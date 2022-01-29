Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs MC Shop Watch Shop rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs MC Shop Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Rolex 24, Hour 1: Kobayashi leads for AXR Cadillac Next / Rolex 24, Hour 6: Dixon leads Cadillac 1-2-3-4, trouble for WTR
IMSA / Daytona 24 Race report

Rolex 24, Hour 3: Stevens leads in Wayne Taylor Racing Acura

By:

The Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona has gone under its second caution, with ex-Formula 1 driver Will Stevens leading for Wayne Taylor Racing.

Rolex 24, Hour 3: Stevens leads in Wayne Taylor Racing Acura
Listen to this article

At the start of the second hour, Chip Ganassi Racing’s Sebastien Bourdais was wrong-footed by the spinning GTD-class AF Corse Ferrari 488 of Luis Perez Companc, the four-time Champ Car winner having to bring his car to a near-halt in avoidance, causing him to fall to the back of the seven-car DPi class. But the #01 has been fighting back ever since, Bourdais moving into third after just before the second hour was over, and second place at the start of the third hour. He also holds the fastest lap of the race so far.

Bourdais had moved onto the tail – literally – of the leader, the #48 Action Express Racing Ally Racing Cadillac now driven by Jose Maria Lopez, before pitting at the 2hr15min and handing off to Renger van der Zande.

That triggered all the DPi cars to pit, and Lopez made an error on his cold tires, running long at Turn 6, which left van der Zande in the lead, a couple of seconds ahead of Will Stevens who was now at the wheel of the Wayne Taylor Racing Acura ARX-05.

Helio Castroneves pitted late in the Meyer Shank Racing Acura and that paid off nicely and moved up to third, just ahead of Tristan Nunez in the Whelen Engineering Action Express Racing #31 Cadillac. He was now ahead of teammate Lopez following the latter’s indiscretion, while Alex Lynn ran sixth in the #02 Ganassi Cadillac.

However, Lynn had passed Lopez and Nunez to take fourth just before he pitted and handed over the #02 Cadillac to Marcus Ericsson.

Ben Keating, pulling double-duty, ran seventh in the JDC Miller MotorSports Cadillac, as he made his DPi debut.

The second caution period flew as most of the DPi cars had made their fifth pitstops, but the unlucky driver left out on track was Castroneves. Meanwhile behind him, WTR had got Will Stevens out ahead of van der Zande, despite the latter pulling out a lead of 5.8sec before pitting. But with the yellow flag bringing everyone back in again, Ganassi took the opportunity to change the #01 car’s nose as it had lost a dive-plane in its earlier nudge of the #48 Caddy.

Thus Nunez now runs second ahead of Ericsson, Castroneves has only fallen to fourth, van der Zande is fifth ahead of Mike Rockenfeller – who had taken over the #48 Ally car from Lopez – and Keating.

PR1 Mathiasen MotorSports continued to run 1-2, with Mikkel Jensen in the #52 ahead of 15-year-old Josh Pierson in the #11 car, but following the pitstops under the second caution, the G-Drive with APR car of Tijmen van der Helm moved into second, while behind Pierson was the other G-Drive car of Oliver Rasmussen.

IndyCar race winner Rinus VeeKay in the Racing Team Nederland machine was fifth, with Devlin DeFrancesco sixth for DragonSpeed. The striking red and yellow car earlier had to serve two drive-throughs when Eric Lux hit pit personnel on one pitstop and then sped on pitlane when serving that penalty.

A fantastic all-Porsche 911 GT3R battle developed at the front of GTD Pro, with Felipe Nasr, Alex Imperatori and Alessio Picariello running 1-2-3 in the Pfaff Motorsports, KCMG and WeatherTech Racing cars respectively. They were then joined by James Calado in the Risi Competizione Ferrari. This quartet was being chased by reigning Indy Lights champion Kyle Kirkwood in the #14 Vasser Sullivan Racing Lexus, and Dirk Muller in the Proton Mercedes AMG GT3. Behind them ran the two Corvette C8.Rs of Tommy Milner and Jordan Taylor.

Just before the second caution flew at the end of the third hour (see below), Piccariello lunged down the inside of John Megrue in the #19 Lamborghini to lap him, and made hard enough contact to spin the Huracan around.

Another spinning GTD Ferrari, the Cetilar Racing machine driven by Roberto Lacorte, caused chaos at the – but not a yellow flag – when it spun at Turn 2, rolled backward into the #12 Lexus RC F driven by Frankie Montecalvo causing heavy rear end suspension damage to both the 488 and the Vasser Sullivan machine.

After the pitstops under caution, Calado led for Risi, ahead of Imperatori, Nasr, Milner, Kirkwood, Taylor and Alex Riberas in the Heart of Racing Aston Martin.

Up front in pro-am GTD was Sandy Mitchell of Carbahn with Peregrine Racing in the team’s first race with a Lamborghini Huracan. They were pursued by four Mercedes-AMG GT3s of Mikael Grenier (Winward), Kenny Habul (SunEnergy1), Michael de Quesada (Alegra) and Stevan McAleer (Gilbert Korthoff Motorsports).

Behind them in sixth ran the Wright Motorsports Porsche piloted by Ryan Hardwick.

Another Porsche was less healthy – namely the GMG machine driven by Kyle Washington which made hard contact with a barrier and brought out the second yellow and was retired.

In LMP3, Gar Robinson leads for Riley Motorsports in the Duqueine, chased by Josh Burdon in the Andretti Autosport entry with Georg Kurtz third in the CORE autosport machine.

A marshal who was struck by debris from Dwight Merriman’s Era Motorsport LMP2 car in the first hour has been taken to the local hospital for evaluation but he is awake with stable vital signs.

shares
comments

Related video

Rolex 24, Hour 1: Kobayashi leads for AXR Cadillac
Previous article

Rolex 24, Hour 1: Kobayashi leads for AXR Cadillac
Next article

Rolex 24, Hour 6: Dixon leads Cadillac 1-2-3-4, trouble for WTR

Rolex 24, Hour 6: Dixon leads Cadillac 1-2-3-4, trouble for WTR
Load comments
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Wright elated by first Rolex 24 win, redemption for Hardwick Daytona 24
IMSA

Wright elated by first Rolex 24 win, redemption for Hardwick

Jaminet: Last hours of Rolex 24 “most stressful of my life” Daytona 24
IMSA

Jaminet: Last hours of Rolex 24 “most stressful of my life”

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Latest news

Wright elated by first Rolex 24 win, redemption for Hardwick
IMSA IMSA

Wright elated by first Rolex 24 win, redemption for Hardwick

Jaminet: Last hours of Rolex 24 “most stressful of my life”
IMSA IMSA

Jaminet: Last hours of Rolex 24 “most stressful of my life”

Herta unsure he’d get chance to make Rolex 24 LMP2 winning pass
IMSA IMSA

Herta unsure he’d get chance to make Rolex 24 LMP2 winning pass

Castroneves: When you love what you do, you have to keep doing it
Video Inside
IMSA IMSA

Castroneves: When you love what you do, you have to keep doing it

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Derani's long road to title success exorcised painful memories Prime

How Derani's long road to title success exorcised painful memories

It took Pipo Derani no time at all to establish himself as a winner in IMSA, winning the Daytona 24 Hours and Sebring 12 Hours on his first two starts in 2016. But it took until the final corner of the 2021 season before he could become its champion, the culmination of a journey that he believes has made him a better driver.

IMSA
Jan 16, 2022
The significance of the next step in WEC/IMSA convergence Prime

The significance of the next step in WEC/IMSA convergence

Following the latest convergence connection permitting Le Mans Hypercars from the FIA World Endurance Championship to compete against LMDh entries in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship from 2023, it could open up enticing options not only to manufacturers but also for the calendar and race formats

WEC
Jul 13, 2021
Why a Mazda IMSA Prototype title would bring bitter joy Prime

Why a Mazda IMSA Prototype title would bring bitter joy

Can Mazda win this year’s IMSA Prototype championship? Undoubtedly. But it will be the culmination of an achingly hard struggle, after which the brand has decided to quit. David Malsher-Lopez tells the story of a bizarre blend of heartache and positivity.

IMSA
Apr 6, 2021
The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC Prime

The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s decision to scrap its GT Le Mans class for 2022 raises the question of whether the FIA World Endurance Championship should phase out GTE cars. But it's a much harder decision than it appears on the surface.

WEC
Feb 3, 2021
Nine things to watch at the 2021 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona Prime

Nine things to watch at the 2021 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona

After a 100-minute sprint race to whet the appetite, the 2021 IMSA SportsCar Championship gets underway properly this weekend. With plenty of significant changes during the winter, here are the key points you need to keep an eye on

IMSA
Jan 29, 2021
Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars Prime

Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars

Having gone over seven years without a race win through spells with McLaren, Renault and Haas, Kevin Magnussen's departure from Formula 1 for IMSA with big-hitters Chip Ganassi Racing could give him what he craves most - a chance of success

IMSA
Jan 29, 2021
Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights Prime

Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights

Oliver Gavin has stepped down from the full-time Corvette Racing line-up after a stellar career with the team spanning nearly 20 years. He looks back on a stint that encompassed, among other successes, five Le Mans 24 Hours victories.

Le Mans
Jan 28, 2021
How Tandy joined an exclusive club of endurance legends Prime

How Tandy joined an exclusive club of endurance legends

Victory at last year's Spa 24 Hours meant Nick Tandy had completed the unofficial sextuple crown of the world's six biggest endurance races, becoming the first Briton to do so. Ahead of his fresh start with Corvette Racing, he explains how he did it…

Le Mans
Jan 24, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.