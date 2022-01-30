Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs MC Shop Watch Shop rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs MC Shop Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Rolex 24, Hour 18: WTR leads Acura 1-2, more trouble for Ganassi Next / Rolex 24: Castroneves drives Meyer Shank Acura to emotional win
IMSA / Daytona 24 Race report

Rolex 24, Hour 21: Four-car Cadillac vs Acura battle heats up

By:

Two Cadillacs and two Acuras remain locked in combat heading into the final three hours of the Rolex 24 at Daytona, with 20sec covering the quartet.

Rolex 24, Hour 21: Four-car Cadillac vs Acura battle heats up
Listen to this article

Loic Duval of-JDC Miller MotorSports and Pipo Derani in the Action Express Racing #31 had a spectacular all-Cadillac DPi-V.R battle at the front until their most recent pitstop which has allowed Duval to pull out a nine second lead.

Just seven seconds behind Derani, the Wayne Taylor Racing Acura ARX-05 Filipe Albuquerque is being closely pursued by the similar Meyer Shank Racing machine currently piloted by Tom Blomqvist. Albuquerque appeared to be gesturing from his cockpit to the IMSA newcomer that they should work together to try and catch the Cadillacs.

The teams are pushing hard – both Alexander Rossi in the WTR Acura and Mike Conway in the #31 AXR Caddy had minor offs - but the teams are in the invidious position of wanting to get the hammer down, but also aware that driving on the very limit is risky with three hours to go when a caution flag could compress the field and bring their rivals back into view anyway.

The DragonSpeed entry of Pato O’Ward, Colton Herta, Devlin DeFrancesco and Eric Lux currently leads LMP2 by half a minute, with O’Ward at the wheel. Their nearest opposition is the Tower Motorsports entry of Frederik Habsburg, which has a similar margin over the PR1/Mathiasen entry of Nicolas Lapierre.

These are the only cars on the lead lap.

Riley Motorsports leads LMP3, Felipe Fraga running 50sec clear of Nic Jonsson in the CORE autosport machine, with former Rolex 24 winner Joao Barbosa in third for Sean Creech Motorsport, also on the lead lap but almost 90sec from Fraga.

The GTD Pro class is currently dominated by Porsches, Dennis Olsen in the KCMG 911 GT3 R – on the team’s IMSA debut – leading by 4sec from Matt Campbell in the similar car of Pfaff Motorsports.

They are a dozen seconds ahead of James Calado in the Risi Competizione Ferrari 488, while Ben Barnicoat is 45sec off the top spot in the Vasser Sullivan Racing Lexus RC F.

It’s a Porsche in charge in GTD, too, with Wright Motorsports leading the way. Jan Heylen put in a strong stint recently and handed off to Zach Robichon with a more than 40sec lead, something the Canadian is well able to maintain.

The car that looked like it might have had an edge over the Wright Porsche, the Inception McLaren 720S lost time to a gearbox problem and currently runs fifth in class but four laps down.

Thus Robichon’s closest opposition is the AF Corse Ferrari of Nicklas Nielsen. In third and fourth but one lap down are the Magnus Racing Aston Martin Vantage (Spencer Pumpelly at the wheel) and Gilbert Korthoff Mercedes AMG GT3 (Stevan McAleer driving).

shares
comments
Rolex 24, Hour 18: WTR leads Acura 1-2, more trouble for Ganassi
Previous article

Rolex 24, Hour 18: WTR leads Acura 1-2, more trouble for Ganassi
Next article

Rolex 24: Castroneves drives Meyer Shank Acura to emotional win

Rolex 24: Castroneves drives Meyer Shank Acura to emotional win
Load comments
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Wright elated by first Rolex 24 win, redemption for Hardwick Daytona 24
IMSA

Wright elated by first Rolex 24 win, redemption for Hardwick

Jaminet: Last hours of Rolex 24 “most stressful of my life” Daytona 24
IMSA

Jaminet: Last hours of Rolex 24 “most stressful of my life”

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Latest news

Wright elated by first Rolex 24 win, redemption for Hardwick
IMSA IMSA

Wright elated by first Rolex 24 win, redemption for Hardwick

Jaminet: Last hours of Rolex 24 “most stressful of my life”
IMSA IMSA

Jaminet: Last hours of Rolex 24 “most stressful of my life”

Herta unsure he’d get chance to make Rolex 24 LMP2 winning pass
IMSA IMSA

Herta unsure he’d get chance to make Rolex 24 LMP2 winning pass

Castroneves: When you love what you do, you have to keep doing it
Video Inside
IMSA IMSA

Castroneves: When you love what you do, you have to keep doing it

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Derani's long road to title success exorcised painful memories Prime

How Derani's long road to title success exorcised painful memories

It took Pipo Derani no time at all to establish himself as a winner in IMSA, winning the Daytona 24 Hours and Sebring 12 Hours on his first two starts in 2016. But it took until the final corner of the 2021 season before he could become its champion, the culmination of a journey that he believes has made him a better driver.

IMSA
Jan 16, 2022
The significance of the next step in WEC/IMSA convergence Prime

The significance of the next step in WEC/IMSA convergence

Following the latest convergence connection permitting Le Mans Hypercars from the FIA World Endurance Championship to compete against LMDh entries in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship from 2023, it could open up enticing options not only to manufacturers but also for the calendar and race formats

WEC
Jul 13, 2021
Why a Mazda IMSA Prototype title would bring bitter joy Prime

Why a Mazda IMSA Prototype title would bring bitter joy

Can Mazda win this year’s IMSA Prototype championship? Undoubtedly. But it will be the culmination of an achingly hard struggle, after which the brand has decided to quit. David Malsher-Lopez tells the story of a bizarre blend of heartache and positivity.

IMSA
Apr 6, 2021
The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC Prime

The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s decision to scrap its GT Le Mans class for 2022 raises the question of whether the FIA World Endurance Championship should phase out GTE cars. But it's a much harder decision than it appears on the surface.

WEC
Feb 3, 2021
Nine things to watch at the 2021 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona Prime

Nine things to watch at the 2021 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona

After a 100-minute sprint race to whet the appetite, the 2021 IMSA SportsCar Championship gets underway properly this weekend. With plenty of significant changes during the winter, here are the key points you need to keep an eye on

IMSA
Jan 29, 2021
Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars Prime

Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars

Having gone over seven years without a race win through spells with McLaren, Renault and Haas, Kevin Magnussen's departure from Formula 1 for IMSA with big-hitters Chip Ganassi Racing could give him what he craves most - a chance of success

IMSA
Jan 29, 2021
Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights Prime

Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights

Oliver Gavin has stepped down from the full-time Corvette Racing line-up after a stellar career with the team spanning nearly 20 years. He looks back on a stint that encompassed, among other successes, five Le Mans 24 Hours victories.

Le Mans
Jan 28, 2021
How Tandy joined an exclusive club of endurance legends Prime

How Tandy joined an exclusive club of endurance legends

Victory at last year's Spa 24 Hours meant Nick Tandy had completed the unofficial sextuple crown of the world's six biggest endurance races, becoming the first Briton to do so. Ahead of his fresh start with Corvette Racing, he explains how he did it…

Le Mans
Jan 24, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.