu Jaminet/Pat Long/Christina Nielsen/Robert Renauer in the Wright Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3R.

2018 IMSA Sebring 12 Hours, final race classification

Cla ClassNumDriverChassisLapsTimeGapIntervalRetirementPitsPoints
1   P 22 brazil  Pipo Derani 
united_states  Johannes van Overbeek 
france  Nicolas Lapierre 		 Nissan DPi 344 -       17  
2   P 10 united_states  Jordan Taylor 
united_states  Ryan Hunter-Reay 
netherlands  Renger van der Zande 		 Cadillac DPi 344 12.427 12.427 12.427   19  
3   P 31 united_kingdom  Mike Conway 
united_states  Eric Curran 
brazil  Felipe Nasr 		 Cadillac DPi 344 53.075 53.075 40.648   18  
4   P 54 france  Romain Dumas 
united_states  Jon Bennett 
united_states  Colin Braun 		 ORECA LMP2 344 1'16.328 1'16.328 23.253   17  
5   P 32 united_kingdom  Paul di Resta 
united_kingdom  Alex Brundle 
united_kingdom  Phil Hanson 		 Ligier LMP2 344 1'30.732 1'30.732 14.404   17  
6   P 55 united_kingdom  Harry Tincknell 
united_states  Spencer Pigot 
united_states  Jonathan Bomarito 		 Mazda DPi 343 1 lap 1 lap  1 lap    17  
7   P 99 canada  Mikhail Goikhberg 
united_states  Chris Miller 
south_africa  Stephen Simpson 		 ORECA LMP2 338 6 laps 6 laps  5 laps    22  
8   P 77 united_kingdom  Oliver Jarvis 
germany  René Rast 
united_states  Tristan Nunez 		 Mazda DPi 334 10 laps 10 laps  4 laps    18  
9   P 85 switzerland  Simon Trummer 
france  Nelson Panciatici 
united_states  Robert Alon 		 ORECA LMP2 331 13 laps 13 laps  3 laps    17  
10   GTLM 911 united_kingdom  Nick Tandy 
france  Patrick Pilet 
france  Frédéric Makowiecki 		 Porsche 911 RSR 328 16 laps 16 laps  3 laps    12  
11   GTLM 25 united_states  Bill Auberlen 
united_states  Connor de Phillippi 
united_kingdom  Alexander Sims 		 BMW M8 GTLM 328 16 laps 16 laps  0.000   14  
12   GTLM 912 italy  Gianmaria Bruni 
new_zealand  Earl Bamber 
belgium  Laurens Vanthoor 		 Porsche 911 RSR 328 16 laps 16 laps  0.000   14  
13   GTLM 67 australia  Ryan Briscoe 
new_zealand  Scott Dixon 
united_kingdom  Richard Westbrook 		 Ford GT 328 16 laps 16 laps  0.000   13  
14   GTLM 62 united_kingdom  James Calado 
finland  Toni Vilander 
italy  Alessandro Pier Guidi 		 Ferrari 488 GTE 328 16 laps 16 laps  0.000   13  
15   GTLM 4 switzerland  Marcel Fassler 
united_kingdom  Oliver Gavin 
united_states  Tommy Milner 		 Corvette C7.R 327 17 laps 17 laps  1 lap    15  
16   P 5 brazil  Christian Fittipaldi 
portugal  Filipe Albuquerque 
portugal  Joao Barbosa 		 Cadillac DPi 324 20 laps 20 laps  3 laps    17  
17   GTD 48 united_states  Corey Lewis 
united_states  Bryan Sellers 
united_states  Madison Snow 		 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 321 23 laps 23 laps  3 laps    12  
18   GTD 63 united_states  Cooper MacNeil 
united_states  Gunnar Jeannette 
italy  Alessandro Balzan 		 Ferrari 488 GT3 321 23 laps 23 laps  0.000   14  
19   GTD 33 netherlands  Jeroen Bleekemolen 
united_states  Ben Keating 
germany  Luca Stolz 		 Mercedes-AMG GT3 321 23 laps 23 laps  0.000   14  
20   GTD 29 belgium  Alessio Picariello 
germany  Christopher Mies 
south_africa  Sheldon Van Der Linde 		 Audi R8 LMS GT3 321 23 laps 23 laps  0.000   14  
21   GTD 15 denmark  David Heinemeier Hansson
united_kingdom  Jack Hawksworth 
united_states  Sean Rayhall 		 Lexus RC F GT3 321 23 laps 23 laps  0.000   17  
22   GTD 58 united_states  Patrick Long 
denmark  Christina Nielsen 
germany  Robert Renauer 
france  Mathieu Jaminet 		 Porsche 911 GT3 R 321 23 laps 23 laps  0.000   15  
23   GTD 93 united_states  Justin Marks 
united_states  Lawson Aschenbach 
germany  Mario Farnbacher 		 Acura NSX GT3 321 23 laps 23 laps  0.000   12  
24   GTD 86 portugal  Alvaro Parente 
united_kingdom  Katherine Legge 
united_states  Trent Hindman 		 Acura NSX GT3 321 23 laps 23 laps  0.000   11  
25   GTD 73 germany  Jörg Bergmeister 
united_states  Tim Pappas 
united_states  Patrick Lindsey 		 Porsche 911 GT3 R 321 23 laps 23 laps  0.000   14  
26   GTD 75 australia  Kenny Habul 
germany  Thomas Jäger 
canada  Mikael Grenier 		 Mercedes-AMG GT3 321 23 laps 23 laps  0.000   15  
27   GTD 96 united_states  Don Yount 
finland  Markus Palttala 
united_states  Dillon Machavern 		 BMW M6 GT3 320 24 laps 24 laps  1 lap    14  
28   GTD 51 portugal  Pedro Lamy 
canada  Paul Dalla Lana 
austria  Mathias Lauda 
brazil  Daniel Serra 		 Ferrari 488 GT3 320 24 laps 24 laps  0.000   15  
29   GTD 44 united_states  Andy Lally 
united_states  Andrew Davis 
united_states  John Potter 		 Audi R8 LMS GT3 319 25 laps 25 laps  1 lap    14  
30   GTD 71 united_states  Kenton Koch 
italy  Loris Spinelli 
colombia  JC Perez 		 Mercedes-AMG GT3 319 25 laps 25 laps  0.000   13  
31   GTD 14 canada  Kyle Marcelli 
austria  Dominik Baumann 
switzerland  Philipp Frommenwiler 		 Lexus RC F GT3 316 28 laps 28 laps  3 laps    15  
32   P 52 colombia  Gustavo Yacaman 
mexico  Roberto Gonzalez 
colombia  Sebastian Saavedra 		 Ligier LMP2 315 29 laps 29 laps  1 lap    18  
33   GTD 69 united_states  Ryan Eversley 
united_states  Tom Dyer 
united_states  Chad Gilsinger 		 Acura NSX GT3 312 32 laps 32 laps  3 laps    15  
34   GTD 36 united_states  Marc Miller 
canada  Kuno Wittmer 
united_states  Till Bechtolsheimer 		 Acura NSX GT3 309 35 laps 35 laps  3 laps    14  
35 dnf GTLM 24 united_states  John Edwards 
finland  Jesse Krohn 
netherlands  Nick Catsburg 		 BMW M8 GTLM 296       Retirement 12  
36 dnf P 90 united_states  Matt McMurry 
france  Tristan Vautier 
italy  Eddie Cheever III 		 Cadillac DPi 294       Retirement 16  
37   GTLM 3 denmark  Jan Magnussen 
spain  Antonio Garcia 
germany  Mike Rockenfeller 		 Corvette C7.R 283 61 laps 61 laps  11 laps    17  
38 dnf GTLM 66 france  Sébastien Bourdais 
united_states  Joey Hand 
germany  Dirk Müller 		 Ford GT 277       Retirement 13  
39 dnf P 38 united_states  James French 
united_states  Kyle Masson 
mexico  Patricio O'Ward 		 ORECA LMP2 276       Retirement 15  
40 dnf P 6 colombia  Juan Pablo Montoya 
france  Simon Pagenaud 
united_states  Dane Cameron 		 Acura DPi 203       Retirement 10  
41 dnf P 7 brazil  Helio Castroneves 
united_states  Graham Rahal 
united_states  Ricky Taylor 		 Acura DPi 172       Retirement 9  
42 dnf GTD 64 united_states  Townsend Bell 
united_states  Frankie Montecalvo 
united_states  Bill Sweedler 		 Ferrari 488 GT3 9       Retirement    
43 dns P 2 united_states  Scott Sharp 
united_kingdom  Ryan Dalziel 
france  Olivier Pla 		 Nissan DPi 0            
About this article
Series IMSA
Event Sebring
Track Sebring International Raceway
Teams ESM Racing , Wayne Taylor Racing , Action Express Racing
Article type Race report
