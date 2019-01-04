Pruett named Grand Marshal of Daytona 24 Hours

Pruett will give the “Drivers, start your engines” command at Daytona ahead of the 57th running of North America’s most prestigious sportscar race. This year’s Rolex 24 kicks off IMSA’s 50th anniversary season and is the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship opener.

“It’s impossible for me to sum up, in just a few words, how honored I am to be chosen as Grand Marshal for the 57th anniversary of the Rolex 24 At Daytona,” Pruett said. “This track is truly special to me for so many reasons.

“To be the Grand Marshal in itself is wonderful and to be it while ushering in the 50th Anniversary of IMSA makes it all the more special. It’s going to be an emotional weekend and start of the race for me, personally, as I’m sure I will miss suiting up and taking the wheel.”

Pruett retired from competition following the 2018 Rolex 24 as the all-time leader in IMSA with 60 victories and seven championships under his belt.

His five overall Rolex 24 wins is an all-time record he shares with Hurley Haywood, and Pruett also holds the record for Daytona 24 Hours class victories with 10.

Slider List #15 3GT Racing Lexus RCF GT3, GTD: Jack Hawksworth, Scott Pruett, David Heinemeier Hansson, Dominik Farnbacher 1 / 10 Photo by: Jake Galstad / LAT Images #5 Action Express Racing Corvette DP: Joao Barbosa, Christian Fittipaldi, Filipe Albuquerque, Scott Pruett 2 / 10 Photo by: Alexander Trienitz #01 Chip Ganassi Ford/Riley: Scott Pruett, Joey Hand, Charlie Kimball, Sage Karam 3 / 10 Photo by: Art Fleischmann #01 Chip Ganassi Racing Riley DP Ford EcoBoost: Scott Pruett, Memo Rojas, Jamie McMurray, Sage Karam 4 / 10 Photo by: Eric Gilbert #01 Chip Ganassi Racing Riley DP Ford EcoBoost: Scott Pruett, Memo Rojas, Jamie McMurray, Sage Karam 5 / 10 Photo by: Eric Gilbert #01 Chip Ganassi Ford/Riley: Scott Pruett, Joey Hand, Charlie Kimball, Sage Karam 6 / 10 Photo by: Greg Aleck - Fastlines DP victory lane: class and overall winners Memo Rojas and Scott Pruett celebrate 7 / 10 Photo by: Eric Gilbert #01 Chip Ganassi Racing with Felix Sabates BMW Riley: Charlie Kimball, Juan Pablo Montoya, Scott Pruett, Memo Rojas, Scott Dixon 8 / 10 Photo by: Luis Betancourt DP pole winner Scott Pruett celebrates 9 / 10 Photo by: Eric Gilbert Scott Pruett 10 / 10 Photo by: Eric Gilbert

“Scott Pruett is a true American legend in road racing,” Daytona International Speedway President Chip Wile said. “In a career that has spanned 50 years, Scott has experienced numerous successes and triumphs, many of them right here at Daytona International Speedway.

“He was a versatile driver who was always relentless and focused on track, and an engaging personality off the track.

“We look forward to having Scott preside as Grand Marshal for the Rolex 24 At Daytona.”