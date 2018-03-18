Sebring 12 Hours: Hour 10 – Nissan leads Cadillac and Mazda

Nicolas Lapierre leads the 66th Sebring 12 Hours for ESM Nissan, but the #31 Action Express Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R and the #55 Mazda RT24-P remain well in the hunt.

Lapierre was content to stalk Conway for much of the last two hours after some side-by-side battling. But in traffic, they bunched up again, the former Toyota WEC teammates went around the long final turn side by side, and the acceleration of the Nissan pulled it clear.

Following their last pitstops – in which ESM changed the car's rear wing – Lapierre kept stretching his advantage, and is currently 14sec clear.

Jonathan Bomarito did a sterling job to lead – off-strategy – in the #55 Mazda, but the car still needs a shove to get going again from its pitbox and that’s costing time at every stop. Spencer Pigot is now third, trying to stave off Jordan Taylor’s Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac and around 60sec off the lead.

Matt McMurry is fifth for Spirit of Daytona, just ahead of Alex Brundle in the United Autosports Ligier, but the pair are a lap off the lead.

The GT Le Mans scrap remains an enthralling one, with Toni Vilander in the Risi Competizione Ferrari 488 running just a couple of tenths of a second ahead of Patrick Pilet’s Porsche 911 RSR.

Despite Gianmario Bruni ripping off the diffuser and valance of his #912 Porsche on a curb and bringing out a yellow flag for the sizable debris on track, that car is currently third in the hands of Earl Bamber, only 11sec off the lead in class, and 2.2 ahead of Bill Auberlen in the #25 BMW M8. Tommy Milner in the #4 Corvette is a further 9sec in arrears, but a minute ahead of the leading Ford GT which needed two stops in quick succession, and now has Ryan Briscoe behind the wheel.

Madison Snow’s Paul Miller Racing Lamborghini leads GT Daytona but is due to stop soon, and he is 5sec ahead of Trent Hindman in the #86 Acura NSX, Christopher Mies in the Land Motorsport Audi R8, Luca Stolz in the Riley Mercedes AMG and Gunnar Jeannette’s Scuderia Corsa Ferrari.