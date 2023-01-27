Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Previous / Winward Mercedes replaces injured Auer with Morad for Rolex 24 Next / All-new GT3 Corvette Z06 unveiled for customer teams in 2024
IMSA / Daytona 24 Hours Practice report

Rolex 24: Cadillacs lead BMW in fourth practice at Daytona

In the GTP teams’ penultimate practice ahead of the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona, the Cadillac LMDh of Action Express Racing led a similar Ganassi car, while Nick Yelloly drove the BMW M Hybrid V8 into third.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Rolex 24: Cadillacs lead BMW in fourth practice at Daytona
Listen to this article

GTP

Matt Campbell was the first driver to crack the 1min36sec barrier with a 1min35.941sec in the Porsche Penske Motorsports 963, although Jack Aitken soon joined him, the Action Express Racing Cadillac V-LMDh producing a lap just 0.032sec slower, after 25mins of the one-hour session.

At this point 2016 IndyCar champion Simon Pagenaud in the Meyer Shank Racing Acura ARX-06 lay third, and with 32mins to go, he trimmed his deficit to top spot down to 0.182sec.

Right from the word go, Yelloly turned some very encouraging times in the #25 BMW M Hybrid V8, getting down to a 1min36.452sec – only 0.511sec away from Campbell – but with 24mins to go it was six-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon who jumped to the top of the times in the #01 Chip Ganassi Racing-run Cadillac V-LMDh with a 1min35.717sec.

That survived until with 16mins to go, Alexander Sims of AXR produced a great lap to eclipse Dixon by 0.224sec.

With eight minutes to go, Helio Castroneves spun the Meyer Shank Acura on pit exit, temporarily causing a red flag as he recovered on the grass. The #60 was assessed a penalty – stop and loss of five minutes of running time – for driving the wrong way in pitlane.

Yelloly continued to impress and wound up third fastest, 0.432 from Sims’ benchmark.

There will be a 20mins GTP-only session at 6.25pm local (Eastern) time this evening.

LMP2

#11 TDS Racing ORECA LMP2 07: Steven Thomas, Mikkel Jensen, Scott Huffaker, Rinus VeeKay

#11 TDS Racing ORECA LMP2 07: Steven Thomas, Mikkel Jensen, Scott Huffaker, Rinus VeeKay

Photo by: Art Fleischmann

Mikkel Jensen set top time in the class with a 1min38.052sec, the #11 TDS Racing surviving an incident with the GTD Pro Corvette, in which Jensen’s partner Steven Thomas was adjudged blameless. Ben Hanley in the #04 Crowdstrike Racing by APR entry was 0.65sec slower, and just a couple of hundredths clear of Kyffin Simpson in the Tower Motorsports entry that he’ll share with Scott McLaughlin, Josef Newgarden and John Farrano.

Then Oliver Jarvis jumped the Era Motorsport car into second, but still almost 0.6sec away from top spot.

LMP3

#36 Andretti Autosport Ligier JS P320: Jarett Andretti, Gabby Chaves, Dakota Dickerson, Rasmus Lindh

#36 Andretti Autosport Ligier JS P320: Jarett Andretti, Gabby Chaves, Dakota Dickerson, Rasmus Lindh

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

Jarett Andretti turned a 1min43.191sec in the Andretti Autosport Ligier to jump ahead of the strong AWA Racing Duqueines of Moritz Kranz and Nico Varrone, and the JDC Miller MotorSports Duqueine of Luca Mars.

GTD Pro and GTD

#32 Team Korthoff Motorsports Mercedes AMG GT3: Mike Skeen, Mikael Grenier, Kenton Koch, Maximilian Goetz

#32 Team Korthoff Motorsports Mercedes AMG GT3: Mike Skeen, Mikael Grenier, Kenton Koch, Maximilian Goetz

Photo by: Art Fleischmann

As has been the theme throughout practice sessions at the Roar Before the 24 and then again this week, the Mercedes-Benz AMG GT3s looked very strong. Mikael Grenier’s Team Korthoff Motorsports topped all the GT3 cars, with Jules Gounon’s WeatherTech Racing Benz topping the GTD Pro.

But Romain Grosjean produced a lap only 0.3sec slower in the Iron Lynx Lamborghini Huracan, and the line-up of he, Andrea Caldarelli, Mirko Bortolotti and Jordan Pepper is looking like a real threat.

Behind them, Owen Trinkler in the TGM/TF Sport Aston Martin Vantage was just ahead of Axcil Jefferies in the SunEnergy1 Racing Mercedes, and Katherine Legge’s Gradient Racing Acura NSX.

#79 WeatherTech Racing Mercedes AMG GT3: Cooper MacNeil, Daniel Juncadella, Jules Gounon, Maro Engel

#79 WeatherTech Racing Mercedes AMG GT3: Cooper MacNeil, Daniel Juncadella, Jules Gounon, Maro Engel

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

Cla Num Driver Class Chassis Time Gap
1 31 Brazil Pipo Derani
United Kingdom Alexander Sims
United Kingdom Jack Aitken 		GTP Cadillac V-LMDh 1'35.493  
2 01 France Sébastien Bourdais
Netherlands Renger van der Zande
New Zealand Scott Dixon 		GTP Cadillac V-LMDh 1'35.717 0.224
3 25 United States Connor de Phillippi
United Kingdom Nick Yelloly
South Africa Sheldon Van Der Linde
United States Colton Herta 		GTP BMW M Hybrid V8 1'35.925 0.432
4 7 Australia Matt Campbell
Brazil Felipe Nasr
Denmark Michael Christensen 		GTP Porsche 963 1'35.941 0.448
5 60 United Kingdom Tom Blomqvist
United States Colin Braun
Brazil Helio Castroneves
France Simon Pagenaud 		GTP Acura ARX-06 1'36.123 0.630
6 02 New Zealand Earl Bamber
United Kingdom Alex Lynn
United Kingdom Richard Westbrook 		GTP Cadillac V-LMDh 1'36.389 0.896
7 6 France Mathieu Jaminet
United Kingdom Nick Tandy
United States Dane Cameron 		GTP Porsche 963 1'36.407 0.914
8 10 United States Ricky Taylor
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque
Switzerland Louis Deletraz
New Zealand Brendon Hartley 		GTP Acura ARX-06 1'36.580 1.087
9 24 Austria Philipp Eng
Brazil Augusto Farfus
Germany Marco Wittmann
United States Colton Herta 		GTP BMW M Hybrid V8 1'37.433 1.940
10 11 Thomas Steven
Denmark Mikkel Jensen
Scott Huffaker
Netherlands Rinus van Kalmthout 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 1'38.052 2.559
11 18 Dwight Merriman
United Kingdom Ryan Dalziel
Christian Rasmussen
United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 1'38.626 3.133
12 04 United States George Kurtz
United Kingdom Ben Hanley
United States Matt McMurry
Mexico Esteban Gutierrez 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 1'38.703 3.210
13 8 Canada John Farano
New Zealand Scott McLaughlin
United States Josef Newgarden
Kyffin Simpson		 LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 1'38.734 3.241
14 20 Denmark Dennis Andersen
United Arab Emirates Ed Jones
Denmark Anders Fjordbach
Italy Raffaele Marciello 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 1'38.734 3.241
15 35 France François Heriau
Netherlands Giedo van der Garde
United States Josh Pierson
Netherlands Job Van Uitert 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 1'38.889 3.396
16 88 France François Perrodo
France Matthieu Vaxiviere
France Julien Canal
Denmark Nicklas Nielsen 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 1'39.237 3.744
17 52 United States Ben Keating
France Paul-Loup Chatin
Alex Quinn
France Nicolas Lapierre 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 1'39.392 3.899
18 51 United States Eric Lux
Canada Devlin DeFrancesco
United States Austin Cindric
Brazil Pietro Fittipaldi 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 1'39.886 4.393
19 36 United States Jarett Andretti
Colombia Gabby Chaves
United States Dakota Dickerson
Sweden Rasmus Lindh 		LMP3 Ligier JS P320 1'43.191 7.698
20 13 Canada Orey Fidani
United Kingdom Matthew Bell
Germany Lars Kern
Germany Moritz Kranz 		LMP3 Duqueine D08 1'43.354 7.861
21 17 Canada Anthony Mantella
United Kingdom Wayne Boyd
Nico Varrone
United States Thomas Merrill 		LMP3 Duqueine D08 1'43.588 8.095
22 85 United States Till Bechtolsheimer
Netherlands Tijmen van der Helm
United States Luca Mars
United States Mason Filippi 		LMP3 Duqueine D08 1'43.686 8.193
23 33 United States Lance Willsey
Portugal Joao Barbosa
Nicolas Pino
Nolan Siegel		 LMP3 Ligier JS P320 1'43.704 8.211
24 87 Japan Yu Kanamaru
Canada James Vance
Serravalle Antonio
United States Nicholas Boulle 		LMP3 Duqueine D08 1'44.799 9.306
25 55 United States Fred Poordad
Italy Francesco Pizzi
Australia James Allen
Italy Gianmaria Bruni 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 1'45.738 10.245
26 32 United States Mike Skeen
Canada Mikael Grenier
United States Kenton Koch
Maximillian Goetz		 GTD Mercedes AMG GT3 1'46.375 10.882
27 79 United States Cooper MacNeil
Spain Daniel Juncadella
France Jules Gounon
Germany Maro Engel 		GTD PRO Mercedes AMG GT3 1'46.651 11.158
28 63 Italy Andrea Caldarelli
Italy Mirko Bortolotti
South Africa Jordan Lee Pepper
France Romain Grosjean 		GTD PRO Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 1'46.689 11.196
29 64 United States Ted Giovanis
United States Hugh Plumb
United States Matt Plumb
United States Owen Trinkler 		GTD PRO Aston Martin Vantage GT3 1'46.695 11.202
30 75 Australia Kenny Habul
Germany Luca Stolz
Germany Fabian Schiller
Zimbabwe Axcil Jefferies 		GTD Mercedes AMG GT3 1'46.727 11.234
31 66 Sheena Monk
United Kingdom Katherine Legge
Germany Mario Farnbacher
United States Marc Miller 		GTD Acura NSX GT3 1'46.918 11.425
32 19 Italy Raffaele Giammaria
France Franck Perera
Italy Claudio Schiavoni
Switzerland Rolf Ineichen 		GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 1'47.048 11.555
33 21 Mann Simon
Argentina Luis Perez Companc
Spain Miguel Molina
Italy Francesco Castellacci 		GTD Ferrari 296 GT3 1'47.106 11.613
34 23 United Kingdom Ross Gunn
Spain Alex Riberas
David Pittard		 GTD PRO Aston Martin Vantage GT3 1'47.130 11.637
35 62 Italy Alessandro Pier Guidi
United Kingdom James Calado
Brazil Daniel Serra
Italy Davide Rigon 		GTD PRO Ferrari 296 GT3 1'47.152 11.659
36 70 Brendan Iribe
Switzerland Frederik Schandorff
United Kingdom Ollie Millroy
Germany Marvin Kirchhofer 		GTD McLaren 720S GT3 1'47.190 11.697
37 44 United States John Potter
United States Andy Lally
United States Spencer Pumpelly
Denmark Nicki Thiim 		GTD Aston Martin Vantage GT3 1'47.245 11.752
38 93 Ashton Harrison
Danny Formal
Canada Kyle Marcelli
Australia Ryan Briscoe 		GTD Acura NSX GT3 1'47.289 11.796
39 83 Switzerland Rahel Frey
Belgium Sarah Bovy
Michelle Gatting
Doriane Pin		 GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 1'47.341 11.848
40 27 Canada Roman De Angelis
Denmark Marco Sorensen
United Kingdom Ian James
United Kingdom Darren Turner 		GTD Aston Martin Vantage GT3 1'47.500 12.007
41 47 Italy Roberto Lacorte
Italy Giorgio Sernagiotto
Italy Antonio Fuoco
Italy Alessandro Balzan 		GTD Ferrari 296 GT3 1'47.585 12.092
42 43 Sebastian Alvarez
Singapore Danial Frost
United States James French
Guilherme de		 LMP3 Ligier JS P320 1'47.668 12.175
43 12 United States Aaron Telitz
United States Frankie Montecalvo
United States Kyle Kirkwood
Parker Thompson 		GTD Lexus RC F GT3 1'47.692 12.199
44 3 Spain Antonio Garcia
United States Jordan Taylor
United States Tommy Milner 		GTD PRO Corvette C8.R GTD 1'47.724 12.231
45 14 United Kingdom Jack Hawksworth
United Kingdom Ben Barnicoat
United Kingdom Mike Conway 		GTD PRO Lexus RC F GT3 1'47.869 12.376
46 74 United States Gar Robinson
Brazil Felipe Fraga
Netherlands Glenn van Berlo
Josh Burdon 		LMP3 Ligier JS P320 1'47.885 12.392
47 96 United States Patrick Gallagher
United States Robby Foley
Michael Dinan
Germany Jens Klingmann 		GTD BMW M4 GT3 1'47.984 12.491
48 78 Canada Mikhail Goikhberg
Italy Loris Spinelli
Benja Hites
Italy Marco Mapelli 		GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 1'48.191 12.698
49 80 PJ Hyett
Seb Priaulx
United States Gunnar Jeannette
United Kingdom Harry Tincknell 		GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 1'48.225 12.732
50 023 Onofrio Triarsi
Charles Scardina
Italy Alessio Rovera
Italy Andrea Bertolini 		GTD Ferrari 296 GT3 1'48.234 12.741
51 9 Austria Klaus Bachler
France Patrick Pilet
Belgium Laurens Vanthoor 		GTD PRO Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 1'48.396 12.903
52 16 United States Ryan Hardwick
Belgium Jan Heylen
Canada Zacharie Robichon
Norway Dennis Olsen 		GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 1'48.444 12.951
53 91 Alan Metni
Netherlands Kay van Berlo
Australia Jaxon Evans
Julien Andlauer		 GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 1'48.682 13.189
54 38 John DeAngelis
Christopher Allen
Australia Cameron Shields
Connor Bloum		 LMP3 Ligier JS P320 1'48.683 13.190
55 77 United States Alan Brynjolfsson
United States Trent Hindman
Max Root
France Kevin Estre 		GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 1'48.918 13.425
56 1 United States Bryan Sellers
United States Madison Snow
United States Corey Lewis
Belgium Maxime Martin 		GTD BMW M4 GT3 1'49.338 13.845
57 92 David Brule
United States Alec Udell
United States Andrew Davis
Netherlands Jeroen Bleekemolen 		GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 1'49.495 14.002
58 42 United States Don Yount
United States Jaden Conwright
Kerong Li
Alessio Deledda		 GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2    
59 53 United States Mark Kvamme
United States Trenton Estep
Denmark Jan Magnussen
United States Jason Hart 		GTD PRO Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)    
60 57 United States Russell Ward
Switzerland Philip Ellis
Netherlands Indy Dontje
Austria Lucas Auer 		GTD Mercedes AMG GT3    
61 95 United States Bill Auberlen
Chandler Hull
Canada Bruno Spengler
United States John Edwards 		GTD PRO BMW M4 GT3    
View full results
shares
comments
Winward Mercedes replaces injured Auer with Morad for Rolex 24
Previous article

Winward Mercedes replaces injured Auer with Morad for Rolex 24
Next article

All-new GT3 Corvette Z06 unveiled for customer teams in 2024

All-new GT3 Corvette Z06 unveiled for customer teams in 2024
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Rolex 24, Hour 3: Ganassi Cadillac leads Acura, Porsche at Daytona Daytona 24 Hours
IMSA

Rolex 24, Hour 3: Ganassi Cadillac leads Acura, Porsche at Daytona

Rolex 24: Ganassi Cadillacs top final GTP practice at Daytona Daytona 24 Hours
IMSA

Rolex 24: Ganassi Cadillacs top final GTP practice at Daytona

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Latest news

Rolex 24, Hour 3: Ganassi Cadillac leads Acura, Porsche at Daytona
IMSA IMSA

Rolex 24, Hour 3: Ganassi Cadillac leads Acura, Porsche at Daytona

The #01 Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac V-LMDh leads the Acuras of Meyer Shank Racing and Wayne Taylor Racing after three hours of action in the 61st running of the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona.

Rolex 24, Hour 1: MSR Acura leads, BMW in trouble early
IMSA IMSA

Rolex 24, Hour 1: MSR Acura leads, BMW in trouble early

Tom Blomqvist led the opening hour of the Rolex 24 at Daytona aboard the Meyer Shank Racing Acura, as BMW became the first of the GTP manufacturers to hit trouble.

Diriyah E-Prix: Wehrlein defeats Dennis to complete double win
Formula E Formula E

Diriyah E-Prix: Wehrlein defeats Dennis to complete double win

Pascal Wehrlein completed a Diriyah E-Prix clean sweep, sharing a 1-2 with Jake Dennis once again to take the Formula E championship lead.

Johnson on Button running NASCAR Cup races: "I think I can talk him into it"
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Johnson on Button running NASCAR Cup races: "I think I can talk him into it"

2009 Formula 1 World Champion Jenson Button will get his first taste of NASCAR with the Garage 56 entry at Le Mans, but it may not be his last.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return Prime

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

Much like German OEM rival Porsche, BMW's absence from sportscar racing’s top flight will be ended this weekend when a pair of M Hybrid V8 prototypes make their debut in the Rolex 24 at Daytona. A programme focused on IMSA for now will expand to the WEC and Le Mans next year, in a sign of both its ambition and pragmatism.

IMSA
Jan 26, 2023
How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era Prime

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

Porsche and Penske have teamed up to tackle the world's biggest sportscar races in 2023 with the new 963 LMDh car. Autosport was on hand at the recent Daytona test to hear from key players in the partnership as it prepares for dual campaigns across the IMSA SportsCar Championship and World Endurance Championship...

IMSA
Jan 5, 2023
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right Prime

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Nyck de Vries’s Italian GP exploits weren’t the first post-eleventh-hour call-up in motorsport history, and won’t be the last either. Here are some offbeat tales from the past

General
Dec 26, 2022
The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age Prime

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

The organisers of the World Endurance Championship and IMSA SportsCar Championship worked together to devise the popular new LMDh rule set. But to turn it from an idea into reality, some serious compromises were involved - both from the prospective LMDh entrants and those with existing Le Mans Hypercar projects...

IMSA
Nov 25, 2022
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game Prime

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

The 956 set the bar at the dawn of Group C 40 years ago, and that mark only rose higher through the 1980s, both in the world championship and in the US. It and its successor, the longer-wheelbase 962, are arguably the greatest sportscars of all time.

WEC
Aug 25, 2022
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Prime

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

OPINION: While the focus has been on the exciting prospect of Ferrari vs Porsche at the Le Mans 24 Hours next year, BMW’s factory return to endurance racing should not be ignored. It won't be at the French classic next year as it focuses efforts on the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, but could be a dark horse in 2024 when it returns to La Sarthe with the crack WRT squad.

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2022
The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push Prime

The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push

Have you heard the one about two British guys driving for a Japanese manufacturer in America’s top sportscar series? Time to sit down and talk with Jack Hawksworth and Ben Barnicoat about racing across the pond… and your accent being mistaken for Australian!

IMSA
Mar 16, 2022
Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022 Prime

Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022

Ahead of the much-anticipated arrival of its new 9X8 Hypercar, Peugeot revealed that it would not be entering this year's Le Mans 24 Hours with its incoming machinery. Although development restrictions for homologated cars are partially responsible, the French marque can draw on its own lessons from its history in sportscars

WEC
Feb 28, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.